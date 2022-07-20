Offshore Wind Development Coming to East Hampton

Amid record-setting heat waves and increased energy usage, New York is looking to offshore wind developments for a cleaner energy source.
The state has 50 so-called "peaker plants," oil and gas-fired power plants operating when there is a larger energy demand.
The Town of East Hampton has been working since the mid-2010s to get its power elsewhere. Offshore wind energy should be a reality in 2024, with five turbines built 35 miles off Long Island.
Sylvia Overby, a member of the East Hampton Town Board, said the development is much-needed.
"The East End is growing, and we've had growth in the last ten years, between the census," Overby observed. "We know that there's more demand for electricity. And this is hopefully going to help us, as a township, meet our goal of 100% renewable energy."
The project has not been without controversy, as some residents were worried about a cable being installed on an active beach area, albeit 35 feet underground. New York State could potentially generate almost 296 terawatts per hour through offshore wind developments.
While there were hopes for East Hampton to be carbon-neutral by now, they are still working on it, Overby acknowledged. She understands the town's position as a coastal community makes it vulnerable to the effects of climate change, but hopes it can make East Hampton a guide for other similarly affected communities.
"We want to be ready to help out other communities," Overby emphasized. "To kind of be the leader and show people the way that it can be done, and that we can become as much free of fossil fuels as we can, in this era that we live in."
Aside from offshore wind, East Hampton is looking at other ways to reduce its carbon footprint. Overby noted the projects include using LED streetlights and installing electric heating and cooling systems for municipally-owned buildings.
A new Pew Research poll finds Americans are split on how to tackle climate change. In North Carolina, small Black-owned businesses say they're struggling with how to cope with extreme weather events, and they need help and resources - fast.
As Executive Director of the North Carolina Business Council, Vicki Lee Parker-High said she's seen more small businesses forced to close or temporarily suspend operations as a result of flooding, extreme heat, blackouts or severe storms.
She said losses and damages can cost owners tens of thousands of dollars.
"One in five North Carolina businesses - so, small businesses - have either laid off employees due to extreme weather events," said Parker-High. "So, that's about 21% of our companies that have been affected that way."
Parker-High said more research is needed to help these business owners better estimate financial risks and hedge their bets as seasons become increasingly unpredictable.
Jessica Rice Hawkins owns AIMHigh, a personal training gym in Henderson. She said extreme temperatures have strained her budget, and adds it's been a challenge to keep her building at a temperature comfortable for workouts during both winter and summer.
"So, I have these extremely high utility bills," said Rice Hawkins. "And now, you're faced with this choice of 'I cannot raise my prices because of where I am' - that's going to run me out of business. And then, I have to pay for the extremely high cost of utilities to operate the business."
According to Parker-High, abnormal weather patterns are increasingly affecting how small companies operate, and have triggered job cuts nationwide.
"So, a lot of these cuts are happening and occurring right in plain sight," said Parker-High. "But they're not being adequately accounted for, and adjusted for the risk that our businesses are being exposed to."
Seventy-one percent of Americans now say their community has experienced some form of extreme weather in past year - from flooding to lengthy heat waves, wildfires, droughts and water shortages, or rising seas that have eroded shorelines, according to the Pew survey.
Disclosure: North Carolina Business Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Environment, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A new lawsuit hopes to reverse the Bureau of Land Managment's recent approval of oil and gas lease sales on public lands across eight western states, including nearly 120,000 acres in Wyoming, in part to protect public health.
Melissa Hornbein, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, said regions surrounding federal oil and gas production face dangerous air quality issues - due to methane leaks, ground-level ozone, and toxic benzene released through flaring - that cause direct harm to human health.
"There are higher incidences of things like cancer," said Hornbein. "There are also much higher rates of things like childhood asthma, developmental impacts, maternal and fetal health impacts."
The lawsuit claims the BLM failed to review the full climate impacts of the leases, including the bite that extracted oil and gas would take out of the remaining global carbon budget, the amount of climate pollution left to burn in order to keep temperatures at safe levels.
The oil and gas industry, raking in record profits as gas prices skyrocketed in the U.S. and across the world, says the new leases will help bring more supply onto the global market.
Some Wyoming lawmakers welcomed the leases to boost state revenue and add jobs. Hornbein said oil and gas companies already are sitting on thousands of inactive leases, and argues there are other uses of public lands that can fill tax coffers and create good-paying jobs.
"And it's really going to take a concerted effort to transition away from fossil fuels," said Hornbein. "But we're being fed this line that we can't survive without this. And the reality is we can't survive with them, for the long term."
The world's top scientists recently warned that climate pollution must peak, and then begin to go down, within three years to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of a warming planet.
Hornbein said it's going to take a whole-of-government response to reduce fossil fuels, but also to speed up clean-energy production.
"When these lands are locked up under federal oil and gas leases which last ten years, and don't allow for other types of development," said Hornbein, "that is actively precluding the advancement towards use of federal public lands for renewable energy production."
The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reject Colorado's plan to bring down air pollution to safe levels because of a loophole allowing oil and gas operators to pollute at will.
Robert Ukeiley, senior attorney at the Center, said smog causes a lot of health problems, and the state's record number of high ozone level days has led to increased emergency-room visits for people with asthma and other respiratory illness.
"The people most susceptible to injury from smog are children, older adults, people that work or exercise outside," Ukeiley outlined.
Oil and gas groups told the Colorado Sun the majority of emissions in the region come from natural biogenic matter or blow in from outside the state, and claimed the lawsuit would lead to higher fuel prices. The EPA does not comment on pending litigation.
Ukeiley pointed out the science shows the oil and methane-gas industry is one of the biggest contributors to smog in Colorado, especially on days when ozone levels reach dangerous levels. He believes Colorado will not be able to solve its smog problems until the EPA cracks down on the state for allowing unlimited air pollution from drilling and fracking.
"The state needs to close this loophole and hold oil and gas companies accountable, just like folks have to get their tailpipes tested," Ukeiley asserted.
The Front Range has long faced ozone levels far above EPA standards set to protect public health. Gov. Jared Polis has touted efforts to improve air quality, including one month of free public transit, adding electric school buses, and increasing permitting and enforcement staff within the air-pollution division.
Ukeiley pointed out the measures ignore the 800-pound oil and gas gorilla in the room, and worries additional staff will simply speed up the administration's approval of drilling permits.