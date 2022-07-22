Friday, July 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2022
Play

Union reacts to gubernatorial candidate s plan to cut public-school funding; NM community college creates a path to bachelor's degree; monarch butterfly moves into endangered status.

2022Talks - July 22, 2022
Play

House lawmakers pass Right to Contraception Act, Georgia federal appeals court greenlights near-total abortion ban, and White House says President Biden is in good spirits despite COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
AZ Groups Push for In-State Tuition for Undocumented, DACA Graduates

Play

Friday, July 22, 2022   

A measure to provide in-state tuition to all Arizona high school graduates regardless of immigration status will be on the ballot this November.

Known as Prop 308, it also would ensure that DACA and undocumented students are eligible for public scholarships if they have been in the state for at least two years.

Slightly more than 2,000 undocumented and DACA students graduate from the state's high schools every year, and Jose Patiño, vice president for education and external affairs for the nonprofit group Aliento, said they often have to pay 300% more than their peers at community colleges, and 150% more at public universities.

"The majority of the students who graduate who are undocumented, DACA students, just have this barrier that they can't overcome," he said, "cannot pay for college because you're not eligible for traditionally how low-income students go, through FAFSA, and you also are charged significantly more than your peers."

He noted that some especially high-achieving students can get private scholarships, but thinks it's critical to expand access to college for all Dreamers. Twenty-two states allow undocumented residents to qualify for in-state tuition, and Patiño said he hopes Arizona will soon join them.

In 2006, Arizona lawmakers put another measure on the ballot - Proposition 300 - barring undocumented students from accessing in-state tuition, and it passed. Prop 300 also prevented Dreamers from getting child-care assistance or accessing literacy programs and adult education classes. But Patiño said it makes no sense to stop any student from realizing their full potential through postsecondary education.

"Education has transformational experience - specifically for first-time, low-income students, first-generation students," he said, "where you not only are benefiting yourself, but you're changing the trajectory of your family."

He added that giving students a fair shot regardless of immigration status helps the economy; undocumented immigrants in Arizona contribute hundreds of millions of dollars a year to federal, state and local taxes.


Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.




