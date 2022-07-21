Groups Say Anti-Democracy Candidates Could Gain Seats in ID Legislature

Far-right candidates made inroads in Idaho's Republican primary and likely will have seats in the state Legislature after November's election - but some groups in Idaho say these candidates have not shown an affinity for democracy.



Tony Stewart is a long-time human-rights activist in North Idaho. He said some extreme candidates lost on the statewide level and in eastern Idaho, but won seats in four senate races in the Panhandle - along with local offices down ballot.



He said folks with extreme views also have attended and disrupted local government meetings.



"It's very, very intense," said Stewart. "And it's very hard to have dialogue in those kinds of situations."



Stewart said while fringe candidates have been successful in many parts of North Idaho, they still struggle to win elections in Coeur d'Alene.



He also noted that traditional Republicans are fighting back against the far right, such as the organization Take Back Idaho. That group is headed by Jim Jones, the former Republican Attorney General and chief justice of the state Supreme Court.



Idaho Senate leadership said these concerns are exaggerated and that more moderate candidates will stay in charge.



Adrienne Evans is the executive director of the organization United Vision for Idaho. She said the far-right candidates have espoused anti-democracy ideas and have selfish goals in mind.



"They don't believe in America," said Evans. "They don't believe in democracy. They want to see it fail because that failure solidifies power in the hands of a very small minority of people who hate people who are different than them and want to preserve white power."



Another threat to democracy is the so-called "Big Lie," in which people have claimed - without evidence - that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.



Stewart said that narrative even reached red states such as Idaho, where there were post-election audits in more than a half-dozen counties.



"It's amazing to have it because the margin was very large for the Republicans," said Stewart. "But in their audit, it proved that there was no fraud in the election. The results were almost identical."



Evans said extremists pose a threat to everyone in Idaho.



"We need to be really clear that this is something that's being waged on all of us," said Evans, "Democrat, Republican alike. This is really about democracy."







With November's elections just over the horizon, voter-rights groups are working to get Nebraskans up to speed on recent changes in voting districts based on 2020 census numbers.



New districts can mean changes in official polling locations, and Rachel Gibson - vice president for action with the League of Women Voters of Nebraska - said they also determine which candidates will appear on your ballot.



Gibson said she sees a perfect storm aligning that should make for an interesting and impactful election.



"The districts have changed. State Legislature term limits are in full swing," said Gibson, "meaning there is a significant number of state Senate seats that are on the ballot. And we are shifting more toward a mail-in ballot."



Gibson pointed voters to the Secretary of State's website to find out how to register and sign up for mail-in ballots, where to vote, and how to track your ballot once it's been cast: 'sos.nebraska.gov.'



The League plans to offer nonpartisan info on key issues and candidates at 'lwvnebraska.org'



Even after court cases and claims of voter irregularities produced zero evidence, roughly 70% of Republicans still believe fraud played a major role in the 2020 election, according to recent analysis by the Poynter Institute.



Gibson said she felt reassured after an official review showed that Nebraska's elections are both efficient and secure.



"I can follow my ballot online, I can see where it is in the process," said Gibson. "Our elections are run very, very locally. These are our friends, our neighbors, fellow church-goers, community members. Those are the people who are running our elections, they're folks we know and trust."



Voter turnout tends to drop in non-presidential elections, but Gibson said local races can have significant impacts on Nebraskan's daily lives.



Policy decisions on abortion law, tax cuts, K-12 curriculum standards, and housing assistance were all in play in this year's legislative session, and Gibson said the votes of just one or two senators frequently made the difference.



"The margin of victory in the past decade for some of those exact offices have been under 50 votes," said Gibson. "That's a pretty small margin. So the concept of 'eh, my vote doesn't really count,' it absolutely does."









A lawsuit challenging Washington state's new legislative map is underway, but it will not affect this year's primary or midterm elections.



The suit alleges the Washington State Redistricting Commission's state map in the Yakima Valley dilutes votes for the region's growing population of Washingtonians of Latin heritage.



Ernest Herrera, western regional counsel for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which is part of the lawsuit, explained the group's concern.



"This map was drawn in a manner that creates what we call a facade district, meaning it is a district that is meant to appear to give Latinos an opportunity to elect but does not actually give them an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice," Herrera pointed out.



District 15, the district in question, has a Latino voting population of 50.02% and, the suit alleges, cuts out heavily Latino populations in cities such as Yakima and Toppenish. The commission said it did not want to split up the Yakama Reservation, which is in the 14th District.



But Herrera argued the map resulted in a racial gerrymandering. He said even if it wasn't intentional, it is a violation of the federal Voting Rights Act, which laid out what is required in redistricting.



"Minorities are entitled to a district where they are sufficiently numerous, meaning eligible voters; where there is racially polarized voting, meaning the majority group, usually white people, votes in opposition to whoever the minority group wants; and where there is a history of discrimination," Herrera outlined.



Herrera added it also has an effect on the people who live in the region.



"Beyond the law, beyond the federal law, here you have Latinos in the Yakima Valley region and Pasco who are trying to elect representatives who are going to improve their lives and represent them in state government and in local government," Herrera emphasized.



Herrera noted the trial is scheduled to begin next January, although the state of Washington has filed a motion to push the date back at least six months.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



