Historic Drought: Advocates Slam Upper CO Basin States’ Conservation Plan

Water conservation groups are speaking out against a plan from the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah to divert less water from the Colorado River.



Upper Basin states sent a letter this week to the federal Bureau of Reclamation laying out a five-point plan.



Gary Wockner, executive director of the nonprofit Save the Colorado, argued the proposal would mostly preserve the status quo, which has led to historic low water levels at Lake Mead.



"This is not a good-faith effort," Wockner asserted. "I think it probably should just infuriate the lower basin, and the people of Nevada, because the Upper Basin states are not taking it seriously."



The letter complained water users in the Upper Basin states already suffer chronic shortages but agreed to extend a program paying farmers to use less water. The feds require the seven states dependent on the Colorado River to reduce usage by 20% to 30% in 2023, about 2-4 million acre feet of water. The Southern Nevada Water Authority did not provide a response by deadline.



Wockner noted the feds threaten to impose a solution if the western states do not agree on a workable plan.



"This is a historic phenomenon, where the federal government is saying that they have the authority to protect those dams, and protect the hydropower plants and make sure everything keeps running," Wockner explained.



Nevada has been ramping up water restrictions and banning nonfunctional grass starting in 2026. And just this week Las Vegas restricted the size of new residential pools. Finally, now through the end of August, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has banned watering between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday or at any time on Sundays.



References: Letter Upper Colorado River Commission 07/18/2022

Colo. River/Lake Mead information U.S. Bureau of Reclamation 2022



get more stories like this via email



It took about $1 billion to restore Florida's historic Kissimmee River to its natural state and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto - D- Kissimmee - wants to keep it from another costly mistake.



Last year the Kissimmee River Restoration Project reached a milestone when it re-established flow to 44 miles of the river's channel and restored about 40 square miles of its floodplain ecosystem.



In the 1960s, the meandering river was channelized into a straight line to manage flood control, but it also caused significant ecological damage. More than 90% of waterfowl species disappeared.



Soto said he's trying to boost momentum for his bill that would designate parts of the Kissimmee into the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers System for added protections.



"It will be harmonious with what's already happening on the river now," said Soto. "But it will protect the river from future major development or future alterations, which is the real big goal. And it frees up an ability to get more funding to help with other areas of the restoration like the habitat around it."



Soto said even agricultural interests on the river welcomed the restoration after seeing extra flow of water.



It's been a multiyear effort to get the Kissimmee River Wild and Scenic River Act to pick up traction. Soto said he believes it's just a matter of time, as he also works to engage the Biden administration for technical support on the bill.



Garret Wallace is government relations manager with The Nature Conservancy, which has an 11,500-acre nature preserve at the top of the Kissimmee River watershed.



He said everything is connected, and nutrients that may end up in the water travel faster in a straight line, but a slow and meandering river gives those nutrients a chance to settle.



"Everything that we can do to help restore Kissimmee River will have positive net benefit on Lake Okeechobee," said Wallace, "therefore we hope to have a continuing ongoing benefit to the Everglades ecosystem south of the lake."



Now marshes of grass in the Kissimmee River's floodplains will help clean the water from nutrients from rainfall runoff that typically feeds harmful algal blooms. But it's a wait-and-see effort on whether Congress will move forward with granting the Wild and Scenic designation.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.







References: H.R.4404 - Kissimmee River Wild and Scenic River Act the U.S. Congress 2022

Kissimmee River (background and restoration efforts) South Florida Water Management District 2022



get more stories like this via email

