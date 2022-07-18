Monday, July 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 18, 2022
Ohio marks 4 years since the last execution with 'Day of Hope; 'NY law regulates Predatory immigrant bond companies; farmers' advocates say fertilizer industry at odds over prices.

2022Talks - July 18, 2022
Texas lawmakers release new details on the Uvalde shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman faces sentencing, and President Biden speaks at a Saudi summit while U.S. gas prices are dropping.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Report: Black Women Face Higher Student-Debt Burden in Pandemic

Monday, July 18, 2022   

COVID-19 has touched just about every facet of life, and a new report from the Center for Responsible Lending says women repaying student loans have been hit especially hard.

The report says in particular, the pandemic exacerbated the financial instability of women of color, reducing their ability to repay their student-loan debt.

Report coauthor Sunny Glottman - a researcher with the Center for Responsible Lending - said in part, it's a racial equity issue - and even the temporary pause in student-loan repayment hasn't been enough to help many women catch up.

"One of the biggest things that happened was folks were losing their jobs," said Glottman. "And whether it was they were losing their jobs because they were furloughed, because their company was struggling to keep its doors open; whether it was because they were working in a high-contact job and had someone at home who was immunocompromised."

The report also says Black and Latina women have shown "immense resiliency" in tough financial times. But it found most don't feel prepared to resume their loan payments without some difficulty.

The federal pause on student-loan repayment ends August 31.

The report recommends an across-the-board student-debt cancellation of $50,000 per borrower. In the meantime, Glottman said putting these payments on hold has absolutely helped women of color.

"Having one less bill to pay - your student loan monthly payment - was a huge help," said Glottman. "I think our researchers were looking at whether these Black women will be better prepared to resume making payments, which I think is an argument that is not necessarily true."

The report also says what is known as the Income-Driven Repayment or IDR plan may not be a good option for some women. The IDR promises cancellation of student debt after 20 or 25 years of repayment, but fewer than 200 people have had their loans forgiven.

Glottman said there may be a way to improve the program.

"So actually, one of our recommendations is to apply IDR retroactively - so, implemented in a retroactive, income-driven repayment waiver," said Glottman. "So, what that would do is say, 'If you've been doing the right thing, in years past, you should be able to qualify for income-driven repayment.'"

She added that women carry about two-thirds of the $1.7 trillion federal student debt. And Black women are more than twice as likely as white men to owe more than $50,000 in undergraduate debt.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.




As of June 30, 2021, the number of small businesses open in the U.S. had decreased by 47.8% compared to January 2020, according to the Alliance to Save Energy. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Climate Change, Extreme Temps Affect NC Black-Owned Small Businesses

A new Pew Research poll finds Americans are split on how to tackle climate change. In North Carolina, small Black-owned businesses say they're …

Social Issues

Ohioans Mark 4 Years Since Last Execution with 'Day of Hope'

Ohio's last execution was four years ago today, and advocates for ending the death penalty are hopeful it remains the last. At noon, people at …

Environment

FL Research Tracks Impact of Drought, Sea-Level Rise on Forage Fish

Preliminary research shows less fresh water and higher sea levels could be changing the forage fish in Florida's famed Apalachicola Bay and the fisher…

The Monterey Bay Aquarium hosts an event today (Monday) as part of Latino Conservation Week, one of dozens of activities planned statewide. (Fastily/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

9th Annual Latino Conservation Week Kicks Off Today

This week is a great chance to enjoy the great outdoors - with more than fifty free events, up and down the state of California, as part of Latino …

Social Issues

Oakland Nonprofit Fills Community Fridges to Combat Hunger

Local nonprofits in the Bay Area are tackling hunger in low-income neighborhoods by stocking corner stores and "community fridges" around town with fr…

Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that already were high, made scarce supplies rarer still and squeezed farmers domestically and around the world. But farmer advocates also point to market concentration. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Farmers' Advocates, Fertilizer Industry at Odds Over Prices

Claire Carlson for the Daily Yonder Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collaboration The f…

Environment

Courts Asked to Block Oil and Gas Leases Over Health, Climate

A new lawsuit hopes to reverse the Bureau of Land Managment's recent approval of oil and gas lease sales on public lands across eight western states…

Social Issues

NY Law Regulates ‘Predatory’ Immigrant Bond Companies

A new law in New York State is expected to keep for-profit lenders from taking advantage of immigrants in detention facilities. Some people in the …

 

