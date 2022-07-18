Report: Black Women Face Higher Student-Debt Burden in Pandemic

COVID-19 has touched just about every facet of life, and a new report from the Center for Responsible Lending says women repaying student loans have been hit especially hard.



The report says in particular, the pandemic exacerbated the financial instability of women of color, reducing their ability to repay their student-loan debt.



Report coauthor Sunny Glottman - a researcher with the Center for Responsible Lending - said in part, it's a racial equity issue - and even the temporary pause in student-loan repayment hasn't been enough to help many women catch up.



"One of the biggest things that happened was folks were losing their jobs," said Glottman. "And whether it was they were losing their jobs because they were furloughed, because their company was struggling to keep its doors open; whether it was because they were working in a high-contact job and had someone at home who was immunocompromised."



The report also says Black and Latina women have shown "immense resiliency" in tough financial times. But it found most don't feel prepared to resume their loan payments without some difficulty.



The federal pause on student-loan repayment ends August 31.



The report recommends an across-the-board student-debt cancellation of $50,000 per borrower. In the meantime, Glottman said putting these payments on hold has absolutely helped women of color.



"Having one less bill to pay - your student loan monthly payment - was a huge help," said Glottman. "I think our researchers were looking at whether these Black women will be better prepared to resume making payments, which I think is an argument that is not necessarily true."



The report also says what is known as the Income-Driven Repayment or IDR plan may not be a good option for some women. The IDR promises cancellation of student debt after 20 or 25 years of repayment, but fewer than 200 people have had their loans forgiven.



Glottman said there may be a way to improve the program.



"So actually, one of our recommendations is to apply IDR retroactively - so, implemented in a retroactive, income-driven repayment waiver," said Glottman. "So, what that would do is say, 'If you've been doing the right thing, in years past, you should be able to qualify for income-driven repayment.'"



She added that women carry about two-thirds of the $1.7 trillion federal student debt. And Black women are more than twice as likely as white men to owe more than $50,000 in undergraduate debt.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.







Pro-choice advocates are calling on voters to make access to abortion a big issue in the November midterm election. The countdown has begun; in less than a month, North Dakota's trigger law will make abortion illegal except to save the pregnant person's life, since the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.



Amy Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action ND, said a lot of North Dakotans want access to abortion care.



"North Dakota voters rejected an abortion ban in 2014 by a two-to-one margin. Those are Republican voters defeating an abortion ban in our state," Jacobson pointed out. "I would just really call on them to reflect on where their party is going and what this means for the people of our state. "



The state Legislature, citing religious and moral objections, tried to add an abortion ban to the state constitution, but the accompanying ballot measure failed in 2014.



In mid-May, pro-choice protesters held "Ban Off Our Bodies" rallies in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot. More are planned for early July. The state's only abortion provider, the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, announced plans to move across the border to Moorhead, Minnesota in the near future.



Jacobson laments what she calls an ultraconservative takeover of the Republican Party.



"This decision really comes from the right-wing majority of extremist judges that have undermined the fundamental right to make our own decisions about our health care, our bodies, and our families," Jacobson asserted.



North Dakota already has a ban on abortion consultations via telehealth. Jacobson predicts when the next legislative session begins in January, lawmakers will introduce bills to further restrict abortion, by making it illegal to travel to another state for an abortion or to help someone else do so.



