Thursday, July 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 21, 2022
Play

New York City improves efforts to make more subway stations accessible to disabled commuters, Tennessee ranks poorly for voter participation, and a new program aims to support rural LGBTQ Virginians.

2022Talks - July 21, 2022
Play

Congress plans to revamp the Electoral Count Act, Merrick Garland says no one is above the law, the mayor of Highland Park calls for an assault weapons ban, and the Ukrainian first lady makes an impassioned plea.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Say Anti-Democracy Candidates Could Gain Seats in ID Legislature

Play

Thursday, July 21, 2022   

Far-right candidates made inroads in Idaho's Republican primary and likely will have seats in the state Legislature after November's election - but some groups in Idaho say these candidates have not shown an affinity for democracy.

Tony Stewart is a long-time human-rights activist in North Idaho. He said some extreme candidates lost on the statewide level and in eastern Idaho, but won seats in four senate races in the Panhandle - along with local offices down ballot.

He said folks with extreme views also have attended and disrupted local government meetings.

"It's very, very intense," said Stewart. "And it's very hard to have dialogue in those kinds of situations."

Stewart said while fringe candidates have been successful in many parts of North Idaho, they still struggle to win elections in Coeur d'Alene.

He also noted that traditional Republicans are fighting back against the far right, such as the organization Take Back Idaho. That group is headed by Jim Jones, the former Republican Attorney General and chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Idaho Senate leadership said these concerns are exaggerated and that more moderate candidates will stay in charge.

Adrienne Evans is the executive director of the organization United Vision for Idaho. She said the far-right candidates have espoused anti-democracy ideas and have selfish goals in mind.

"They don't believe in America," said Evans. "They don't believe in democracy. They want to see it fail because that failure solidifies power in the hands of a very small minority of people who hate people who are different than them and want to preserve white power."

Another threat to democracy is the so-called "Big Lie," in which people have claimed - without evidence - that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

Stewart said that narrative even reached red states such as Idaho, where there were post-election audits in more than a half-dozen counties.

"It's amazing to have it because the margin was very large for the Republicans," said Stewart. "But in their audit, it proved that there was no fraud in the election. The results were almost identical."

Evans said extremists pose a threat to everyone in Idaho.

"We need to be really clear that this is something that's being waged on all of us," said Evans, "Democrat, Republican alike. This is really about democracy."




get more stories like this via email
One of the most common issues cited in using the New York City subway is the lack of elevator and escalator access at stations for people with disabilities, though others mistake it as an issue of convenience. (Michael Vi/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NYC Subway Aims for Accessibility for Riders with Disabilities

New York City's subway system has often been a thorn in the side of the disabled community, because only 114 of the system's 472 stations, or 24%…

Social Issues

NH Education Department Holds Backpack Drive for Students In Need

The New Hampshire Department of Education is collecting new backpacks for students whose families may need some help this year getting those back-to-s…

Social Issues

Grants Fund Emergency Supports for Florida Farmworker Families

Florida farmworkers are getting some much-needed support thanks to a grant from the Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor Food Alliance (HEAL)…

Lake Mead is at 27% of capacity and has dropped 10% in the past two months. (Renee Grayson/Flickr)

Environment

Historic Drought: Advocates Slam Upper CO Basin States’ Conservation Plan

Water conservation groups are speaking out against a plan from the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah to divert less water from the …

Health and Wellness

New Study: Most Americans' Hearts Not in Great Shape

Good heart health is associated with avoiding a range of medical issues. But new research shows only one in five Americans has optimal cardiovascular …

Texas' House Bill 1280, soon to take effect, makes it a second-degree felony "for a person who knowingly performs, induces or attempts an abortion." (austintexas.org)

Social Issues

Texas Abortion Poll: Lawmakers Out of Step With Constituents

Texas soon will enact one of the strictest abortion bans in the country - and a majority of voters don't like it. Three out of four - 77% of the …

Social Issues

Advocate: IL Schools Should Adopt Restorative-Justice Policies

The start of the fall semester is just around the corner for Illinois students. As children return to class, one advocate is urging school …

Social Issues

Long Lines, Empty Shelves: Ohio's Hunger Response Network is Hurting

New faces, longer lines and empty shelves: Ohio's hunger-fighting network is sounding the alarm as it faces unprecedented challenges. At the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021