Tours Put Sustainable Farming Methods on Display

Some farmers in the region are taking time, even during the busy growing season, to give people a firsthand look at what sustainable agriculture is all about.



The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's Farm Tour and Workshop series showcases regenerative grazing, organic grain transitioning, winter high-tunnel produce growing, and many other techniques.



August Taylor, communications and outreach associate for the Association, said they are also highlighting the work of farmers of color.



"I hear a lot from people that they want to connect more with farmers of color," Taylor noted. "This allows people of various backgrounds to see firsthand farms stewarded by farmers of color. It's really powerful to people to actually go meet the person, on their farm."



Events include tours of an urban farm in Mansfield, a mixed-vegetable family farm near Dayton and September's Black Farming Conference in Yellow Springs. Tours and workshops run through the end of the year in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Learn more and register for events at oeffa.org.



While the series offers growers and producers the chance to learn tricks of the trade from others in the business, Taylor pointed out interested "foodies" and families are also encouraged to attend.



"Being able to tour a farm is really an experience that transcends age, because there's always something to notice on a farm," Taylor pointed out. "An adult might notice different crop systems, but a child might notice different varieties of flowers in their pasture."



Taylor added today, they are featuring a tour of a rural elementary school garden in Amesville, to show people how to start a kid-friendly garden in their own community.



From extreme drought to wet springs, Minnesota farmers are seeing firsthand the impact of climate change. To help address the growing threat, a new funding opportunity aims to give producers more tools to protect natural resources.



The McKnight Foundation is giving the state $100,000 to bolster its Water Quality Certification Program. It means adding a Climate Smart component, where current enrollees receive funds to assess and apply practices to make their land more resilient.



State Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said in the broader climate-change fight, Minnesota farmers are on the frontlines.



"What we've had in the last couple of years," said Petersen, "2019 we had the wettest year on record. 2021, we had the worst drought we've had since 1988. We had the worst week of drought we've ever had in August of 2021."



He said producers can be part of the solution through practices like grazing livestock or improved management of nitrogen fertilizer.



As for measuring the certification program, Petersen said they're approaching one million enrolled acres. He acknowledged they could be moving faster, but said demand is still promising.



Brad Jordahl Redlin - the manager of the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program - said competition for conservation aid is fierce, and their initiative fills some of those gaps.



He noted an official works closely with a farmer in assessing their operations. He likened it to an energy audit of someone's home.



"'Those windows are particularly leaky, but we love the insulation above the garage,' said Redlin. "We kind of do that for our Climate Smart farm endorsement. 'You have an opportunity here on this corner section to maybe do some no-till, or do some perennial plantings on a border.'"



In southern Minnesota, farmer Ron Frank has been doing conservation work on his land for several years. But he said the certification program pushes these efforts even further.



"The program has helped me get a little deeper into the cover crops and those kinds of things," said Frank.



Climate Smart participants can receive a minimum of $1,000 a year for up to five years. It's now the fifth endorsement water quality program enrollees can receive.







