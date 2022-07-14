Thursday, July 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 14, 2022
Wisconsin election officials reject new absentee-voting rules, the EPA is sued over a fracking loophole, and New Hampshire groups receive grants to make communities more livable.

2022Talks - July 14, 2022
Congressional leaders respond to the latest inflation numbers, the January 6th Committee is talking to the Justice Department about false electors, and President Biden pledges his commitment to Israel's security.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

New CT Primary Rules Expected to Make Voting Easier for Many

Thursday, July 14, 2022   

As Connecticut's primary election nears, voters will have to navigate new absentee-voting laws, which could benefit seniors.

People ages 45 to 64 make up the largest contingent of voters in Connecticut, followed by those 65 and older.

The voting-law updates include absentee drop boxes for anyone with a chronic illness or temporary disability. And voters who have visual impairments can receive their ballots electronically.

Nora Duncan, state director for AARP Connecticut, said seniors seeking transportation to the polls can inquire with local community organizations.

"Seniors are often provided free transportation to the polls by volunteers, by their senior centers," Duncan pointed out. "They should talk to their local communities about what those options are, if they're concerned about not getting there or the high cost of transportation."

Absentee ballots are being distributed by mail this month. The last day for mail-in voter registration is August 4, and the last day for in-person registration is August 8. Connecticut's primary election is on August 9.

A question about allowing an amendment in the state constitution will be on the ballot in the General Election to ensure early voting is an option.

But as the primary date nears, Duncan noted several issues are weighing on older voters' minds. They include protecting and strengthening Social Security, improving Medicare benefits and keeping drug costs affordable.

Duncan thinks candidates should make an effort to engage with their constituents.

"I also would encourage candidates to propose solutions and talk to voters about what challenges they are facing," Duncan urged. "Such as higher inflation, prices rising higher than wages, and a retirement savings crisis that is really plaguing this country."

Connecticut made headlines last year for having the highest average retirement savings in the nation, but about 15% of seniors in the state live at or near the federal poverty level.

Disclosure: AARP Connecticut contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


