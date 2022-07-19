CO Conservationists Offer Alternative Plan for Wolf Reintroduction

A coalition of 14 conservation groups has unveiled an alternative proposal to help guide wolf reintroduction and recovery ahead of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife meeting this week in Edwards.
Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director, WildEarth Guardians, said the proposal focuses on the benefits and opportunities for fostering healthy wolf populations, in contrast to the agency's current emphasis on artificially limiting populations, and when and how wolves can be killed.
"There was a ballot measure that basically wants the public to be included in this process," Larris pointed out. "And we just have not seen enough of that thus far. And we're trying to put this plan forward to say this conservation alternative is probably what a lot of Coloradans would like to see."
The plan includes four science-based elements key to any wolf restoration effort: reintroduction areas, a population goal, management guidelines and compensation considerations for loss of livestock. In 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 114, a ballot measure to bring wolves back starting in 2023, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has created two committees to compose a draft plan.
Conservation groups identified twelve optimal areas for the first round of reintroductions throughout the Western Slope, and their plan offers guidance as wolves enter the Front Range.
Dillon Hanson-Ahumada, Southern Rockies field representative for the Endangered Species Coalition, pointed to Yellowstone National Park, which began reintroducing wolves in 1995, and said Colorado could reap similar benefits.
"Everyone is familiar with the great reintroduction of wolves there, and how it benefited other species in the area," Hanson-Ahumada observed. "Now millions and millions of dollars go into the Yellowstone area every year because of the tourism that these wolves and other wildlife bring."
The plan provides compensation for loss of livestock, but gives incentives for ranchers to prevent conflict. Larris added there are proven nonlethal measures to keep wolves at bay, including the use of guard donkeys and llamas.
"Putting flaggery up, having range riders," Larris suggested. "We really want to really have a focus on avoiding the conflict in the first place. And that's why we really talk a lot of minimizing conflict techniques within the plan."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Endangered Species Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin's bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall's bear-hunting season.
Wisconsin's bear-hounding season goes from mid-September to mid-October, but the bearhound training period starts in July and runs through August. During training and the main hounding season, hunters use bait to attract bears.
Melissa Smith, executive director of the Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, said bait traps - which can be set months in advance - can spread disease among other wildlife.
"These bear baits don't just attract bears," said Smith. "All wildlife likes high-fat, high-sugar foods. You're congregating wildlife - which, from a wildlife disease perspective, is not good."
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates the state's bear population is upwards of 24,000, and hunters harvested about 3,800 bears last year. According to the DNR, the fall hunt helps curb bear numbers to prevent human-bear conflict.
But Smith contended hunters and their hounds can also be a nuisance to property owners in rural areas. It's a claim backed up by a February investigation by the Wisconsin Examiner, which detailed local law enforcement's struggles to prevent clashes between the two groups.
Smith contended Wisconsin is more permissive than other states when it comes to bear hounding and baiting, which attracts out-of-state folks into northern Wisconsin, where bears are most populous.
"This has been increasing over the years," said Smith. "So, very limited places you can go to do this practice anymore, because the agencies found that it was unregulated, it was unhealthy for wildlife."
In a statewide poll conducted by the DNR in 2018, more than 75% of respondents indicated they think bears "help keep nature in balance," and more than half said they believe Wisconsin should have as many bears as the habitat will support.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf & Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The Mexican long-nosed bat population is in trouble, which has prompted a fundraising effort to restore agave plants along their Southwest migrating corridor.
Bat Conservation International (BCI) is collaborating with communities in northeastern Mexico to restore agaves.
Kristen Lear, agave restoration program manager for BCI, said funds raised will support conservation measures to protect agaves, whose nectar is a critical margarita ingredient and also the bats' main food supply.
"Across their migratory range, through the Southwest U.S. and Mexico, we're actually seeing loss of natural agave habitat where these agave plants grow," Lear explained. "Things like expansion of agriculture, grazing by livestock, urbanization."
The Mexican long-nosed bat was one of 10 species listed as imperiled by climate change in a 2021 report by the Endangered Species Coalition. Its populations are estimated to have declined more than 50% in the past 10 years, with only 5,000 bats remaining.
Lear pointed out not just bats benefit from the protection of agave plants, but also the land, biodiversity and human livelihoods.
"People in Mexico use agaves for many, many different things, including mezcal and tequila," Lear outlined. "But they use them for livestock fodder, to build fences and houses. They're just really important plants for the communities."
Bats are the only flying mammal, and long-nosed females migrate north from central Mexico while pregnant to follow the agave blooms to a post-maternity cave in New Mexico's Bootheel.
Ana Ibarra, senior research associate for BCI, said it is hard not to root for a mammal some describe as looking like a "baby chihuahua with a cute nose."
"It's one of those things that, once you get to know them, you learn how fascinating their lives can be; where they live, how they live, what they do," Ibarra observed. "They have some of the weirdest reproductive patterns in the whole mammal group."
Severe droughts in northern Mexico and the Southwest continue to delay blooming times for agave, another disturbance to the bat's historic migration.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Endangered Species Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A bill to prioritize wildlife crossings gets a hearing in the state Senate Transportation Committee today.
get more stories like this via email
The Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act would require Caltrans and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to develop a strategic plan to map out where wildlife crossings are necessary to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and reconnect habitats.
Tiffany Yap - senior scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity - said the problem is particularly severe for mountain lions in parts of Southern California, which could soon face what's called an "extinction vortex."
"There's a lot of inbreeding occurring in these populations," said Yap. "And if that is occurring, we might start seeing signs of reproductive issues and other health issues. And they could become extinct within 50 years in those areas if we don't do anything to improve connectivity."
She noted that animals need to roam the landscape in order to find unrelated mates and pursue food and better habitat, especially as California experiences more drought and wildfires linked to climate change.
Data from the UC Davis Road Ecology Center show that Californians reported more than 44,000 wildlife-vehicle collisions from 2016 to 2020, resulting in much injury and death - as well as at least $1 billion in damages.
The bill also would require Caltrans to keep wildlife connectivity in mind when designing new roads or making repairs.
Assemblymember Laura Friedman - D-Burbank - is a co-author of the bill and is optimistic that it will pass.
"I don't think anybody's objected to the policy very much," said Friedman. "It's had bipartisan support. And we've made it less expensive because we took out the mandate that said that Caltrans had to do any particular number of projects."
The bill already has passed the State Assembly. The next step would be the Senate Appropriations Committee on August 12.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.