Monarch Butterfly Moves Into Endangered Status

An insect commonly seen flying through gardens is now closer to extinction. The migratory monarch butterfly has landed on an endangered species list, and a Minnesota city hopes other communities join the movement to save it.



This week's announcement from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said the popular orange-and-black monarch has seen population declines between 22% and 72% in the past decade. It cited climate change, development and pesticides as key factors.



North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen has helped to lead habitat restoration in his city.



"With that big migratory process that they go through each year," he said, "it's just a clear example of whether or not we are promoting a healthy environment for the wildlife and the pollinators - and ultimately for us, as human beings."



After winter hibernation, the monarch migrates from Mexico all the way to Canada, with states such as Minnesota in the migration corridor. Several years ago, North Mankato joined the National Wildlife Federation's "Mayors' Monarch Pledge." Beyond habitat work, it calls on local leaders to educate residents about what they can do to create butterfly habitat.



Locally, Dehen said, some of their work has involved prairie restoration in the city's larger parks, and a new ordinance that allows for more "natural" yards on private property. While this week's news is disappointing, he said, North Mankato's efforts provide some hope.



"It's nice to see the butterflies and the monarchs floating around our environment now, as we're seeing them move from our parks and about the area," he said. "So to me, that's at least an observational sign that we are having some impact on our local pollinators."



Prior to these efforts, he said, land changes had reduced the amount of milkweed in the area. The plant is a key food source for the monarch, and Dehen said they've worked with local libraries to distribute milkweed plants to North Mankato residents for their gardens.



References: Announcement International Union for the Conservation of Nature 7/21/2022

Mayors' Pledge National Wildlife Federation 2022



get more stories like this via email



A coalition of 14 conservation groups has unveiled an alternative proposal to help guide wolf reintroduction and recovery ahead of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife meeting this week in Edwards.



Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director, WildEarth Guardians, said the proposal focuses on the benefits and opportunities for fostering healthy wolf populations, in contrast to the agency's current emphasis on artificially limiting populations, and when and how wolves can be killed.



"There was a ballot measure that basically wants the public to be included in this process," Larris pointed out. "And we just have not seen enough of that thus far. And we're trying to put this plan forward to say this conservation alternative is probably what a lot of Coloradans would like to see."



The plan includes four science-based elements key to any wolf restoration effort: reintroduction areas, a population goal, management guidelines and compensation considerations for loss of livestock. In 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 114, a ballot measure to bring wolves back starting in 2023, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has created two committees to compose a draft plan.



Conservation groups identified twelve optimal areas for the first round of reintroductions throughout the Western Slope, and their plan offers guidance as wolves enter the Front Range.



Dillon Hanson-Ahumada, Southern Rockies field representative for the Endangered Species Coalition, pointed to Yellowstone National Park, which began reintroducing wolves in 1995, and said Colorado could reap similar benefits.



"Everyone is familiar with the great reintroduction of wolves there, and how it benefited other species in the area," Hanson-Ahumada observed. "Now millions and millions of dollars go into the Yellowstone area every year because of the tourism that these wolves and other wildlife bring."



The plan provides compensation for loss of livestock, but gives incentives for ranchers to prevent conflict. Larris added there are proven nonlethal measures to keep wolves at bay, including the use of guard donkeys and llamas.



"Putting flaggery up, having range riders," Larris suggested. "We really want to really have a focus on avoiding the conflict in the first place. And that's why we really talk a lot of minimizing conflict techniques within the plan."



Disclosure: The Endangered Species Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Wolf Restoration Plan WildEarth Guardians 2022

Proposition 114 information Ballotpedia 11/03/2022



get more stories like this via email

