PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2022
Union reacts to gubernatorial candidate s plan to cut public-school funding; NM community college creates a path to bachelor's degree; monarch butterfly moves into endangered status.

2022Talks - July 22, 2022
House lawmakers pass Right to Contraception Act, Georgia federal appeals court greenlights near-total abortion ban, and White House says President Biden is in good spirits despite COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Endangered Species & Wildlife
Monarch Butterfly Moves Into Endangered Status

An insect commonly seen flying through gardens is now closer to extinction. The migratory monarch butterfly has landed on an endangered species list, and a Minnesota city hopes other communities join the movement to save it.

This week's announcement from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said the popular orange-and-black monarch has seen population declines between 22% and 72% in the past decade. It cited climate change, development and pesticides as key factors.

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen has helped to lead habitat restoration in his city.

"With that big migratory process that they go through each year," he said, "it's just a clear example of whether or not we are promoting a healthy environment for the wildlife and the pollinators - and ultimately for us, as human beings."

After winter hibernation, the monarch migrates from Mexico all the way to Canada, with states such as Minnesota in the migration corridor. Several years ago, North Mankato joined the National Wildlife Federation's "Mayors' Monarch Pledge." Beyond habitat work, it calls on local leaders to educate residents about what they can do to create butterfly habitat.

Locally, Dehen said, some of their work has involved prairie restoration in the city's larger parks, and a new ordinance that allows for more "natural" yards on private property. While this week's news is disappointing, he said, North Mankato's efforts provide some hope.

"It's nice to see the butterflies and the monarchs floating around our environment now, as we're seeing them move from our parks and about the area," he said. "So to me, that's at least an observational sign that we are having some impact on our local pollinators."

Prior to these efforts, he said, land changes had reduced the amount of milkweed in the area. The plant is a key food source for the monarch, and Dehen said they've worked with local libraries to distribute milkweed plants to North Mankato residents for their gardens.


