Report: Toxic Waste from BC Mines Presents Urgent Threat to NW

A new report released today details the potentially disastrous threats mines in British Columbia pose to Washington and other states in the Northwest.



Toxic liquid waste from mines, known as tailings, is stored behind dozens of dams in British Columbia. The analysis estimates there are at least 2.5 billion cubic meters of tailings stored in the Canadian province, or enough to fill one million Olympic-sized pools.



Mitch Friedman, executive director of Conservation Northwest, said British Columbia is a good neighbor in many ways. But he pointed out some of the biggest mines in the world are located there, including at the headwaters of rivers flowing into Washington.



"These mines contain their toxic liquid waste behind unstable earthen dams that in some cases are as tall as city skyscrapers, and it's dangerous," Friedman asserted. "It affects us downstream."



The report warns of some worst-case scenarios if one of the dams were breached, including potentially killing more than a hundred people downstream. Dam failure also would damage sensitive salmon habitat. The analysis was conducted by Dr. Steven Emerman, a geophysicist and international expert specializing in groundwater and mining.



The dams likely will become more sensitive as the planet continues to heat up. The changing climate is bringing more frequent flooding rains, which can destabilize tailings facilities. However, the dams present a Catch-22, of sorts. Friedman noted they are necessary to transition the world to alternative energy sources from fossil fuels.



"We need copper and other minerals from these mines in order to save our atmosphere and civilization," Friedman acknowledged. "So we're not anti-mining. We just want British Columbia to regulate its mines to make them safer."



Friedman argued Washington state provides a good example for how the Canadian province could better oversee these mines.



"That would mean full bonding for what it would cost to remediate the damage from any mining disaster, but also environmental assessment," Friedman outlined. "Most or a lot of British Columbia mines and potential mines don't get any substantial environmental review."



Dam failure is not unheard of in British Columbia. In 2014, 24 million cubic meters of tailings at the Mount Polley mine in the central part of the province breached a dam and flooded salmon habitat and the drinking water of nearby communities.



A plan to conserve more than one million acres of salt marsh stretching from North Carolina to northeast Florida is beginning to take shape.



Environmental groups, scientists, native communities and state and federal agencies are spearheading the effort after a year of brainstorming best practices.



Mallory Eastland, project coordinator for the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative, said the effort is a voluntary, collaborative plan to help states protect a valuable coastal resource which provides benefits to water quality and outdoor recreation activities such as fishing and hunting.



"So if one state has an approach that really works, the other states are aware of that and can collaborate with those states," Eastland explained. "Because even though the state boundaries are there, the salt marsh doesn't necessarily recognize that."



Eastland pointed out the Southeast coast is home to dozens of military installations and training grounds. She reported Defense Department officials have voiced support for nature-based solutions to protect the salt marshes surrounding their bases from the effects of climate change.



Salt marshes also provide crucial habitat for wildlife.



Catherine Bowler, coastal resilience program manager for Audubon North Carolina, said extinction is a real risk for birds dependent upon salt marshes.



"And there are many birds that depend on salt marshes, for instance, the salt-marsh sparrow," Bowler outlined. "And those salt marshes, unfortunately, as we know, are increasingly being squeezed by sea-level rise on one side and human development on the other."



Eastland added the goal is to debut a final conservation plan early next spring.



"And it's going to be the framework of what we very much hope and plan to be a long-term initiative," Eastland stated. "After that conservation plan is developed, we'll move into the implementation phase."



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates the U.S. loses 80,000 acres of coastal wetlands, including salt marshes, each year, driven by development and sea-level rise.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



