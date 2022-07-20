L.A. Schools, Nonprofits Get Millions to Help Students Overcome Pandemic Learning Loss

Multiple studies have confirmed students across the country experienced significant learning loss during the pandemic.



Now in Los Angeles, 108 community organizations and local agencies are sharing $7.8 million in grant money to help kids catch up. The California Community Foundation just announced the grants, as the final installment of a three-year program.



Victor Dominguez, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, said the funds help support 45 summer camps across the region.



"We've been able to engage more than 20,000 kids and teens in safe, high-quality sports, arts, fitness, civic engagement, and STEM summer enrichment activities," Dominguez outlined.



The rapid response grants will also help the mayor's office, Los Angeles Unified School District and the County Office of Education forge partnerships with community-based organizations going forward. The initiative is expected to help 86,000 kids, ages 5 to 17, right away, and reach another 136,000 in after-school activities this fall with tutoring, STEM classes and mental health programs.



Valerie Cuevas, director of education for the California Community Foundation, which oversees the grants, said the goal is to help restore some of what was taken away by the pandemic.



"Our major effort was to make sure that youth maintain connection to learning, connection to school; find a way to maintain joy, connection to peers, despite the heaviness of everything that was happening around us," Cuevas explained.



She added the summer learning initiative was made possible by huge donations from multiple charitable organizations, including $3.3 million from the Ballmer Group.



A new ballot measure to support arts education will go before California voters in November.



Proposition 28 would require that 1% of school funding go toward arts and music education. The measure does not provide new money, but rather directs districts to prioritize existing funds.



"Just as math teaches them two plus two and how to get along in life and how to balance their checkbook, the arts teach them how to have empathy, how to be better people, how to have confidence and interact," said Richard De Haven, president of Children's Playtime Productions in Palm Desert, which has offered in-school and after-school children's theater programs for 27 years. "Confidence is a huge one."



Opponents favor a focus on reading, writing and math and have said the measure would limit school districts' flexibility, especially in tough economic times. Prop 28 would apply to all K-through-12 public schools, including charter schools. It would concentrate more funding in low-income schools. It would not raise taxes but would direct about $800 million to $1 billion a year in existing funds toward the arts.



De Haven said he's seen arts education improve test scores, reduce bullying and encourage further academic pursuits.



"We've noticed that the kids who are exposed to the arts do much better in school, and tend to go to college more often than those who are not exposed to the arts," he said.



Under Prop 28, schools with more than 500 students would have to spend 80% of their arts budget on staff and 20% on supplies and training. The group Californians for Arts and Music Education in Public Schools, which is campaigning for the measure, estimates that 90% of elementary schools, 96% of middle schools and 72% of high schools in the Golden State fail to provide a high-quality course of arts education.



Nearly 95,000 Wyomingites have completed some college, but have not earned a degree or credential, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.



Chad Auer, deputy superintendent of public instruction for the Wyoming Department of Education, said postsecondary education benefits individuals and the state's overall economy, and can give fossil-fuel industry workers real options.



"If they did want to make a change, and maybe they want to work in a different industry, maybe they want to do something different, that requires additional college work or a degree," Auer pointed out. "We have those solutions right here in the state of Wyoming."



In 2018, Gov. Matt Mead signed an executive order setting a 67% postsecondary education attainment goal for working-age adults in Wyoming by 2025.



The current rate of students finishing a degree or certificate program in the state is just 45%. Wyoming's overall educational attainment rate has increased by nearly 10 percentage points since 2008.



More than 3,200 people in Wyoming have some college but no degree, per every 1,000 undergraduates in the state, well above the national average of 2,100 per 1,000 undergrads.



Auer acknowledged the economic fallout of the pandemic is just one of many reasons students put a pause on their education.



"Things happen, and life gets complicated," Auer noted. "There's illnesses, or sometimes parenthood, or family situations change. There's a whole number of reasons why people just simply can't remain in college, so they have to stop out."



Wyoming is currently facing a shortage of public schoolteachers, and is considering putting paraprofessionals and bus drivers on a fast track to become full-time educators. Auer sees the state's 95,000 residents with some college but no degree as prime candidates to take on critical unfilled jobs.



"Education is empowering, and people who finish their degree have a lot more opportunities in life," Auer observed. "They're not as restricted to lower-paying jobs."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



