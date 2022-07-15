East Buffalo Tops Store Reopens Amid Neighborhood Ambivalence

The Tops supermarket in Buffalo, where a racially-motivated gunman killed 10 people and injured three, has reopened today, almost two months since the incident.



Residents and community leaders on Buffalo's East Side have mixed emotions about the store's reopening. The neighborhood is considered a "food desert," with no other grocery stores close by, but residents understandably feel discomfort about shopping in the store again.



Jillian Hanesworth, Buffalo poet laureate, explained her array of feelings about the reopening.



"I feel like in a perfect world, you would have saw this Tops get torn down and replace it with, like, a memorial park, and build a new grocery store across the street," Hanesworth suggested. "But we have to grapple with reality, which is that it is opening, and a lot of people in this community do need it."



Deacon Jerome Wright of VOICE Buffalo is circulating a petition for the store to close permanently at the site, and for a memorial to the victims to be built in its place.



As part of the store's renovations following the shooting, an in-store memorial to the victims includes a poem, entitled "Water," by Hanesworth. Tops officials said the opening would be "quiet and respectful."



The East Side is still reeling in the aftermath of the shooting.



Marie Moy, director of operations for the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition, said for many, emotions are all over the place as they continue to heal.



"I think that we're all still going through that grief cycle," Moy observed. "There's sometimes where, days we're angry; there's some days we're just sad. Sometimes we're just feeling disbelief that this has even happened."



Moy noted her organization has been a part of conversations in the community to ensure there are more resources accessible to local residents. Community leaders have also called for the grocery chain Wegmans to build a store on the East Side to help address the need for retail food options.



References: Petition Jerome Wright 2022



get more stories like this via email



Two constitutional amendment campaigns submitted signatures Monday to qualify to appear on the November ballot, one called "Promote the Vote 2022" and another called "Reproductive Freedom For All."



The first would expand early voting and drop boxes, protect against voter intimidation, improve absentee ballot tracking and other steps to modernize elections administration.



Michael Davis Jr., executive director of Promote the Vote, said the goal is to ensure no matter what party or candidate someone supports, where they live or what they look like, their voice will be heard, and their vote will be counted.



"What we know is that voters across Michigan want an election system that is secure and accessible," Davis asserted. "The common-sense provisions in Promote the Vote 2022 do just that."



Organizers of Promote the Vote 2022 delivered nearly 670,000 signatures to the Secretary of State's Office. Opponents argued such policies lead to voter fraud, but there is little evidence to support the claims.



The Reproductive Freedom for All initiative submitted more than 753,000 signatures. If approved by voters, it would guarantee a person's right to make their own decisions about abortion and other facets of reproductive care.



Michigan does have a law from 1931 on the books banning abortion, but it is currently blocked by a court injunction.



Renee Chelian, president and CEO of Northland Family Planning Centers, noted the need has become even more pressing since Roe v. Wade was overturned.



"People are outraged and angry, and then want to do something to take back this right," Chelian contended. "Many people who are unsure about abortion, or who even told us that they were anti-abortion, sign our petitions because they said this has gone too far."



The Michigan Legislature has taken no action on reproductive rights, despite opinion polls showing a majority of the state's voters support the right to an abortion.



Advocates for the amendment cite Michigan's gerrymandered districts, which tend to favor Republicans, as one reason and hope the new maps drawn by an independent commission to be used this year for the first time will lead to more competition and fairness in Lansing.



References: Promote the Vote 2022

Reproductive Freedom For All 2022

Abortion law 09/18/1931



get more stories like this via email



Some Ohio lawmakers are following in the footsteps of federal legislators with a bill to ban the policing of hairstyles based on racial stereotypes.



Eboney Thornton, communications coordinator at the Center for Community Solutions, said some businesses or schools have policies discouraging ethnic hair types, and even prohibit styles like braids, Bantu knots, cornrows and locs and dreadlocks.



"People of color, particularly Black women and Hispanic, end up having to do something to their hair that's unnatural for them," Thornton explained. "Or they may wear wigs, they may chemically process their hair to be in compliance of that particular dress code."



The U.S. House passed the CROWN Act in March to prohibit the denial of employment or educational opportunities because of a person's hair texture or protective hairstyle. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who voted against the measure, called it a distraction from more important issues. Shortly after, House Bill 668 was introduced at the state level.



Currently, Civil Rights Act Title VII only offers protections for the hairstyle known as an Afro.



Thornton pointed out often, policies intended to discriminate against certain cultures also penalize others.



"A lot of the dress codes, a lot of rules say you can't color your hair a certain way. You can't wear certain braids; you can't have your hair a certain length," Thornton outlined. "It doesn't just affect Black and brown. It affects white girls; it affects white boys who may be growing their hair out to donate."



A dozen states have passed laws prohibiting discrimination based on hair texture. Thornton argued as the world grows and changes, hair-based discrimination could drive qualified and talented workers away from Ohio, hindering economic progress.



"And that's kind of what Ohio is built on," Thornton contended. "We are creative, we are innovative, and we want to keep building that. So, if we stop penalizing people for how they look or how they're wearing their hair, just imagine how great that we can be."



Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland Heights and Columbus have passed similar CROWN Act laws.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



References: House Resolution 2116 2022

House Bill 668 2022

CROWN study JOY Collective 2019



get more stories like this via email

