Offshore Wind Development Coming to East Hampton

Amid record-setting heat waves and increased energy usage, New York is looking to offshore wind developments for a cleaner energy source.



The state has 50 so-called "peaker plants," oil and gas-fired power plants operating when there is a larger energy demand.



The Town of East Hampton has been working since the mid-2010s to get its power elsewhere. Offshore wind energy should be a reality in 2024, with five turbines built 35 miles off Long Island.



Sylvia Overby, a member of the East Hampton Town Board, said the development is much-needed.



"The East End is growing, and we've had growth in the last ten years, between the census," Overby observed. "We know that there's more demand for electricity. And this is hopefully going to help us, as a township, meet our goal of 100% renewable energy."



The project has not been without controversy, as some residents were worried about a cable being installed on an active beach area, albeit 35 feet underground. New York State could potentially generate almost 296 terawatts per hour through offshore wind developments.



While there were hopes for East Hampton to be carbon-neutral by now, they are still working on it, Overby acknowledged. She understands the town's position as a coastal community makes it vulnerable to the effects of climate change, but hopes it can make East Hampton a guide for other similarly affected communities.



"We want to be ready to help out other communities," Overby emphasized. "To kind of be the leader and show people the way that it can be done, and that we can become as much free of fossil fuels as we can, in this era that we live in."



Aside from offshore wind, East Hampton is looking at other ways to reduce its carbon footprint. Overby noted the projects include using LED streetlights and installing electric heating and cooling systems for municipally-owned buildings.



A new lawsuit hopes to reverse the Bureau of Land Managment's recent approval of oil and gas lease sales on public lands across eight western states, including nearly 120,000 acres in Wyoming, in part to protect public health.



Melissa Hornbein, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, said regions surrounding federal oil and gas production face dangerous air quality issues - due to methane leaks, ground-level ozone, and toxic benzene released through flaring - that cause direct harm to human health.



"There are higher incidences of things like cancer," said Hornbein. "There are also much higher rates of things like childhood asthma, developmental impacts, maternal and fetal health impacts."



The lawsuit claims the BLM failed to review the full climate impacts of the leases, including the bite that extracted oil and gas would take out of the remaining global carbon budget, the amount of climate pollution left to burn in order to keep temperatures at safe levels.



The oil and gas industry, raking in record profits as gas prices skyrocketed in the U.S. and across the world, says the new leases will help bring more supply onto the global market.



Some Wyoming lawmakers welcomed the leases to boost state revenue and add jobs. Hornbein said oil and gas companies already are sitting on thousands of inactive leases, and argues there are other uses of public lands that can fill tax coffers and create good-paying jobs.



"And it's really going to take a concerted effort to transition away from fossil fuels," said Hornbein. "But we're being fed this line that we can't survive without this. And the reality is we can't survive with them, for the long term."



The world's top scientists recently warned that climate pollution must peak, and then begin to go down, within three years to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of a warming planet.



Hornbein said it's going to take a whole-of-government response to reduce fossil fuels, but also to speed up clean-energy production.



"When these lands are locked up under federal oil and gas leases which last ten years, and don't allow for other types of development," said Hornbein, "that is actively precluding the advancement towards use of federal public lands for renewable energy production."







