Monday, July 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 18, 2022
Ohio marks 4 years since the last execution with 'Day of Hope; 'NY law regulates Predatory immigrant bond companies; farmers' advocates say fertilizer industry at odds over prices.

2022Talks - July 18, 2022
Texas lawmakers release new details on the Uvalde shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman faces sentencing, and President Biden speaks at a Saudi summit while U.S. gas prices are dropping.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
Courts Asked to Block Oil and Gas Leases Over Health, Climate

Monday, July 18, 2022   

A new lawsuit hopes to reverse the Bureau of Land Managment's recent approval of oil and gas lease sales on public lands across eight western states, including nearly 120,000 acres in Wyoming, in part to protect public health.

Melissa Hornbein, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, said regions surrounding federal oil and gas production face dangerous air quality issues - due to methane leaks, ground-level ozone, and toxic benzene released through flaring - that cause direct harm to human health.

"There are higher incidences of things like cancer," said Hornbein. "There are also much higher rates of things like childhood asthma, developmental impacts, maternal and fetal health impacts."

The lawsuit claims the BLM failed to review the full climate impacts of the leases, including the bite that extracted oil and gas would take out of the remaining global carbon budget, the amount of climate pollution left to burn in order to keep temperatures at safe levels.

The oil and gas industry, raking in record profits as gas prices skyrocketed in the U.S. and across the world, says the new leases will help bring more supply onto the global market.

Some Wyoming lawmakers welcomed the leases to boost state revenue and add jobs. Hornbein said oil and gas companies already are sitting on thousands of inactive leases, and argues there are other uses of public lands that can fill tax coffers and create good-paying jobs.

"And it's really going to take a concerted effort to transition away from fossil fuels," said Hornbein. "But we're being fed this line that we can't survive without this. And the reality is we can't survive with them, for the long term."

The world's top scientists recently warned that climate pollution must peak, and then begin to go down, within three years to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of a warming planet.

Hornbein said it's going to take a whole-of-government response to reduce fossil fuels, but also to speed up clean-energy production.

"When these lands are locked up under federal oil and gas leases which last ten years, and don't allow for other types of development," said Hornbein, "that is actively precluding the advancement towards use of federal public lands for renewable energy production."




