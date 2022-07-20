Wednesday, July 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2022
Play

Election officials fear the "Independent State Legislature Theory" could harm democracy, offshore wind power is coming to East Hampton, N.Y., and gunshot detection technology raises concerns in Portland, Ore.

2022Talks - July 20, 2022
Play

The House moves to codify same-sex marriage nationwide, 17 members of Congress are arrested for an act of civil disobedience, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defends the president s mental fitness.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Offshore Wind Development Coming to East Hampton

Play

Wednesday, July 20, 2022   

Amid record-setting heat waves and increased energy usage, New York is looking to offshore wind developments for a cleaner energy source.

The state has 50 so-called "peaker plants," oil and gas-fired power plants operating when there is a larger energy demand.

The Town of East Hampton has been working since the mid-2010s to get its power elsewhere. Offshore wind energy should be a reality in 2024, with five turbines built 35 miles off Long Island.

Sylvia Overby, a member of the East Hampton Town Board, said the development is much-needed.

"The East End is growing, and we've had growth in the last ten years, between the census," Overby observed. "We know that there's more demand for electricity. And this is hopefully going to help us, as a township, meet our goal of 100% renewable energy."

The project has not been without controversy, as some residents were worried about a cable being installed on an active beach area, albeit 35 feet underground. New York State could potentially generate almost 296 terawatts per hour through offshore wind developments.

While there were hopes for East Hampton to be carbon-neutral by now, they are still working on it, Overby acknowledged. She understands the town's position as a coastal community makes it vulnerable to the effects of climate change, but hopes it can make East Hampton a guide for other similarly affected communities.

"We want to be ready to help out other communities," Overby emphasized. "To kind of be the leader and show people the way that it can be done, and that we can become as much free of fossil fuels as we can, in this era that we live in."

Aside from offshore wind, East Hampton is looking at other ways to reduce its carbon footprint. Overby noted the projects include using LED streetlights and installing electric heating and cooling systems for municipally-owned buildings.


get more stories like this via email
A McKinsey study found the pandemic left the average student five months behind in math and four months behind in reading, and hit lower-income students the hardest. (WavebreakMediaMicro/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

L.A. Schools, Nonprofits Get Millions to Help Students Overcome Pandemic Learning Loss

Multiple studies have confirmed students across the country experienced significant learning loss during the pandemic. Now in Los Angeles, 108 …

Social Issues

Montanans Can Follow, Comment on State-Level Redistricting

With congressional districts settled, Montana is now drawing state-level voting maps for its legislative seats. The deadline for members of the …

Environment

MN Farmer to Congress: Protect Small Producers, Food Security

A U.S. House subcommittee held a hearing Tuesday highlighting the threat climate change poses to the world's food supply, and how farmers can be …

Portland, Ore., has been working to curb an uptick in gun violence, but there are mixed views about the use of different types of surveillance systems. (Tada Images/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Concerns Voiced About Gunshot Detection Technology for Portland

A police oversight group has formally recommended Portland adopt a technology known as "ShotSpotter" to help tackle gun violence, but the technology …

Social Issues

More Can Be Done to Boost Youth Mental Health in CT, U.S.

Connecticut ranks among the top 10 states in offering access to mental health services for its youth population, according to the latest report from …

Larah Helayne, left, and Montana Hobbs, right. Helayne uses a rainbow strap for their banjo to highlight their LGBTQ+ identity. Others at Cowan did the same. (Rebecca Stern)

Social Issues

A Kentucky Music School Focuses on Appalachian Music and Inclusion

By Rebecca Stern for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Coll…

Environment

CO Conservationists Offer Alternative Plan for Wolf Reintroduction

A coalition of 14 conservation groups has unveiled an alternative proposal to help guide wolf reintroduction and recovery ahead of a Colorado Parks an…

Environment

Nebraska’s Smaller Meat Lockers Challenged to Ramp Up Capacity

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants through the Independent Processor Assistance Program. Johnathan Hladik…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021