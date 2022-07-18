Report: Black Women Face Higher Student-Debt Burden in Pandemic

COVID-19 has touched just about every facet of life, and a new report from the Center for Responsible Lending says women repaying student loans have been hit especially hard.
The report says in particular, the pandemic exacerbated the financial instability of women of color, reducing their ability to repay their student-loan debt.
Report coauthor Sunny Glottman - a researcher with the Center for Responsible Lending - said in part, it's a racial equity issue - and even the temporary pause in student-loan repayment hasn't been enough to help many women catch up.
"One of the biggest things that happened was folks were losing their jobs," said Glottman. "And whether it was they were losing their jobs because they were furloughed, because their company was struggling to keep its doors open; whether it was because they were working in a high-contact job and had someone at home who was immunocompromised."
The report also says Black and Latina women have shown "immense resiliency" in tough financial times. But it found most don't feel prepared to resume their loan payments without some difficulty.
The federal pause on student-loan repayment ends August 31.
The report recommends an across-the-board student-debt cancellation of $50,000 per borrower. In the meantime, Glottman said putting these payments on hold has absolutely helped women of color.
"Having one less bill to pay - your student loan monthly payment - was a huge help," said Glottman. "I think our researchers were looking at whether these Black women will be better prepared to resume making payments, which I think is an argument that is not necessarily true."
The report also says what is known as the Income-Driven Repayment or IDR plan may not be a good option for some women. The IDR promises cancellation of student debt after 20 or 25 years of repayment, but fewer than 200 people have had their loans forgiven.
Glottman said there may be a way to improve the program.
"So actually, one of our recommendations is to apply IDR retroactively - so, implemented in a retroactive, income-driven repayment waiver," said Glottman. "So, what that would do is say, 'If you've been doing the right thing, in years past, you should be able to qualify for income-driven repayment.'"
She added that women carry about two-thirds of the $1.7 trillion federal student debt. And Black women are more than twice as likely as white men to owe more than $50,000 in undergraduate debt.
Pro-choice advocates are calling on voters to make access to abortion a big issue in the November midterm election. The countdown has begun; in less than a month, North Dakota's trigger law will make abortion illegal except to save the pregnant person's life, since the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
Amy Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action ND, said a lot of North Dakotans want access to abortion care.
"North Dakota voters rejected an abortion ban in 2014 by a two-to-one margin. Those are Republican voters defeating an abortion ban in our state," Jacobson pointed out. "I would just really call on them to reflect on where their party is going and what this means for the people of our state. "
The state Legislature, citing religious and moral objections, tried to add an abortion ban to the state constitution, but the accompanying ballot measure failed in 2014.
In mid-May, pro-choice protesters held "Ban Off Our Bodies" rallies in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot. More are planned for early July. The state's only abortion provider, the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, announced plans to move across the border to Moorhead, Minnesota in the near future.
Jacobson laments what she calls an ultraconservative takeover of the Republican Party.
"This decision really comes from the right-wing majority of extremist judges that have undermined the fundamental right to make our own decisions about our health care, our bodies, and our families," Jacobson asserted.
North Dakota already has a ban on abortion consultations via telehealth. Jacobson predicts when the next legislative session begins in January, lawmakers will introduce bills to further restrict abortion, by making it illegal to travel to another state for an abortion or to help someone else do so.
The South Dakota state Legislature is expected to convene in a special session to reassess abortion laws. Gov. Kristi Noem vowed to call the special session in the wake of the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The ruling triggered South Dakota's ban, so abortion is now illegal except to save the woman's life.
Shannon Olivieri Hovis, California director for NARAL Pro-choice America, slammed the ruling.
"We are talking about more than 33 million women who will lose that access to abortion in their own communities in their home states," Olivieri Hovis asserted. "And some may be at risk of criminalization for accessing self-managed abortion in their states. And some will die."
Noem, who is running for reelection, has said she does not support an exception for cases of rape or incest, but instead is promoting a new website called life.SD.gov, which promises to provide "resources for pregnancy, new parents, financial assistance and adoption."
In 2006 and 2008, South Dakota voters rejected ballot measures to ban abortion in the state. Olivieri Hovis thinks the state Legislature is out of touch with public opinion.
"Eight in 10 Americans support the legal right to abortion," Olivieri Hovis pointed out. "That does not mean every one of those eight people would choose abortion for themselves, but they do not believe that anyone else should be making that decision."
The Legislature is expected to consider proposals to tighten abortion restrictions. For now, it remains legal to travel to other states such as Minnesota for abortion care and websites like abortionfinder.org and abortionfunds.org have sprung up to facilitate it.
The California state Legislature is expected to vote, as early as today, to place a measure on the November ballot to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.
The move is a reaction to the decision Friday by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade and lift federal abortion protections. Nearly half the states are expected to make abortion illegal.
Rob Bonta, the state's Attorney General, however, slammed the ruling.
"This decision is an attack on privacy, on freedom, on self-determination, on equality," Bonta asserted. "This decision is an attack on women."
Abortion opponents cite religious and moral objections. Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1666, which protects California abortion providers from civil liability based on laws in other states, which may prohibit people from traveling to get abortion care.
Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, Senate President Pro-tem, vowed to help abortion seekers from other states.
"Those inhumane laws will not cross California borders," Atkins stressed. "We will not leave women and families impacted by the fall of Roe v. Wade and the backward, reckless policies of other states without options. We will not do that. We are here to further rights, not take them away. "
In May, when the Supreme Court decision leaked, Newsom proposed a $125 million package to bolster the state's ability to handle an influx of patients from other states. His wife, first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, spoke out strongly against the court's rollback of women's rights.
"This is toxic masculinities at work in the highest court in the country," Siebel Newsom emphasized. "Domination and control of women's bodily autonomy is so deeply ingrained in the patriarchy that unfortunately still rules our country."
A package of other bills designed to increase access is expected to cross the governor's desk in the next few weeks. People looking for help to pay for an abortion or traveling to get one can find information at abortionfunds.org.