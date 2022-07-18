OR County to Decide on Voting for Undocumented; Some Aim Higher

In Multnomah County, voters will decide in November whether the right to vote should extend to people who are not citizens. Some say all of Oregon should consider a similar measure.



Joanne Mina, based in Bend, is a statewide community organizer for the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice.



She pointed to Bend city councilman Anthony Broadman, who has advocated for an amendment to Oregon's Constitution to guarantee the right to vote for everyone, regardless of immigration status.



Mina said Oregon has expanded the ability to vote, such as with vote by mail, and says this is needed to make democracy even more fair and equitable in the state.



"The next step is to allow all community members - adults, members of Oregon - to be part of the decision-making process," said Mina, "to be engaged civically, to be invested in the direction of where Oregon goes."



There are an estimated 108,000 undocumented immigrants in Oregon, according to the Migration Policy Institute.



The effort in Multnomah County could be complicated legally because of its constitutionality. However, if legislators or voters passed a statewide amendment to the constitution, it would remedy this issue.



Mina said she believes it's important to look at the issues the state faces as interconnected.



"So that we are leveraging our collective power, and even our privilege," said Mina, "from more urban areas like Portland and Bend to rural areas that may not have outspoken leadership."



A handful of cities on the east coast allow noncitizens to vote in elections. A similar measure in New York City was struck down at the end of June.







The midterm election on Nov. 8 will be a referendum on President Joe Biden and Democrats, but also a preview of what could happen at polling places two years from now.



In 2020, election officials didn't worry about violent incursions into voting tabulation centers, or mass protests turning deadly. But it was before the "big lie," the debunked theory that election fraud caused Donald Trump's loss to Biden, took hold.



David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research and the Election Official Legal Defense Network, said it is not a good sign the Texas GOP's new platform claims Biden did not win legally.



"Certainly Texas is one of those states where lies about the election have taken hold," Becker observed. "A state which had record turnout and saw record victories for Republicans, and still, lies about the election have taken hold."



Becker argued by insisting Biden didn't win, Republicans are prolonging baseless claims, and creating the possibility of unexpected and perhaps dangerous repercussions in this year's midterms and the 2024 elections.



Government officials at the local level are responsible for certifying election results, and Becker believes some who still hold to Trump's assertions could refuse to do so. And while he has confidence the courts would eventually resolve issues, he noted it is not their job.



"That's a tremendous burden on the courts," Becker contended. "There might be an amount of time where we're not sure what is going to happen. And that amount of time is going to be a ripe environment for chaos, confusion and the potential for political violence."



Becker also believes continued claims of fraud are further dividing Lone Star State residents.



"Texans are starting to point at each other as if they're the enemy, just because they might live in a different county or in a different urban versus rural environment, for instance, or might look different," Becker observed. "That is a major concern, because at its core, what election denial is about, it's about crippling democracy."



Although he did not reveal his intentions, Donald Trump said Thursday he has already decided about whether to run again in 2024.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



Wisconsin's election officials are trying to determine how a recent ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court outlawing absentee-ballot drop boxes will impact absentee voting in next month's primary elections.



The state's six-person bipartisan elections commission this week failed to agree on new guidance for clerks to help them apply the ruling.



Bob Spindell, a Republican Wisconsin Elections Commissioner, said in the group's meeting Tuesday the commission's failure to agree on the guidance would essentially leave local officials to figure it out themselves.



"We have a responsibility, as the Wisconsin Elections Commission, to give some guidance on this important decision that came down," Spindell contended. "I think we should at least give some minimal guidance to the 1,850 municipal clerks out there."



Providing election guidance to county and municipal clerks is one of the elections commission's basic functions. But in this case, the commission's three Democrats argued the proposed rules were overreaching, and could potentially generate more lawsuits.



The policies included a new rule mandating the elector themselves mail or return their ballot, not a family member or unapproved second party. While the issue was at hand in the court case outlawing drop boxes, the state's high court did not specifically weigh in on that part of the challenge.



Ann Jacobs, a Democratic Wisconsin Elections Commissioner, believes the proposed policy changes are unnecessary.



"I don't think it provides guidance," Jacobs asserted. "I think it provides our own interpretation of something that clerks have an independent responsibility to interpret."



The proposed guidelines would have established new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots. Democrats and voting-rights groups have protested the court's decision to ban drop boxes, contending it will make it more difficult for those with disabilities and the elderly to cast absentee ballots.



Ballots still can be returned by mail or to a clerk's office, and Wisconsin's primary election is August 9.



