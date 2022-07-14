Report: Toxic Waste from BC Mines Presents Urgent Threat to NW

A new report released today details the potentially disastrous threats mines in British Columbia pose to Washington and other states in the Northwest.
Toxic liquid waste from mines, known as tailings, is stored behind dozens of dams in British Columbia. The analysis estimates there are at least 2.5 billion cubic meters of tailings stored in the Canadian province, or enough to fill one million Olympic-sized pools.
Mitch Friedman, executive director of Conservation Northwest, said British Columbia is a good neighbor in many ways. But he pointed out some of the biggest mines in the world are located there, including at the headwaters of rivers flowing into Washington.
"These mines contain their toxic liquid waste behind unstable earthen dams that in some cases are as tall as city skyscrapers, and it's dangerous," Friedman asserted. "It affects us downstream."
The report warns of some worst-case scenarios if one of the dams were breached, including potentially killing more than a hundred people downstream. Dam failure also would damage sensitive salmon habitat. The analysis was conducted by Dr. Steven Emerman, a geophysicist and international expert specializing in groundwater and mining.
The dams likely will become more sensitive as the planet continues to heat up. The changing climate is bringing more frequent flooding rains, which can destabilize tailings facilities. However, the dams present a Catch-22, of sorts. Friedman noted they are necessary to transition the world to alternative energy sources from fossil fuels.
"We need copper and other minerals from these mines in order to save our atmosphere and civilization," Friedman acknowledged. "So we're not anti-mining. We just want British Columbia to regulate its mines to make them safer."
Friedman argued Washington state provides a good example for how the Canadian province could better oversee these mines.
"That would mean full bonding for what it would cost to remediate the damage from any mining disaster, but also environmental assessment," Friedman outlined. "Most or a lot of British Columbia mines and potential mines don't get any substantial environmental review."
Dam failure is not unheard of in British Columbia. In 2014, 24 million cubic meters of tailings at the Mount Polley mine in the central part of the province breached a dam and flooded salmon habitat and the drinking water of nearby communities.
The busy season of U.S. Supreme Court decisions has come to an end, and among the policies justices struck down is the federal government's ability to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions from power plants. But what does it mean for Idaho?
Justices ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency needs approval from Congress to address something big and new such as climate change, reversing the agency's attempt to regulate coal-fired power plants. The decision places more responsibility on states to govern carbon emissions.
Marie Kellner, conservation programs director for the Idaho Conservation League, said her group is disappointed with the decision, but notes it may not affect Idaho's trajectory much.
"Here in Idaho, we're moving in the right direction and I actually don't have a lot of concern that this opinion is going to change or reverse that direction, because the the market's already making it happen," she said. "We're moving in that way."
Idaho Power, which serves 600,000 customers across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, has already committed to providing 100% clean energy by 2045. Avista, which has 400,000 electric customers in the Northwest, similarly plans to provide 100% clean power by 2045.
Last year, renewable energy generated nearly three-quarters of Idaho's in-state electricity - but that's mainly from hydropower, according to the Energy Information Administration. Still, Kellner said, the Supreme Court's EPA decision will have some impact on the state. She noted that climate and air pollution don't recognize state boundaries.
"These are collective problems for all of humanity, and this decision made it that much harder for the states, the utilities, the regulators that had not yet made clean energy commitments," she said. "This allows them a little more time to be reliant on these fuels that are making people sick, and that are heating up the world."
Despite the ruling, the Biden administration has said it's still aiming to cut fossil-fuel emissions completely from the electricity sector by 2035.
Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A plan to conserve more than one million acres of salt marsh stretching from North Carolina to northeast Florida is beginning to take shape.
Environmental groups, scientists, native communities and state and federal agencies are spearheading the effort after a year of brainstorming best practices.
Mallory Eastland, project coordinator for the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative, said the effort is a voluntary, collaborative plan to help states protect a valuable coastal resource which provides benefits to water quality and outdoor recreation activities such as fishing and hunting.
"So if one state has an approach that really works, the other states are aware of that and can collaborate with those states," Eastland explained. "Because even though the state boundaries are there, the salt marsh doesn't necessarily recognize that."
Eastland pointed out the Southeast coast is home to dozens of military installations and training grounds. She reported Defense Department officials have voiced support for nature-based solutions to protect the salt marshes surrounding their bases from the effects of climate change.
Salt marshes also provide crucial habitat for wildlife.
Catherine Bowler, coastal resilience program manager for Audubon North Carolina, said extinction is a real risk for birds dependent upon salt marshes.
"And there are many birds that depend on salt marshes, for instance, the salt-marsh sparrow," Bowler outlined. "And those salt marshes, unfortunately, as we know, are increasingly being squeezed by sea-level rise on one side and human development on the other."
Eastland added the goal is to debut a final conservation plan early next spring.
"And it's going to be the framework of what we very much hope and plan to be a long-term initiative," Eastland stated. "After that conservation plan is developed, we'll move into the implementation phase."
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates the U.S. loses 80,000 acres of coastal wetlands, including salt marshes, each year, driven by development and sea-level rise.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Defoliated trees Granite Staters come across this summer may be a result of the spongy moth caterpillar, formerly known as the gypsy moth.
The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands does an annual survey to map the impacts of the spongy moths, and it takes place in late June through mid-July, when caterpillars are at their largest size and mostly done eating trees.
Kyle Lombard, forest entomologist and coordinator of the Division's Forest Health Program, said last year and this year are seeing the most defoliation since the early 1990s. He pointed out while they prefer oak trees, they also will feed on other trees such as pine, spruce or hardwood maple.
"They completely defoliate the tree, and when the tree has been defoliated a couple of times a year for two or three years, it's very hard on the vigor," Lombard explained. "You tend to get a lot of mortality after year two and three of major outbreaks."
Lombard thinks the outbreak is because of the decline of a fungus which normally controls the spongy moth population, Entomophaga maimaiga. He emphasized drought conditions from a couple of years ago really affected the fungus. The Forests and Land survey so far has mapped about 40,000 acres of spongy moths in Carroll County, and Lombard estimates there may be two to three times more statewide.
For landowners and homeowners, Lombard recommended waiting the spongy moth outbreak out, noting it is often a better course of action than pesticides or wrapping burlap around trees, for instance.
"If the trees are healthy, they're going to make it through," Lombard confirmed. "We try to tell foresters to wait two years after any major outbreaks before doing any timber harvesting, and that usually works out pretty well."
Lombard stressed for those who do choose to use pesticides, the safest and most effective often have bacillus thuringiensis (BT) bacteria found naturally in some soil around the world.
Lombard noted spongy moths are an invasive species, brought to the U.S. in the late 1800s through Boston, in an attempt to create a North American moth which could spin silk like silk moths in Asia.
"The moth escaped out of his windows," Lombard recounted. "And 150 years later, we've got hundreds of thousands of acres of defoliated oak trees because this guy left his windows open."