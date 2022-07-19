Tuesday, July 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 19, 2022
Play

Extreme weather builds as Montana's fire season begins, the wealthiest Americans are pumping millions into the 2022 midterms, and New Mexico says it won't be a "dumping ground" for nuclear waste.

2022Talks - July 19, 2022
Play

A push to expand SCOTUS is revived, the Respect for Marriage Act will get a vote, the White House steps into a rail worker labor dispute, and Dr. Anthony Fauci will retire before the end of President Biden's term.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
More Can Be Done to Boost Youth Mental Health in CT, U.S.

Play

Tuesday, July 19, 2022   

Connecticut ranks among the top 10 states in offering access to mental health services for its youth population, according to the latest report from Mental Health America, but advocates said more could be done.

The Children's Hospital Association said in 2020, early in the pandemic, there was a 24% increase in mental health emergency department visits for kids ages 5-11.

Bob Duncan, chief operating officer for Connecticut Children's Medical Center and Health System, said strengthening Medicaid's mental health investment is needed, and the nation needs more providers in the pediatric mental health system.

"We don't have enough psychologists and psychiatrists to meet the demand needed," Duncan observed. "Currently, there are 10 child psychiatrists per 100,000 kids. It is estimated that we need 47 per 100,000 kids."

He shared his findings as part of a coalition which met this month with members of Congress and the Secretary of Health and Human Services. However, Duncan thinks the divisive political landscape could stand in the way of facing these challenges promptly and agreeing on dollar amounts for funding improvements to the system.

Duncan wants to expand telehealth services as a way to reach kids in different parts of the state. In the meantime, he added there are ways for adults to help the children in their lives.

He recommended parents develop a relationship with their pediatrician and seek out a psychologist, if necessary. And he pointed out parents' first and most important step has been available all along: to talk with their children.

"Families have a chance to take time and spend time at home with their kids, and can see some of the things that their kids may have been struggling with that -- in a typical environment, when the kids were in school -- they wouldn't have seen," Duncan noted. "Taking time and creating an atmosphere where kids can talk to their parents, to express what they're feeling."

He remains hopeful the overall picture for kids' mental health will improve over time, but he acknowledged the stigma persists, and keeps people of all ages from talking openly about mental health.


Larah Helayne, left, and Montana Hobbs, right. Helayne uses a rainbow strap for their banjo to highlight their LGBTQ+ identity. Others at Cowan did the same. (Rebecca Stern)

Social Issues

A Kentucky Music School Focuses on Appalachian Music and Inclusion

By Rebecca Stern for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Coll…

Environment

CO Conservationists Offer Alternative Plan for Wolf Reintroduction

A coalition of 14 conservation groups has unveiled an alternative proposal to help guide wolf reintroduction and recovery ahead of a Colorado Parks an…

Environment

Nebraska’s Smaller Meat Lockers Challenged to Ramp Up Capacity

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants through the Independent Processor Assistance Program. Johnathan Hladik…

A handful of large corporations, including AT&T, Chevron, ExxonMobil, FedEx, GM, Merck and UPS, together gave almost $1.5 million to candidates that denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an Americans for Tax Fairness Report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Wealthiest Americans Pumped Millions into 2022 Midterm Campaigns

Most West Virginians pay taxes on every dollar they earn, while large corporations and billionaires use tax loopholes to pay as little as zero in …

Environment

Extreme Weather Across West as MT Fire Season Begins

The western United States is facing extreme weather, including long-lasting droughts, heat and an above-average wildfire season. For Montanans…

With climate and market volatility in play, farmer advocates say now is not the time for Congress to reduce funding for crop insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

ND Group: Farm Bill Impacts Every American

Congress wants to know what Americans would like to see in the next Farm Bill. Producer advocates in North Dakota say it is something everyone should …

Environment

Governor: NM Won't Be a 'Dumping Ground" for Nuclear Waste

After being rejected by Texas and Utah, the federal government has now picked New Mexico to house the nation's spent nuclear fuel, but the governor …

Health and Wellness

Abortion Access: Ohio's 6-Week Ban Could Be Just the Start

By Trista Bowser / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. After the Supreme Court …

 

