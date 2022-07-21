Historic Drought: Advocates Slam Upper CO Basin States’ Conservation Plan

Water conservation groups are speaking out against a plan from the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah to divert less water from the Colorado River.
Upper Basin states sent a letter this week to the federal Bureau of Reclamation laying out a five-point plan.
Gary Wockner, executive director of the nonprofit Save the Colorado, argued the proposal would mostly preserve the status quo, which has led to historic low water levels at Lake Mead.
"This is not a good-faith effort," Wockner asserted. "I think it probably should just infuriate the lower basin, and the people of Nevada, because the Upper Basin states are not taking it seriously."
The letter complained water users in the Upper Basin states already suffer chronic shortages but agreed to extend a program paying farmers to use less water. The feds require the seven states dependent on the Colorado River to reduce usage by 20% to 30% in 2023, about 2-4 million acre feet of water. The Southern Nevada Water Authority did not provide a response by deadline.
Wockner noted the feds threaten to impose a solution if the western states do not agree on a workable plan.
"This is a historic phenomenon, where the federal government is saying that they have the authority to protect those dams, and protect the hydropower plants and make sure everything keeps running," Wockner explained.
Nevada has been ramping up water restrictions and banning nonfunctional grass starting in 2026. And just this week Las Vegas restricted the size of new residential pools. Finally, now through the end of August, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has banned watering between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday or at any time on Sundays.
It took about $1 billion to restore Florida's historic Kissimmee River to its natural state and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto - D- Kissimmee - wants to keep it from another costly mistake.
Last year the Kissimmee River Restoration Project reached a milestone when it re-established flow to 44 miles of the river's channel and restored about 40 square miles of its floodplain ecosystem.
In the 1960s, the meandering river was channelized into a straight line to manage flood control, but it also caused significant ecological damage. More than 90% of waterfowl species disappeared.
Soto said he's trying to boost momentum for his bill that would designate parts of the Kissimmee into the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers System for added protections.
"It will be harmonious with what's already happening on the river now," said Soto. "But it will protect the river from future major development or future alterations, which is the real big goal. And it frees up an ability to get more funding to help with other areas of the restoration like the habitat around it."
Soto said even agricultural interests on the river welcomed the restoration after seeing extra flow of water.
It's been a multiyear effort to get the Kissimmee River Wild and Scenic River Act to pick up traction. Soto said he believes it's just a matter of time, as he also works to engage the Biden administration for technical support on the bill.
Garret Wallace is government relations manager with The Nature Conservancy, which has an 11,500-acre nature preserve at the top of the Kissimmee River watershed.
He said everything is connected, and nutrients that may end up in the water travel faster in a straight line, but a slow and meandering river gives those nutrients a chance to settle.
"Everything that we can do to help restore Kissimmee River will have positive net benefit on Lake Okeechobee," said Wallace, "therefore we hope to have a continuing ongoing benefit to the Everglades ecosystem south of the lake."
Now marshes of grass in the Kissimmee River's floodplains will help clean the water from nutrients from rainfall runoff that typically feeds harmful algal blooms. But it's a wait-and-see effort on whether Congress will move forward with granting the Wild and Scenic designation.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
The futures of tourism, wildlife and ranching in Mono County are now at the mercy of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power - according to environmental groups - now that a court has upheld the agency's authority to cut irrigation water.
For about 100 years, the agency has leased its land and provided water for ranchers to graze cattle in Long Valley and Little Round Valley. But Wendy Schneider, executive director of the nonprofit Friends of the Inyo, said the damage from allowing less water to irrigate these valleys would be widespread.
"We are talking about taking away the scenic value and the recreational value, of a large portion of the county," said Schneider. "Also, this area is really important for the survival of the bi-state sage grouse population."
Schneider also said she worries about the survival of trout and the potential for increased dust storms and fire danger.
The DWP did not immediately respond to a request for comment - but has argued in court that it has the right to modify its leases and that the historic drought has forced its hand, since its primary mission is to serve millions of families in the Southland.
The current watering season will continue through September. The DWP hasn't said how much it plans to cut water deliveries to the alpine meadows near Mammoth Lakes.
Stacey Simon, legal counsel for Mono County, said the court did provide a backstop to prevent the city from cutting off the water entirely.
"The court is saying, 'Look, we can't direct this public agency as to how to exercise its discretion,'" said Simon. "'But we do say that, if it goes so far as to dry out these lands completely, that's a new project, environmental review is required.'"
The DWP first notified leaseholders about its intention to cut back on water in 2018. A trial court initially sided with Mono County and the Sierra Club, but the appeals court partially reversed that decision on Thursday.
According to Simon, if the agency turns off the flow altogether, stakeholders would consider litigation under the California Environmental Quality Act.
June is National Rivers Month, and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (DEP) is getting ready to nominate Lake Tahoe and likely some of the state's mountain streams for special protection.
The state has been working for two years to come up with a list of Extraordinary Ecological, Aesthetic, or Recreational Waters, as required by the Clean Water Act.
Pam Harrington, field coordinator for Trout Unlimited, said the Silver State is playing a bit of catch-up.
"Nevada has lagged far behind in having special protections for the highest quality waters," Harrington observed. "Nearly every other state in the United States has a policy in place for this. So we've been behind."
Harrington said Tahoe would be a no-brainer, but she would like to see protections for some streams in the Ruby Mountains and for the Mahogany and Alder streams feeding into Summit Lake; important habitat for native Lahontan trout. The Nevada Conservation League is pressing the state to streamline the nomination process to make it easier for laypeople to participate.
Harrington added the changes would preserve the status quo and protect against future degradation.
"An ecological and aesthetic or recreational water in the state of Nevada would be afforded the highest level of protection," Harrington explained. "To disallow new pollution sources to be introduced into those waters."
The DEP has held multiple webinars with government, tribal, environmental and industry stakeholders. The state environmental commission gets the final say on the policy and is expected to take up the matter this fall.