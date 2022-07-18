ND Tribal School: New Book Highlights Language Preservation Movement

Many Indigenous languages face extinction, and in the U.S. efforts are popping up to preserve traditional Native American dialects and culture. That includes a new book produced by a North Dakota tribal college.



On Thursday, Cankdeska Cikana Community College celebrates the release of the book - Mniwakan, which is described as a tribute to the Spirit Lake Tribe's traditional language and oral history.



School president Cindy Lindquist said the book will be part of their curriculum and hopes the project can help to engage surrounding communities.



"Trying to help non-Natives understand Indigenous people and our respective cultures and languages," said Lindquist. "And then, as you get into understanding, there's such richness, there's such commonality among the values."



It's the third such book the school has issued, and leaders say it coincides with similar projects carried out by tribal colleges and universities across the country.



On Thursday, signed copies will be given away during the annual alumni gathering. That event is open to the public.



The school's Dakota Studies Instructor Louis Garcia co-authored the book. He likened it to the Dakota people reclaiming their land and history on paper.



"Place names, for the most part, here in North Dakota have been devoid of most Indian names," said Garcia, "even though the state is named after the Dakota nation."



He said part of that lost connection can be traced back to forced assimilation in American Indian boarding schools.



Meanwhile, Lindquist said without as many tribal elders around, it's hard to keep the language alive through younger generations. She said she hopes the project is viewed as a form of personal enrichment.



"We're trying to capture the knowledge," said Lindquist, "and then trying to encourage our people to become speakers and to be comfortable in being a conversational speaker - and not to be afraid of making mistakes, pronouncing things wrong."



She said there are many variations of the Dakota language, and that none of them take priority over the others.







A new mural in Eugene depicts Kalapuya people harvesting native plants and preparing them as food and medicine. It is part of a larger project to provide information and a guide to native plants and their uses in the Willamette Wetlands.



Susan Applegate, the artist who created the project, said the panels of the mural are meant to reflect what is known as the seasonal round, a pattern of moving to different locations for food harvesting at different times of year. She added it is important to note the plants depicted are also right there in Westmoreland Park.



"There in the park, you have access to the immediacy of the living species," Applegate pointed out. "That was exciting, as well as the idea of working with what has gone on before, and how do we clue in to the past and take care of the present with that in mind."



Applegate worked with Ester Stutzman, a Kalapuya elder and storyteller, on the mural, which is 64 feet long and nine feet high. It's located on the east wall of the Dr. Edwin Coleman Jr. Community Center, which sits between two wetland areas.



Jennifer Eisele, pesticides policy manager for Beyond Toxics, one of the project's sponsors, noted a nonprofit started by Ester Stutzman and her family, The Komemma Cultural Preservation Association, has published a set of Kalapuya dictionaries. The mural project incorporates Kalapuya words for native plants as well as their English names.



"There are several of the native plants that grow in the wetlands that are identified in the Santiam dialect of the Kalapuya language," Eisele explained. "There is a language revitalization component to this project, there is the cultural component, and really just sharing all of that with the community in such a beautiful way."



She added the project was created in collaboration with the Friendly Area Neighbors Equity Action Team, Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, Kalapuya descendants, City of Eugene Human Rights and Neighborhood Involvement, and City of Eugene Parks and Open Space.



A new museum exhibition in Baltimore opening to the public today aims to tell the story of Maryland's fight for civil rights, both in the past and present.



"Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland's Civil Rights Activists" is now on display at the Maryland Center for History and Culture. It showcases oral histories and photography, exploring how Marylanders have long been at the forefront of the national struggle for Black freedom.



Linda Day Clark, a professor at Coppin State University and one of the exhibit's advisers, said the exhibit is not about reinterpreting history, but rather giving visitors a chance to draw their own conclusions about events in the past.



"This exhibition is a great opportunity for people to come in and have a sense of pride of place of what Maryland did as part of the civil rights movement in the past, and is continuing to do today," Clark explained.



The exhibit includes oral history conversations with civil rights leaders including Juanita Jackson Mitchell, Gloria Richardson, the Reverend Marion C. Bascom, and many others. It also shares more recent oral histories recorded during the 2015 Baltimore uprising, after Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died from a spinal cord injury while in police custody.



Joshua Clark Davis, associate professor in the Division of Legal, Ethical and Historical Studies at the University of Baltimore and an adviser for the project, said the exhibit, in part, is meant to display how Maryland's civil rights movement fits into the national context.



"There were struggles against discrimination, whether it's in schools, whether it's in theaters," Davis observed. "It's just so important to get people to remember that it wasn't something that just happened in these other places, the struggles that were happening in this state was a microcosm of this national struggle."



"Passion and Purpose" is on long-term view at the center. Upcoming public events related to the exhibit include a virtual conversation on Black activism in Maryland next Thursday, featuring Clark and Davis, along with exhibit advisor David Taft Terry, an associate professor and coordinator of the museum studies and historical preservation program at Morgan State University.



