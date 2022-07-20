Wednesday, July 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2022
Play

Election officials fear the "Independent State Legislature Theory" could harm democracy, offshore wind power is coming to East Hampton, N.Y., and gunshot detection technology raises concerns in Portland, Ore.

2022Talks - July 20, 2022
Play

The House moves to codify same-sex marriage nationwide, 17 members of Congress are arrested for an act of civil disobedience, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defends the president s mental fitness.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Social Issues  |  Education    News
L.A. Schools, Nonprofits Get Millions to Help Students Overcome Pandemic Learning Loss

Play

Wednesday, July 20, 2022   

Multiple studies have confirmed students across the country experienced significant learning loss during the pandemic.

Now in Los Angeles, 108 community organizations and local agencies are sharing $7.8 million in grant money to help kids catch up. The California Community Foundation just announced the grants, as the final installment of a three-year program.

Victor Dominguez, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, said the funds help support 45 summer camps across the region.

"We've been able to engage more than 20,000 kids and teens in safe, high-quality sports, arts, fitness, civic engagement, and STEM summer enrichment activities," Dominguez outlined.

The rapid response grants will also help the mayor's office, Los Angeles Unified School District and the County Office of Education forge partnerships with community-based organizations going forward. The initiative is expected to help 86,000 kids, ages 5 to 17, right away, and reach another 136,000 in after-school activities this fall with tutoring, STEM classes and mental health programs.

Valerie Cuevas, director of education for the California Community Foundation, which oversees the grants, said the goal is to help restore some of what was taken away by the pandemic.

"Our major effort was to make sure that youth maintain connection to learning, connection to school; find a way to maintain joy, connection to peers, despite the heaviness of everything that was happening around us," Cuevas explained.

She added the summer learning initiative was made possible by huge donations from multiple charitable organizations, including $3.3 million from the Ballmer Group.

Disclosure: The California Community Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Immigrant Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


