Abortion Access: Ohio's 6-Week Ban Could Be Just the Start

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, an Ohio law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy was allowed to take effect.



A federal judge dissolved an injunction of the state's "heartbeat" bill, on hold since 2019, after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) filed a motion for emergency relief on June 24, the day of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. The law bans abortions after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, typically around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they're pregnant.



The "heartbeat" bill was created to outlaw abortions as soon as a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity during a pregnancy. With the bill in effect, the only way an abortion after that date is allowed is if the mother is having complications to her health. The doctor has to show proof that the pregnancy is at risk of harming the mother.







If an illegal abortion is performed, the law makes the doctor criminally liable.







A majority of women don't realize that they are pregnant until their







Women seeking an abortion after that time will now have to travel outside state lines to a location where the procedure is legal.







State legislatures in Kentucky and West Virginia have outlawed abortion, though Kentucky's ban is currently blocked by the courts. Abortion is still legal in Michigan up to 19.6 weeks into pregnancy, in Indiana up to 22 weeks and in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks.















Prior to the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson, Jessie Hill, associate dean for research and faculty development at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, explained that it will be difficult for Ohio women seeking abortions to go out of state.







"The problem with Ohio is that Ohio borders a lot of states where there's not great access either, like Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, places like that," she said.







Legislators in the Ohio statehouse were working to limit abortion access in the year leading up to the Dobbs decision.







In December 2021, Gov. DeWine signed Senate Bill 157, which banned Ohio physicians who work for the state in some capacity from undertaking contracts with abortion clinics.







Prior to the ruling, Ohio legislators were also working on







Hill said many women are concerned about what they would do if they became pregnant due to sexual assault. "Being forced to carry it and not wanting a pregnancy to term is just sort of a retraumatization for some people," stated Hill.







Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), a co-sponsor of HB 598, said via email that he hopes the Ohio Legislature will call a special session "to align Ohio's laws to reflect the right that every child deserves."







"This is a bright day for the future of the unborn and we should not delay in delivering the American dream to our most vulnerable population one moment longer than necessary," he wrote.







State legislators may continue to pursue further restrictions on abortion in the coming months. On July 11, for instance, Click introduced a bill that would recognize constitutional rights beginning at conception, likely outlawing abortion in Ohio entirely.







As of this writing, there are nine clinics in Ohio still offering abortions up to six weeks, according to Pro-Choice Ohio.







"We will keep fighting for legal abortion in Ohio," states a large graphic at the top of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio's website. "We will do everything in our power to ensure every person's right to bodily autonomy is upheld. Our health centers have and will remain trusted health care partners for patients across Ohio."







Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are partnering to improve abortion access for Wisconsinites.



Abortion in Wisconsin was functionally banned after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case guaranteeing access to abortions.



Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the new partnership will increase services at the state's Waukegan clinic, just across the Wisconsin-Illinois border, south of Kenosha.



"Abortion providers from Wisconsin now travel to Illinois several days a week to expand access to care at our Waukegan health center," Welch explained. "We opened the Waukegan health center in 2020 in anticipation of this moment."



The legality of Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban is currently a matter of dispute, and the state's Democratic Attorney General has filed a lawsuit to strike down the pre-Civil War measure. Even if its enforceability is questionable, the threat of legal action pushed Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to discontinue providing abortion care at its clinics.



Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said the organization will continue to offer non-abortion-related reproductive health care. She added support is available for anyone who needs help getting to the Waukegan clinic.



"We have also added patient navigators who can work with patients one-on-one and offer additional travel and financial support," Atkinson outlined. "We really want to remove those barriers for people, as much as we're able."



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in 2020, Illinois clinics performed roughly 530 abortions for Wisconsin patients, out of the nearly 9,700 total abortions performed for out-of-state residents.



Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said demand has exploded since Roe's fall.



"Patients from Wisconsin traveling to our health centers across the state in Illinois for abortion has increased 10 times versus the pre-June average," Schultz reported. "We expect to see this need continue to expand."



Before the Supreme Court's ruling, the number of out-of-state abortions Illinois clinics provided had steadily grown over the years. In 1995, the state performed about 3,600 abortions for out-of-state patients, roughly 63% below the number provided in 2020.



Tennessee's trigger ban on abortion is slated to go into effect next month, and some experts say the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade could pave the way for more women to be prosecuted for conduct during pregnancy.



University of Tennessee law professor Wendy Bach said state judges previously have used a so-called "fetal assault" law to jail a pregnant person on probation if a court has evidence that they're using drugs. Bach predicted that the Supreme Court decision opens the doors to state legislatures passing more laws that punish pregnant people, instead of providing help and treatment.



"There's a woman who was charged for criminal conduct for falling down a fight of stairs," she said, "so the range of conduct that we are talking about, that prosecutors have decided to charge is significant."



Bach said the fetal assault statute was not renewed by the Legislature in 2016 and is no longer law. However, she said Tennessee prosecuted and jailed about 120 women between 2014 and 2016 for potentially harming the fetuses they carried by taking narcotics. That's despite recommendations from the American Medical Association and other groups to create specialized drug-treatment programs during pregnancy rather than incarceration.



Bach said she also is concerned that abortion bans could dissuade people, especially those in Black and Brown communities, from disclosing information to their doctors - or avoiding medical care altogether.



"So, virtually every criminal court file I looked at documenting the fetal assault prosecutions contained information discovered in the medical setting," she said, "statements women made to their doctors, which their doctors really, really need to know."



Bach pointed out that a statewide lack of resources for people with substance-use disorders ultimately led to the end of the fetal assault law.



"We have very, very, very few beds to actually care for folks, so I think some of the legislators felt that it wasn't fair to criminalize the conduct if we couldn't provide the care," she said. "And also, some data that came out around women disengaging from care because of the fetal assault law."



She added that states such as Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin have authorized involuntary commitment, either in medical facilities or jail, of people who use drugs or alcohol during pregnancy.





