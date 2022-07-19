ND Group: Farm Bill Impacts Every American

Congress wants to know what Americans would like to see in the next Farm Bill. Producer advocates in North Dakota say it is something everyone should pay attention to, while warning about talk of major cuts.



The Farm Bill usually lasts five years and is currently set to expire in September 2023. Its major components include crop insurance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The House Ag Committee has an online portal for feedback as it looks ahead to renewal.



Matt Perdue, government relations director for the North Dakota Farmers Union, said the broad policy goes beyond work done in the field.



"Particularly for those of us that live in rural America, the Farm Bill's more than farm programs, it's more than conservation programs," Perdue explained. "It includes programs to support our rural communities, to help small businesses, to provide the infrastructure that our communities need. "



A group of House Republicans, some of whom serve on the Ag Committee, has proposed a major retooling. It would involve removing nutrition assistance and converting it to block grants with stricter requirements, while reducing crop insurance funding. They argued their blueprint is pro-farmer because of deregulation.



Perdue countered insurance cuts take away mitigation strategies for at-risk farmers, and added it would be detrimental to remove the nutrition component. He noted similar attempts in the past have not succeeded, and bipartisanship usually helps push reauthorization over the finish line.



"Floating proposals like this certainly don't help that process," Perdue contended. "I think it's just a wake-up call to farm organizations and others who really care about our farm and food policy."



Other policymakers on the Ag Committee have called for stronger conservation incentives for farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices. The final version of the next farm potentially hinges on the outcome of this fall's midterm elections, with Democrats holding slim majorities in both the House and Senate.



The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants through the Independent Processor Assistance Program.



Johnathan Hladik, policy director at the Center for Rural Affairs, said the agency is expected to distribute nearly $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to Nebraskans, in an effort to improve and expand the state's meat-processing capabilities.



"The program is designed to help our small and mid-sized meat lockers expand in the state," Hladik explained. "These are lockers that are typically located in the small towns, serving farmers in the area, and providing a product that consumers otherwise wouldn't be able to access."



Hladik pointed out the program will help family-scale meat processors play a significant role in increasing supply, severely limited during the pandemic, and should bring down prices for consumers.



Grants are available to hire and train staff, modify or expand facilities, purchase equipment and upgrade technology to improve logistics and e-commerce. More information about how to apply can be found online at CFRA.org. The deadline is August 12.



Ryan Drevo, owner of Blue River Meats in Crete, has already filed his application. With consumers increasingly curious about where the meat they serve to their families comes from, Drevo said smaller lockers are uniquely positioned to help local farmers get a better price for livestock, and boost rural economies.



"Right now we have five employees," Drevo stated. "With this grant money, we will be able to produce another five to 10 more full-time positions. And these are good, high-paying, quality jobs, which is going to directly stimulate the economy."



Some industry groups have criticized the program as big government picking winners and losers, but Hladik noted grant money can only be spent in response to the COVID public health emergency. He added to qualify, processors must operate as either a USDA-Food Safety and Inspection Service facility or a federally regulated custom-exempt slaughter and processing facility, while also complying with federal regulations.



"And we know our big processors got millions and millions and millions of federal dollars designed to help respond to that same emergency," Hladik recounted. "This is an opportunity for the small processors that have been overlooked, that play an essential role in our food chain, and could play an even bigger role in our food chain."



Claire Carlson for the Daily Yonder

Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collaboration



The fertilizer industry is scrambling to find solutions to fertilizer prices that have been on the rise since last fall, but some farmer advocacy groups worry the efforts being made don't address the control big fertilizer companies wield over the market and the effects of synthetic fertilizer on the environment.



A document published earlier this spring by the Fertilizer Institute, an organization that represents and advocates for the fertilizer industry, highlights several action items for lawmakers and farmers to strengthen the domestic fertilizer supply and maximize usage. The goal is to get these action items in front of as many policymakers and constituents as possible to push for stronger fertilizer legislation, according to Corey Rosenbusch, president and CEO of the Fertilizer Institute.



"Last fall, when we started to see significant shifts in the market, farmers were quite concerned about the crop inputs and what that was going to mean for their upcoming planting season and crop season," Rosenbusch said. "[The Fertilizer Institute] hit the road and visited with a lot of farmers and commodity groups to inform them of what was going on in the markets and why we saw prices rising."



These conversations led the organization to put together the short and long-term solutions laid out in the policy solutions document.



Among these solutions include eliminating fertilizer export restrictions in China, dropping vaccine mandates across Canada-U.S. borders for truck drivers transporting fertilizer, and encouraging growers to adopt 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices - a framework that helps farmers identify how much of and what kind of fertilizer to use, as well as when the best time to apply it is and where on the farm.



According to one farmer advocate, these solutions don't address what he believes is a key cause of these high prices: price manipulation by the small number of fertilizer companies controlling the industry.



"The way [this document] approaches the issue as though there is a long-term supply-demand failure within fertilizer ignores that the issue we've been having with fertilizer is as much an issue of concentration and price gouging as it is supply disruption," said Joe Maxwell, president of the advocacy group Farm Action.



Four corporations control 75% of nitrogen fertilizer production and two companies control the majority of potash production in North America, according to research from the Bureau of Economics and the Agriculture and Applied Economics Association. Between 1984 and 2008, the number of fertilizer producers decreased from 46 firms to 13.



While the Fertilizer Institute doesn't acknowledge this issue in their document, it is being addressed by the USDA. On March 17, a notice from the USDA seeking public input on a document titled "Access to Fertilizer: Competition and Supply Chain Concerns" was published in the Federal Register. The deadline for comment was recently extended to July 15.



"USDA is committed to using every tool at its disposal to enhance competition and improve resiliency in the fertilizer market," said Andy Green, senior advisor for the USDA's Fair and Competitive Markets program, in a USDA press release. "Finding ways to encourage sustainable and independent choices for fertilizer supplies demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration's ongoing investment in American goods and services to rebuild a more resilient, secure, and sustainable economy."



In mid-March, the USDA announced plans to allocate $250 million in grants to farmers to address rising fertilizer costs and encourage competition. Two months later, Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an additional $250 million to be directed toward farmers. The comments from the document published in the Federal Register will inform how these grants are used.

"There is definitely room for that money to be spent promoting the idea that our long-term fertilizer solution has to be tight nutrient cycling on-farm and therefore reducing farmer need for fertilizer in the first place," said Jesse Womack, conservation policy specialist with the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. "This means not just creating additional domestic production of fertilizers but truly reducing farmer dependence on fertilizer."



While it's unlikely the use of synthetic fertilizer could be totally eliminated, Womack said, reducing the amount that is used is one way farmers can be more resilient in the face of high fertilizer prices.



Organizations like the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and Farm Action are working to build incentives into the 2023 Farm Bill that would encourage use of agriculture practices like crop rotation (growing different types of crops in the same location), cover crops that grow nutrients in place, and both off- and on-farm composting to improve soil health.



Fertilizer representatives aren't as convinced dependency can be reduced. "Without fertilizer, you can erase 50% of crop yields and we've been talking about massive starvation and food security," said The Fertilizer Institute's Rosenbusch. "Now that [this issue] is front and center we realize that the foundation of long-term food security is access to fertilizer."



The Federal Register's public comment portal on consolidation in the fertilizer industry can be accessed here. The Fertilizer Institute's policy solutions document can be accessed here.



This story was produced with original reporting from Claire Carlson for the Daily Yonder.









