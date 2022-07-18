Climate Change, Extreme Temps Affect NC Black-Owned Small Businesses

A new lawsuit hopes to reverse the Bureau of Land Managment's recent approval of oil and gas lease sales on public lands across eight western states, including nearly 120,000 acres in Wyoming, in part to protect public health.



Melissa Hornbein, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, said regions surrounding federal oil and gas production face dangerous air quality issues - due to methane leaks, ground-level ozone, and toxic benzene released through flaring - that cause direct harm to human health.



"There are higher incidences of things like cancer," said Hornbein. "There are also much higher rates of things like childhood asthma, developmental impacts, maternal and fetal health impacts."



The lawsuit claims the BLM failed to review the full climate impacts of the leases, including the bite that extracted oil and gas would take out of the remaining global carbon budget, the amount of climate pollution left to burn in order to keep temperatures at safe levels.



The oil and gas industry, raking in record profits as gas prices skyrocketed in the U.S. and across the world, says the new leases will help bring more supply onto the global market.



Some Wyoming lawmakers welcomed the leases to boost state revenue and add jobs. Hornbein said oil and gas companies already are sitting on thousands of inactive leases, and argues there are other uses of public lands that can fill tax coffers and create good-paying jobs.



"And it's really going to take a concerted effort to transition away from fossil fuels," said Hornbein. "But we're being fed this line that we can't survive without this. And the reality is we can't survive with them, for the long term."



The world's top scientists recently warned that climate pollution must peak, and then begin to go down, within three years to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of a warming planet.



Hornbein said it's going to take a whole-of-government response to reduce fossil fuels, but also to speed up clean-energy production.



"When these lands are locked up under federal oil and gas leases which last ten years, and don't allow for other types of development," said Hornbein, "that is actively precluding the advancement towards use of federal public lands for renewable energy production."







The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reject Colorado's plan to bring down air pollution to safe levels because of a loophole allowing oil and gas operators to pollute at will.



Robert Ukeiley, senior attorney at the Center, said smog causes a lot of health problems, and the state's record number of high ozone level days has led to increased emergency-room visits for people with asthma and other respiratory illness.



"The people most susceptible to injury from smog are children, older adults, people that work or exercise outside," Ukeiley outlined.



Oil and gas groups told the Colorado Sun the majority of emissions in the region come from natural biogenic matter or blow in from outside the state, and claimed the lawsuit would lead to higher fuel prices. The EPA does not comment on pending litigation.



Ukeiley pointed out the science shows the oil and methane-gas industry is one of the biggest contributors to smog in Colorado, especially on days when ozone levels reach dangerous levels. He believes Colorado will not be able to solve its smog problems until the EPA cracks down on the state for allowing unlimited air pollution from drilling and fracking.



"The state needs to close this loophole and hold oil and gas companies accountable, just like folks have to get their tailpipes tested," Ukeiley asserted.



The Front Range has long faced ozone levels far above EPA standards set to protect public health. Gov. Jared Polis has touted efforts to improve air quality, including one month of free public transit, adding electric school buses, and increasing permitting and enforcement staff within the air-pollution division.



Ukeiley pointed out the measures ignore the 800-pound oil and gas gorilla in the room, and worries additional staff will simply speed up the administration's approval of drilling permits.



