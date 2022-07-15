Foreclosure Prevention Takes On MN's Racial Housing Gap

An uneven pandemic recovery, along with inflation, is fueling concern about foreclosure activity.
In Minnesota, there is a push to ensure households of color do not suffer the same fate as they did after the 2008 housing crisis. Nonprofits providing housing assistance say the crisis had a devastating effect on Black neighborhoods in particular.
Catrice Williams, director of wealth development for the Urban League Twin Cities, said it was felt in such places as North Minneapolis and East St. Paul, and widened homeownership disparities in the region.
"Even though the homeownership gap was quite large then, it was not as large as it is today," Williams pointed out. "That, I believe, is a direct result of that foreclosure crisis."
The homeownership rate for Black Minnesotans is now about 50 percentage points lower than it is for white residents. To help at-risk neighborhoods, the Urban League, along with groups like the Minnesota Homeownership Center, provide free financial counseling and wealth-building tools. The League also is developing a land trust to help more Black residents afford homes amid higher costs.
Bill Gray, director of stakeholder relations for the Minnesota Homeownership Center, said promoting such efforts in affected areas will hopefully prevent foreclosure spikes. Looking back on 2008, he recalled the market pushed many BIPOC households into unconventional loans. And today, he pointed to the onset of the pandemic, and its ripple effects on income.
"During COVID, we saw a greater impact on BIPOC households because they were more likely to have those jobs that were lower wages and public facing," Gray noted. "And so, they were impacted by the dangers of COVID, more than other households."
Gray added dispelling myths about homeownership also can help close the growing gap in Minnesota, suggesting it is not entirely out of reach, as some might think.
"The fact is, if you're paying full market rent, you can probably afford a mortgage," Gray stated. "It's just qualifying for that mortgage."
Both organizations say their programs can help navigate qualification barriers, such as low credit scores. They agree doing this work can help to end generational wealth disparities in Minnesota, too.
Disclosure: The Minnesota Homeownership Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
In the next five years, roughly 8,000 affordable housing units in Missouri may no longer be affordable.
The state's Low Income Housing Tax Credit program gives incentives to developers to build new housing for low-income families, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.
Units are required to remain affordable for 30 years, after which developers have options. They can keep the rent low, raise it to market value or sell the property.
Wayne Crawford, executive director of the Missouri Inclusive Housing Development Project, known as "Mo-Housing," said it can mean renters who rely on those units will have to pick up and find somewhere new to live.
"If nothing changes, in the next 10 years, you're going to have a projected loss of 19,260 properties that are going to go out of the affordable housing market," Crawford projected. "That's 19,260 people and/or families that are going to lose their homes."
Crawford contended a dialogue is needed between the affordable housing development community, the developers who use the tax credits, the Missouri Housing Development Commission, community leaders and legislators, to keep successful renters from possibly becoming homeless. In Missouri, there is already a shortage of more than 120,000 affordable homes.
Crawford added the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit has proven to be a successful program, but he pointed out unless steps are taken now, many of the renters who benefit from it will be at risk again.
"When the home you have been successfully living in for decades is sold, or your rent triples due to fair market values, we are throwing people who have developed a successful life back on the streets," Crawford stated. "These people do not have the necessary advocates and lawyers to understand their rights. They simply leave."
Some 65% of extremely low-income Missourians pay more than half their income on rent, and more than a quarter of Missourians with disabilities have incomes below the federal poverty line.
The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is reaching out to veterans who are experiencing homelessness, a number that's close to 1,000 people, according to the latest counts.
Joel Mutschler, director of the Bureau of Veterans Programs and Outreach, said the most pressing issue for these folks is resource awareness.
"Through PA VETConnect, we've been finding that one out of five requests for resources that we get are related to housing insecurity or homelessness," he said. "And so, we have been working a lot in this space and ensuring that all of our veterans and their family members are connected to housing services so that they're not experiencing housing insecurity."
The department is hosting a series of virtual town-hall meetings about veterans' issues. The next one is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today and focuses on homelessness. PA VETConnect is the online portal to link veterans with resources.
Mutschler said the department also is seeing growing numbers of homeless veterans who are women with children - partly the result of an overall lack of affordable housing in the Commonwealth. He said they're working with a variety of community groups to try to keep families housed.
"One of the issues that we've got is that about 11% of the homeless population is - of adults in the nation - are homeless," he said. "So, it's a concerning trend for us. And we're seeing what our community providers are doing in taking care of families, women veterans that are experiencing homelessness."
He added that having enough resources for everyone who needs them has been a concern during the pandemic, but many groups have stepped up to help. He said there is no cost for veterans to apply for local, state or federal assistance - and there are Veterans Services officers in every county.
Local housing advocates are speaking out ahead of a congressional hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee this Wednesday called "Nowhere to Live: Profits, Disinvestment, and the American Housing Crisis."
Nevada is short almost 80,000 rental units for extremely low-income families, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Christine Hess, executive director of the nonprofit Nevada Housing Coalition, said that's the greatest shortage in the country for people making less than $25,000 a year.
"In Nevada, we have over 400,000 renter households," said Hess. "And of those, over 100,000 are paying more than half of their income on rent."
As rents have risen in recent years, families are having to double and triple up, some become homeless or move away.
But hope is on the horizon. The state is putting $500 million from the federal American Rescue Plan into affordable housing, taking applications from developers now via the Home Means Nevada initiative.
The 2023 federal budget increases funding for Section 8 vouchers that subsidize rent.
Hess said the last major federal investment in affordable housing, in the sixties, came before Nevada's population boom. So federal tax-credits are crucial to getting new projects built.
"Affordable housing - especially for those making below 50% of area median income - doesn't just build itself," said Hess. "The market is not going to build that. That requires federal subsidies. "
Hess said the Build Back Better Act, which has been stalled in Congress for many months due to conservative opposition, would have made huge investments in low-income housing.