Thursday, July 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 14, 2022
Play

Wisconsin election officials reject new absentee-voting rules, the EPA is sued over a fracking loophole, and New Hampshire groups receive grants to make communities more livable.

2022Talks - July 14, 2022
Play

Congressional leaders respond to the latest inflation numbers, the January 6th Committee is talking to the Justice Department about false electors, and President Biden pledges his commitment to Israel's security.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Toxic Waste from BC Mines Presents Urgent Threat to NW

Play

Thursday, July 14, 2022   

A new report released today details the potentially disastrous threats mines in British Columbia pose to Washington and other states in the Northwest.

Toxic liquid waste from mines, known as tailings, is stored behind dozens of dams in British Columbia. The analysis estimates there are at least 2.5 billion cubic meters of tailings stored in the Canadian province, or enough to fill one million Olympic-sized pools.

Mitch Friedman, executive director of Conservation Northwest, said British Columbia is a good neighbor in many ways. But he pointed out some of the biggest mines in the world are located there, including at the headwaters of rivers flowing into Washington.

"These mines contain their toxic liquid waste behind unstable earthen dams that in some cases are as tall as city skyscrapers, and it's dangerous," Friedman asserted. "It affects us downstream."

The report warns of some worst-case scenarios if one of the dams were breached, including potentially killing more than a hundred people downstream. Dam failure also would damage sensitive salmon habitat. The analysis was conducted by Dr. Steven Emerman, a geophysicist and international expert specializing in groundwater and mining.

The dams likely will become more sensitive as the planet continues to heat up. The changing climate is bringing more frequent flooding rains, which can destabilize tailings facilities. However, the dams present a Catch-22, of sorts. Friedman noted they are necessary to transition the world to alternative energy sources from fossil fuels.

"We need copper and other minerals from these mines in order to save our atmosphere and civilization," Friedman acknowledged. "So we're not anti-mining. We just want British Columbia to regulate its mines to make them safer."

Friedman argued Washington state provides a good example for how the Canadian province could better oversee these mines.

"That would mean full bonding for what it would cost to remediate the damage from any mining disaster, but also environmental assessment," Friedman outlined. "Most or a lot of British Columbia mines and potential mines don't get any substantial environmental review."

Dam failure is not unheard of in British Columbia. In 2014, 24 million cubic meters of tailings at the Mount Polley mine in the central part of the province breached a dam and flooded salmon habitat and the drinking water of nearby communities.


get more stories like this via email
While new voting laws give Connecticut residents a buffet of options to cast their ballots, a proposed amendment to the state constitution could allow for early voting. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New CT Primary Rules Expected to Make Voting Easier for Many

As Connecticut's primary election nears, voters will have to navigate new absentee-voting laws, which could benefit seniors. People ages 45 to 64 …

Social Issues

Study: Native Americans' Lifespan Reduced Most by COVID-19

New research shows COVID-19 caused life expectancy to drop for all groups of Americans, but none as much as American Indians and Native Alaskans…

Environment

EPA Sued for OK'ing Colorado Smog-Reduction Plan with Fracking Loophole

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reject Colorado's plan to bring …

In a national survey, 82% of adults agree Parks and Recreation is an "essential government service." (Jason/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Workers in PA State Parks, Recreation Centers Honored for Service

Pennsylvania has more than 6,000 local and state parks, and the people who manage them and run all the park activities are being honored this week…

Health and Wellness

National Suicide Line Gets Makeover; IA Ready for 988 Launch

Just like 911, organizers behind the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) hope it becomes easy to remember for …

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 6 youths reported making a suicide plan between 2018 and 2019. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Mental-Health Treatment Disparities Persist for Young People of Color

The pandemic has had a significant impact on young kids' mental health and due to long-standing treatment disparities, the mental and emotional …

Social Issues

West Virginians Say Uber's 'Gig Economy' Has Downsides

Thousands of leaked documents shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have revealed questionable tactics deployed across…

Social Issues

WI Election Officials Reject New Absentee-Voting Rules

Wisconsin's election officials are trying to determine how a recent ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court outlawing absentee-ballot drop boxes will …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021