Montanans Can Follow, Comment on State-Level Redistricting

With congressional districts settled, Montana is now drawing state-level voting maps for its legislative seats.



The deadline for members of the public to submit their own maps for Senate and House seats was last week, to the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission. The five members of the commission are now drafting their own maps to present to the public.



Ella Smith, program director for Montana Women Vote, said it is important for people to look closely at the commissioners' maps.



"Take a look at your community, your county, your school district," Smith urged. "Pay attention to how you move about your day and how you move about your week, and what sort of makes sense for your community and how you organize yourself, and how your district is drawn."



Smith noted the commissioners will make their maps available to the public on August 2. Then, at meetings in late August and early September, Montanans can comment on the maps.



Smith explained the commission has established standards for map drawing, including mandatory criteria such as making each district as equal in population as possible, and keeping them compact. There are also discretionary or secondary considerations, such as maps not favoring any party, and keeping races competitive. Mapmakers must also keep communities such as tribes intact.



Smith pointed out there was some frustration the congressional map diluted the Native vote, and her group wants to ensure it does not happen with the legislative plan.



"To make sure that Indigenous folks have concentrated political power whenever possible," Smith stressed. "Because that just gives people more of an opportunity to organize in their communities and to make sure that their representatives are being responsive to them."



Unlike many other states where the legislatures draw maps, Montana has an independent redistricting commission. Two members are chosen by Republican leaders, two by Democratic leaders and a chair is chosen by the state Supreme Court.



Smith added the independent commission is largely able to take partisan politics out of the process.



"A lot of people put a lot of thought into having a bipartisan redistricting commission," Smith stated. "There is a strong history of drawing lines with the intention of being as representative as possible."



The deadline for the redistricting plan is the 10th day of the 2023 legislative session.



In Multnomah County, voters will decide in November whether the right to vote should extend to people who are not citizens. Some say all of Oregon should consider a similar measure.



Joanne Mina, based in Bend, is a statewide community organizer for the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice.



She pointed to Bend city councilman Anthony Broadman, who has advocated for an amendment to Oregon's Constitution to guarantee the right to vote for everyone, regardless of immigration status.



Mina said Oregon has expanded the ability to vote, such as with vote by mail, and says this is needed to make democracy even more fair and equitable in the state.



"The next step is to allow all community members - adults, members of Oregon - to be part of the decision-making process," said Mina, "to be engaged civically, to be invested in the direction of where Oregon goes."



There are an estimated 108,000 undocumented immigrants in Oregon, according to the Migration Policy Institute.



The effort in Multnomah County could be complicated legally because of its constitutionality. However, if legislators or voters passed a statewide amendment to the constitution, it would remedy this issue.



Mina said she believes it's important to look at the issues the state faces as interconnected.



"So that we are leveraging our collective power, and even our privilege," said Mina, "from more urban areas like Portland and Bend to rural areas that may not have outspoken leadership."



A handful of cities on the east coast allow noncitizens to vote in elections. A similar measure in New York City was struck down at the end of June.







The midterm election on Nov. 8 will be a referendum on President Joe Biden and Democrats, but also a preview of what could happen at polling places two years from now.



In 2020, election officials didn't worry about violent incursions into voting tabulation centers, or mass protests turning deadly. But it was before the "big lie," the debunked theory that election fraud caused Donald Trump's loss to Biden, took hold.



David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research and the Election Official Legal Defense Network, said it is not a good sign the Texas GOP's new platform claims Biden did not win legally.



"Certainly Texas is one of those states where lies about the election have taken hold," Becker observed. "A state which had record turnout and saw record victories for Republicans, and still, lies about the election have taken hold."



Becker argued by insisting Biden didn't win, Republicans are prolonging baseless claims, and creating the possibility of unexpected and perhaps dangerous repercussions in this year's midterms and the 2024 elections.



Government officials at the local level are responsible for certifying election results, and Becker believes some who still hold to Trump's assertions could refuse to do so. And while he has confidence the courts would eventually resolve issues, he noted it is not their job.



"That's a tremendous burden on the courts," Becker contended. "There might be an amount of time where we're not sure what is going to happen. And that amount of time is going to be a ripe environment for chaos, confusion and the potential for political violence."



Becker also believes continued claims of fraud are further dividing Lone Star State residents.



"Texans are starting to point at each other as if they're the enemy, just because they might live in a different county or in a different urban versus rural environment, for instance, or might look different," Becker observed. "That is a major concern, because at its core, what election denial is about, it's about crippling democracy."



Although he did not reveal his intentions, Donald Trump said Thursday he has already decided about whether to run again in 2024.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



