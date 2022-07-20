Wednesday, July 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2022
Election officials fear the "Independent State Legislature Theory" could harm democracy, offshore wind power is coming to East Hampton, N.Y., and gunshot detection technology raises concerns in Portland, Ore.

2022Talks - July 20, 2022
The House moves to codify same-sex marriage nationwide, 17 members of Congress are arrested for an act of civil disobedience, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defends the president s mental fitness.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Montanans Can Follow, Comment on State-Level Redistricting

Wednesday, July 20, 2022   

With congressional districts settled, Montana is now drawing state-level voting maps for its legislative seats.

The deadline for members of the public to submit their own maps for Senate and House seats was last week, to the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission. The five members of the commission are now drafting their own maps to present to the public.

Ella Smith, program director for Montana Women Vote, said it is important for people to look closely at the commissioners' maps.

"Take a look at your community, your county, your school district," Smith urged. "Pay attention to how you move about your day and how you move about your week, and what sort of makes sense for your community and how you organize yourself, and how your district is drawn."

Smith noted the commissioners will make their maps available to the public on August 2. Then, at meetings in late August and early September, Montanans can comment on the maps.

Smith explained the commission has established standards for map drawing, including mandatory criteria such as making each district as equal in population as possible, and keeping them compact. There are also discretionary or secondary considerations, such as maps not favoring any party, and keeping races competitive. Mapmakers must also keep communities such as tribes intact.

Smith pointed out there was some frustration the congressional map diluted the Native vote, and her group wants to ensure it does not happen with the legislative plan.

"To make sure that Indigenous folks have concentrated political power whenever possible," Smith stressed. "Because that just gives people more of an opportunity to organize in their communities and to make sure that their representatives are being responsive to them."

Unlike many other states where the legislatures draw maps, Montana has an independent redistricting commission. Two members are chosen by Republican leaders, two by Democratic leaders and a chair is chosen by the state Supreme Court.

Smith added the independent commission is largely able to take partisan politics out of the process.

"A lot of people put a lot of thought into having a bipartisan redistricting commission," Smith stated. "There is a strong history of drawing lines with the intention of being as representative as possible."

The deadline for the redistricting plan is the 10th day of the 2023 legislative session.


