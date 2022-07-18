Monday, July 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 18, 2022
Play

Ohio marks 4 years since the last execution with 'Day of Hope; 'NY law regulates Predatory immigrant bond companies; farmers' advocates say fertilizer industry at odds over prices.

2022Talks - July 18, 2022
Play

Texas lawmakers release new details on the Uvalde shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman faces sentencing, and President Biden speaks at a Saudi summit while U.S. gas prices are dropping.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Social Issues  |  Arts & Culture    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ND Tribal School: New Book Highlights Language Preservation Movement

Play

Monday, July 18, 2022   

Many Indigenous languages face extinction, and in the U.S. efforts are popping up to preserve traditional Native American dialects and culture. That includes a new book produced by a North Dakota tribal college.

On Thursday, Cankdeska Cikana Community College celebrates the release of the book - Mniwakan, which is described as a tribute to the Spirit Lake Tribe's traditional language and oral history.

School president Cindy Lindquist said the book will be part of their curriculum and hopes the project can help to engage surrounding communities.

"Trying to help non-Natives understand Indigenous people and our respective cultures and languages," said Lindquist. "And then, as you get into understanding, there's such richness, there's such commonality among the values."

It's the third such book the school has issued, and leaders say it coincides with similar projects carried out by tribal colleges and universities across the country.

On Thursday, signed copies will be given away during the annual alumni gathering. That event is open to the public.

The school's Dakota Studies Instructor Louis Garcia co-authored the book. He likened it to the Dakota people reclaiming their land and history on paper.

"Place names, for the most part, here in North Dakota have been devoid of most Indian names," said Garcia, "even though the state is named after the Dakota nation."

He said part of that lost connection can be traced back to forced assimilation in American Indian boarding schools.

Meanwhile, Lindquist said without as many tribal elders around, it's hard to keep the language alive through younger generations. She said she hopes the project is viewed as a form of personal enrichment.

"We're trying to capture the knowledge," said Lindquist, "and then trying to encourage our people to become speakers and to be comfortable in being a conversational speaker - and not to be afraid of making mistakes, pronouncing things wrong."

She said there are many variations of the Dakota language, and that none of them take priority over the others.




get more stories like this via email
The economic gains made through 2021 were not shared equally across racial groups. Women of color continue to have trouble paying for such necessities as food and housing, and many say they'll have trouble repaying student loans. (Black Queen Design/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Black Women Face Higher Student-Debt Burden in Pandemic

COVID-19 has touched just about every facet of life, and a new report from the Center for Responsible Lending says women repaying student loans have …

Environment

Climate Change, Extreme Temps Affect NC Black-Owned Small Businesses

A new Pew Research poll finds Americans are split on how to tackle climate change. In North Carolina, small Black-owned businesses say they're …

Social Issues

Ohioans Mark 4 Years Since Last Execution with 'Day of Hope'

Ohio's last execution was four years ago today, and advocates for ending the death penalty are hopeful it remains the last. At noon, people at …

Florida Forage Fish Research program fellow Kira Allen, from the University of Central Florida, explains her ecosystem model that explores the effects of climate change on Apalachicola Bay food webs. (Justin Grubich)

Environment

FL Research Tracks Impact of Drought, Sea-Level Rise on Forage Fish

Preliminary research shows less fresh water and higher sea levels could be changing the forage fish in Florida's famed Apalachicola Bay and the fisher…

Environment

9th Annual Latino Conservation Week Kicks Off Today

This week is a great chance to enjoy the great outdoors - with more than fifty free events, up and down the state of California, as part of Latino …

HOPE Collaborative in Oakland partners with Cocina del Corazon to produce healthy meals that are distributed free at community fridges and corner stores to feed the needy. (HOPE Collaborative)

Social Issues

Oakland Nonprofit Fills Community Fridges to Combat Hunger

Local nonprofits in the Bay Area are tackling hunger in low-income neighborhoods by stocking corner stores and "community fridges" around town with fr…

Environment

Farmers' Advocates, Fertilizer Industry at Odds Over Prices

Claire Carlson for the Daily Yonder Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collaboration The f…

Environment

Courts Asked to Block Oil and Gas Leases Over Health, Climate

A new lawsuit hopes to reverse the Bureau of Land Managment's recent approval of oil and gas lease sales on public lands across eight western states…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021