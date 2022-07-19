Tuesday, July 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 19, 2022
Extreme weather builds as Montana's fire season begins, the wealthiest Americans are pumping millions into the 2022 midterms, and New Mexico says it won't be a "dumping ground" for nuclear waste.

2022Talks - July 19, 2022
A push to expand SCOTUS is revived, the Respect for Marriage Act will get a vote, the White House steps into a rail worker labor dispute, and Dr. Anthony Fauci will retire before the end of President Biden's term.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

ND Group: Farm Bill Impacts Every American

Tuesday, July 19, 2022   

Congress wants to know what Americans would like to see in the next Farm Bill. Producer advocates in North Dakota say it is something everyone should pay attention to, while warning about talk of major cuts.

The Farm Bill usually lasts five years and is currently set to expire in September 2023. Its major components include crop insurance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The House Ag Committee has an online portal for feedback as it looks ahead to renewal.

Matt Perdue, government relations director for the North Dakota Farmers Union, said the broad policy goes beyond work done in the field.

"Particularly for those of us that live in rural America, the Farm Bill's more than farm programs, it's more than conservation programs," Perdue explained. "It includes programs to support our rural communities, to help small businesses, to provide the infrastructure that our communities need. "

A group of House Republicans, some of whom serve on the Ag Committee, has proposed a major retooling. It would involve removing nutrition assistance and converting it to block grants with stricter requirements, while reducing crop insurance funding. They argued their blueprint is pro-farmer because of deregulation.

Perdue countered insurance cuts take away mitigation strategies for at-risk farmers, and added it would be detrimental to remove the nutrition component. He noted similar attempts in the past have not succeeded, and bipartisanship usually helps push reauthorization over the finish line.

"Floating proposals like this certainly don't help that process," Perdue contended. "I think it's just a wake-up call to farm organizations and others who really care about our farm and food policy."

Other policymakers on the Ag Committee have called for stronger conservation incentives for farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices. The final version of the next farm potentially hinges on the outcome of this fall's midterm elections, with Democrats holding slim majorities in both the House and Senate.

April to October 2020 saw a 31% increase in emergency department visits for mental health concerns in pre-teens and teens, ages 12 through 17. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

More Can Be Done to Boost Youth Mental Health in CT, U.S.

Connecticut ranks among the top 10 states in offering access to mental health services for its youth population, according to the latest report from …

Social Issues

A Kentucky Music School Focuses on Appalachian Music and Inclusion

By Rebecca Stern for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Coll…

Environment

CO Conservationists Offer Alternative Plan for Wolf Reintroduction

A coalition of 14 conservation groups has unveiled an alternative proposal to help guide wolf reintroduction and recovery ahead of a Colorado Parks an…

A handful of large corporations, including AT&T, Chevron, ExxonMobil, FedEx, GM, Merck and UPS, together gave almost $1.5 million to candidates that denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an Americans for Tax Fairness Report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Wealthiest Americans Pumped Millions into 2022 Midterm Campaigns

Most West Virginians pay taxes on every dollar they earn, while large corporations and billionaires use tax loopholes to pay as little as zero in …

Environment

Extreme Weather Across West as MT Fire Season Begins

The western United States is facing extreme weather, including long-lasting droughts, heat and an above-average wildfire season. For Montanans…

The federal government has issued a license to Holtec International to store 8,680 metric tons of highly radioactive uranium from some 80 nuclear reactor sites around the country in southeastern New Mexico. (portside.org/AliyaMood)

Environment

Governor: NM Won't Be a 'Dumping Ground" for Nuclear Waste

After being rejected by Texas and Utah, the federal government has now picked New Mexico to house the nation's spent nuclear fuel, but the governor …

Health and Wellness

Abortion Access: Ohio's 6-Week Ban Could Be Just the Start

By Trista Bowser / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. After the Supreme Court …

Environment

Despite Challenges, IN Clean-Job Sector Poised for Growth

By Laura Aka for Working Nation.Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Indiana News Service reporting for the Working Nation-Public News Service Colla…

 

