AZ Groups Push for In-State Tuition for Undocumented, DACA Graduates

When it opened in 1973, Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces, New Mexico, focused on relatively short-term training. It's since branched out to acknowledge that many careers require education beyond a certificate or associate degree, and is helping students get onto a path to a bachelor's degree. Comments from Mónica Torres, president, Doña Ana Community College.



Enrollment at both two- and four-year colleges has taken a big hit during the pandemic, and administrators must now convince potential students it's worth their investment to return.



Monica Torres, president of Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces, said one renewed focus is STEM - science, technology, engineering and math - a field many Hispanic students avoid because it can require more years of study, which might be hard to make their money stretch. She said she believes community colleges can offer a solution.



"There are times when students have to get onto the computer science highway almost immediately to graduate in four years," she said. "So, we're seeing more community colleges working on those lower-division research experiences."



A recent Pew Research report found that Hispanic Americans are significantly underrepresented in the ranks of scientists and those in allied professions. Hispanics make up 17% of the total workforce, but only 8% work in a STEM-related field.



Torres said about 25% of students who say they want to get into a four-year university actually do, and that needs to improve.



"How do we think unconventionally about recruiting those students? Because not all of those students are 18- or 19-year-olds," she said. "Some of the students we're really trying to pay attention to are those students that are 23, 24, 25 and older."



The New Mexico State University system has increased its focus on students transitioning from its branch community colleges in Las Cruces, Grants and Alamogordo, which Torres said is increasingly important.



"There's a lot of students who say, 'You know what? I want to start and I want to save money, or I want to start and I want to stay closer to home, or I want to start and I want to be at a smaller campus where I'm not feeling intimidated by the size.' This is a real opportunity for them, these sorts of transfers," she said.



Since opening in 1973, NMSU branch community colleges such as Doña Ana have developed programs to support students' transition to the main campus for courses that include criminal justice, pre-business and elementary and secondary education.





Multiple studies have confirmed students across the country experienced significant learning loss during the pandemic.



Now in Los Angeles, 108 community organizations and local agencies are sharing $7.8 million in grant money to help kids catch up. The California Community Foundation just announced the grants, as the final installment of a three-year program.



Victor Dominguez, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, said the funds help support 45 summer camps across the region.



"We've been able to engage more than 20,000 kids and teens in safe, high-quality sports, arts, fitness, civic engagement, and STEM summer enrichment activities," Dominguez outlined.



The rapid response grants will also help the mayor's office, Los Angeles Unified School District and the County Office of Education forge partnerships with community-based organizations going forward. The initiative is expected to help 86,000 kids, ages 5 to 17, right away, and reach another 136,000 in after-school activities this fall with tutoring, STEM classes and mental health programs.



Valerie Cuevas, director of education for the California Community Foundation, which oversees the grants, said the goal is to help restore some of what was taken away by the pandemic.



"Our major effort was to make sure that youth maintain connection to learning, connection to school; find a way to maintain joy, connection to peers, despite the heaviness of everything that was happening around us," Cuevas explained.



She added the summer learning initiative was made possible by huge donations from multiple charitable organizations, including $3.3 million from the Ballmer Group.



