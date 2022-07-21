Thursday, July 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 21, 2022
Play

New York City improves efforts to make more subway stations accessible to disabled commuters, Tennessee ranks poorly for voter participation, and a new program aims to support rural LGBTQ Virginians.

2022Talks - July 21, 2022
Play

Congress plans to revamp the Electoral Count Act, Merrick Garland says no one is above the law, the mayor of Highland Park calls for an assault weapons ban, and the Ukrainian first lady makes an impassioned plea.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

TN Early Voting Underway; Voters Face Lengthy Ballots

Play

Thursday, July 21, 2022   

The Volunteer State ranks poorly in the U.S. for its overall lack of voter participation.

Over the last decade, critics say the poor turnout is partly a result of regular purges of the voter rolls, new registration requirements, and the state's restrictive voting laws that create unnecessary barriers.

Ballots are already being cast for the upcoming August 4 primary - and Debby Gould, president of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee, said so far, the early voting turnout is low.

"Almost nobody is doing early voting, which is really unusual," said Gould. "We're a state that likes to 'early vote.' But we have less than 1% of the voters who've done early voting the first three days."

Tennessee's early voting period for this primary ends July 30. Gould pointed out that voting early offers the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours, and allows Tennesseans to avoid Election Day crowds and shorten their wait times at the polls.

The August 4 election ballot is the longest in Tennessee history, with 20 pages of information to digest. Gould said the League has worked to make it easier for people to vote by posting a sample ballot online at 'Vote411.org' that anyone can study before they head to the polls.

"It allows you to go ahead and it says, 'Explore your personalized ballot and candidate information,'" said Gould. "And it allows you to actually look at every single race and see who's on the ballot and to make your selections in advance. It actually even has a printout, if you want to take a printout with you."

She explained that the ballot is lengthy because it encompasses two elections - the primary for state and federal races, and the General Election for local races.

The ballot includes candidates for more than 65 elected offices, 26 judicial positions, and in some counties, proposed charter amendments.

Gould says with such a long ballot, a few important issues haven't gotten much attention.

"Legislative races, state legislative races, are not," said Gould. "We're having some significant congressional redistricting coming up. And finally, this is the first year that school boards can be partisan positions as opposed to nonpartisan positions."

She said these results will all have significant impacts on entire communities.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




get more stories like this via email
One of the most common issues cited in using the New York City subway is the lack of elevator and escalator access at stations for people with disabilities, though others mistake it as an issue of convenience. (Michael Vi/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NYC Subway Aims for Accessibility for Riders with Disabilities

New York City's subway system has often been a thorn in the side of the disabled community, because only 114 of the system's 472 stations, or 24%…

Social Issues

NH Education Department Holds Backpack Drive for Students In Need

The New Hampshire Department of Education is collecting new backpacks for students whose families may need some help this year getting those back-to-s…

Social Issues

Grants Fund Emergency Supports for Florida Farmworker Families

Florida farmworkers are getting some much-needed support thanks to a grant from the Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor Food Alliance (HEAL)…

Lake Mead is at 27% of capacity and has dropped 10% in the past two months. (Renee Grayson/Flickr)

Environment

Historic Drought: Advocates Slam Upper CO Basin States’ Conservation Plan

Water conservation groups are speaking out against a plan from the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah to divert less water from the …

Health and Wellness

New Study: Most Americans' Hearts Not in Great Shape

Good heart health is associated with avoiding a range of medical issues. But new research shows only one in five Americans has optimal cardiovascular …

Texas' House Bill 1280, soon to take effect, makes it a second-degree felony "for a person who knowingly performs, induces or attempts an abortion." (austintexas.org)

Social Issues

Texas Abortion Poll: Lawmakers Out of Step With Constituents

Texas soon will enact one of the strictest abortion bans in the country - and a majority of voters don't like it. Three out of four - 77% of the …

Social Issues

Advocate: IL Schools Should Adopt Restorative-Justice Policies

The start of the fall semester is just around the corner for Illinois students. As children return to class, one advocate is urging school …

Social Issues

Long Lines, Empty Shelves: Ohio's Hunger Response Network is Hurting

New faces, longer lines and empty shelves: Ohio's hunger-fighting network is sounding the alarm as it faces unprecedented challenges. At the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021