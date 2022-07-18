Monday, July 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 18, 2022
Play

Ohio marks 4 years since the last execution with 'Day of Hope; 'NY law regulates Predatory immigrant bond companies; farmers' advocates say fertilizer industry at odds over prices.

2022Talks - July 18, 2022
Play

Texas lawmakers release new details on the Uvalde shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman faces sentencing, and President Biden speaks at a Saudi summit while U.S. gas prices are dropping.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

OR County to Decide on Voting for Undocumented; Some Aim Higher

Play

Monday, July 18, 2022   

In Multnomah County, voters will decide in November whether the right to vote should extend to people who are not citizens. Some say all of Oregon should consider a similar measure.

Joanne Mina, based in Bend, is a statewide community organizer for the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice.

She pointed to Bend city councilman Anthony Broadman, who has advocated for an amendment to Oregon's Constitution to guarantee the right to vote for everyone, regardless of immigration status.

Mina said Oregon has expanded the ability to vote, such as with vote by mail, and says this is needed to make democracy even more fair and equitable in the state.

"The next step is to allow all community members - adults, members of Oregon - to be part of the decision-making process," said Mina, "to be engaged civically, to be invested in the direction of where Oregon goes."

There are an estimated 108,000 undocumented immigrants in Oregon, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

The effort in Multnomah County could be complicated legally because of its constitutionality. However, if legislators or voters passed a statewide amendment to the constitution, it would remedy this issue.

Mina said she believes it's important to look at the issues the state faces as interconnected.

"So that we are leveraging our collective power, and even our privilege," said Mina, "from more urban areas like Portland and Bend to rural areas that may not have outspoken leadership."

A handful of cities on the east coast allow noncitizens to vote in elections. A similar measure in New York City was struck down at the end of June.




get more stories like this via email
The economic gains made through 2021 were not shared equally across racial groups. Women of color continue to have trouble paying for such necessities as food and housing, and many say they'll have trouble repaying student loans. (Black Queen Design/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Black Women Face Higher Student-Debt Burden in Pandemic

COVID-19 has touched just about every facet of life, and a new report from the Center for Responsible Lending says women repaying student loans have …

Environment

Climate Change, Extreme Temps Affect NC Black-Owned Small Businesses

A new Pew Research poll finds Americans are split on how to tackle climate change. In North Carolina, small Black-owned businesses say they're …

Social Issues

Ohioans Mark 4 Years Since Last Execution with 'Day of Hope'

Ohio's last execution was four years ago today, and advocates for ending the death penalty are hopeful it remains the last. At noon, people at …

Florida Forage Fish Research program fellow Kira Allen, from the University of Central Florida, explains her ecosystem model that explores the effects of climate change on Apalachicola Bay food webs. (Justin Grubich)

Environment

FL Research Tracks Impact of Drought, Sea-Level Rise on Forage Fish

Preliminary research shows less fresh water and higher sea levels could be changing the forage fish in Florida's famed Apalachicola Bay and the fisher…

Environment

9th Annual Latino Conservation Week Kicks Off Today

This week is a great chance to enjoy the great outdoors - with more than fifty free events, up and down the state of California, as part of Latino …

HOPE Collaborative in Oakland partners with Cocina del Corazon to produce healthy meals that are distributed free at community fridges and corner stores to feed the needy. (HOPE Collaborative)

Social Issues

Oakland Nonprofit Fills Community Fridges to Combat Hunger

Local nonprofits in the Bay Area are tackling hunger in low-income neighborhoods by stocking corner stores and "community fridges" around town with fr…

Environment

Farmers' Advocates, Fertilizer Industry at Odds Over Prices

Claire Carlson for the Daily Yonder Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collaboration The f…

Environment

Courts Asked to Block Oil and Gas Leases Over Health, Climate

A new lawsuit hopes to reverse the Bureau of Land Managment's recent approval of oil and gas lease sales on public lands across eight western states…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021