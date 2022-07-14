MA Groups: Stop Using Toxic Pesticides on School Grounds

Environmental and health advocates are calling for a bill to keep toxic pesticides off school grounds before the legislative session concludes at the end of this month.



Currently, pesticides such as glyphosate, which most people know under the brand name Roundup, and 2,4-D, the active chemical in Agent Orange, can be used in school landscaping, on playgrounds and on fields.



Marty Dagoberto, policy director for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Massachusetts, said unfortunately the extent of the usage is unclear, because there's no tracking mechanism. He pointed to pilot projects for using organic land care on sports fields in Stonyfield and Cambridge.



"They're showing that not only in the long run does it cost the municipality less, but you're protecting these kids," Dagoberto explained. "When they're going out to play soccer, or they're going on the playground, they're not getting exposed to these endocrine disrupters and carcinogens."



Dagoberto emphasized the bill would allow schools to apply for special permits in case of a health emergency to use toxic pesticides, for instance, against poison ivy. And he noted Connecticut and New York have passed similar laws. It's been advanced from the Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture.



Of the 30 most commonly used lawn pesticides, some are possible or known carcinogens, others may cause hormonal changes, have reproductive effects, be linked to birth defects, or cause kidney or liver damage.



Rep. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudbury, introduced the bill and pointed out infants and children are more sensitive to toxic effects of pesticides than adults.



"The United States Environmental Protection Agency has identified herbicides, pesticides that are safe to use," stated. "My bill would simply change us over to using pesticides that they've already classified as being safe."



Dozens of local, state and national organizations as well as lawmakers across the spectrum support the bill, and wrote an open letter to the House Speaker, Rep. Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, requesting it to be brought to the floor for a vote before the end of the session.



Wyoming lawmakers are set to distribute $85 million in federal pandemic relief for capital-improvement projects, and Tracy Brosius - the CEO of HealthWorks, a safety-net health center in Cheyenne - is getting in line.



While everyone wants to be finished with COVID, she said COVID is not finished with us. And as winter months creep closer, she said she does not want to see clinicians treating patients in parking lots in the snow again this year because of lack of space.



"So I just really think an investment in capital construction at this point in time," said Brosius, "would really be able to help us with the dignity of both my providers and our patients."



Brosius - who is also the incoming executive director of the Wyoming Primary Care Association - called the American Rescue Plan Act money a once-in-a-generation opportunity to access capital for Wyoming's federally qualified health centers that serve some 50,000 residents each year regardless of their ability to pay.



Senate File 0066, passed in the last session, tasks the State Loan and Investment Board - which includes Gov. Mark Gordon - to decide who will receive funding.



Brosius said the need for counseling and other behavioral health services exploded during the pandemic. She noted that expanding facilities will be critical for addressing COVID's long-term ripple effects on mental health.



"We have five clinicians at this point," said Brosius, "but physically we do not have enough space to hire another staff member, because we just don't have a space to put them. So therefore we can't expand our services and treat more patients."



Wyoming's health centers contribute $71 billion a year in economic impact, but Brosius said they face unique challenges raising large sums required for construction projects.



She said she believes health centers are a good fit for federal funds because they predominately serve the state's most vulnerable populations.



"In many cases in Census tracts where people have low income levels and/or difficulties seeking care," said Brosius. "So this funding would allow us to build and access capital that most of our clinics are not able to generate for themselves."





