Tuesday, July 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 19, 2022
Play

Extreme weather builds as Montana's fire season begins, the wealthiest Americans are pumping millions into the 2022 midterms, and New Mexico says it won't be a "dumping ground" for nuclear waste.

2022Talks - July 19, 2022
Play

A push to expand SCOTUS is revived, the Respect for Marriage Act will get a vote, the White House steps into a rail worker labor dispute, and Dr. Anthony Fauci will retire before the end of President Biden's term.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CO Conservationists Offer Alternative Plan for Wolf Reintroduction

Play

Tuesday, July 19, 2022   

A coalition of 14 conservation groups has unveiled an alternative proposal to help guide wolf reintroduction and recovery ahead of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife meeting this week in Edwards.

Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director, WildEarth Guardians, said the proposal focuses on the benefits and opportunities for fostering healthy wolf populations, in contrast to the agency's current emphasis on artificially limiting populations, and when and how wolves can be killed.

"There was a ballot measure that basically wants the public to be included in this process," Larris pointed out. "And we just have not seen enough of that thus far. And we're trying to put this plan forward to say this conservation alternative is probably what a lot of Coloradans would like to see."

The plan includes four science-based elements key to any wolf restoration effort: reintroduction areas, a population goal, management guidelines and compensation considerations for loss of livestock. In 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 114, a ballot measure to bring wolves back starting in 2023, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has created two committees to compose a draft plan.

Conservation groups identified twelve optimal areas for the first round of reintroductions throughout the Western Slope, and their plan offers guidance as wolves enter the Front Range.

Dillon Hanson-Ahumada, Southern Rockies field representative for the Endangered Species Coalition, pointed to Yellowstone National Park, which began reintroducing wolves in 1995, and said Colorado could reap similar benefits.

"Everyone is familiar with the great reintroduction of wolves there, and how it benefited other species in the area," Hanson-Ahumada observed. "Now millions and millions of dollars go into the Yellowstone area every year because of the tourism that these wolves and other wildlife bring."

The plan provides compensation for loss of livestock, but gives incentives for ranchers to prevent conflict. Larris added there are proven nonlethal measures to keep wolves at bay, including the use of guard donkeys and llamas.

"Putting flaggery up, having range riders," Larris suggested. "We really want to really have a focus on avoiding the conflict in the first place. And that's why we really talk a lot of minimizing conflict techniques within the plan."

Disclosure: The Endangered Species Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
April to October 2020 saw a 31% increase in emergency department visits for mental health concerns in pre-teens and teens, ages 12 through 17. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

More Can Be Done to Boost Youth Mental Health in CT, U.S.

Connecticut ranks among the top 10 states in offering access to mental health services for its youth population, according to the latest report from …

Social Issues

A Kentucky Music School Focuses on Appalachian Music and Inclusion

By Rebecca Stern for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Coll…

Environment

Nebraska’s Smaller Meat Lockers Challenged to Ramp Up Capacity

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants through the Independent Processor Assistance Program. Johnathan Hladik…

A handful of large corporations, including AT&T, Chevron, ExxonMobil, FedEx, GM, Merck and UPS, together gave almost $1.5 million to candidates that denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an Americans for Tax Fairness Report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Wealthiest Americans Pumped Millions into 2022 Midterm Campaigns

Most West Virginians pay taxes on every dollar they earn, while large corporations and billionaires use tax loopholes to pay as little as zero in …

Environment

Extreme Weather Across West as MT Fire Season Begins

The western United States is facing extreme weather, including long-lasting droughts, heat and an above-average wildfire season. For Montanans…

With climate and market volatility in play, farmer advocates say now is not the time for Congress to reduce funding for crop insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

ND Group: Farm Bill Impacts Every American

Congress wants to know what Americans would like to see in the next Farm Bill. Producer advocates in North Dakota say it is something everyone should …

Environment

Governor: NM Won't Be a 'Dumping Ground" for Nuclear Waste

After being rejected by Texas and Utah, the federal government has now picked New Mexico to house the nation's spent nuclear fuel, but the governor …

Health and Wellness

Abortion Access: Ohio's 6-Week Ban Could Be Just the Start

By Trista Bowser / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. After the Supreme Court …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021