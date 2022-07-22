Friday, July 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2022
Play

Union reacts to gubernatorial candidate s plan to cut public-school funding; NM community college creates a path to bachelor's degree; monarch butterfly moves into endangered status.

2022Talks - July 22, 2022
Play

House lawmakers pass Right to Contraception Act, Georgia federal appeals court greenlights near-total abortion ban, and White House says President Biden is in good spirits despite COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Juvenile Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Task Force Urges Policy Reform to Keep MI Kids Out of Juvenile Justice System

Play

Friday, July 22, 2022   

Young people who have run-ins with the juvenile justice system are more likely to end up in the adult system. The Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform has approved a set of recommendations this week to change that.

The goals are to improve community safety, reduce disparities and improve outcomes. The recommendations range from expanding diversion programs and funding community-based alternatives to incarceration, to creating a statewide juvenile public defense system and increasing data collection to identify racial disparities, said Jason Smith, executive director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice.

"We are extremely happy," he said, "that the recommendation to eliminate fines and fees - juvenile court fees that impose huge immense burdens on young people and families - that that was included in the recommendations and voted on unanimously, including by judges and prosecutors."

Smith noted that the task force was comprised of court administrators, judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys, advocates, and young people and their families. He said he hopes legislators will make these recommendations into law as soon as possible.

Other recommendations include creating an advisory board of young people and their families to guide changes in the future, as well as strengthening standards for probation and residential programs.

State Sen. Sylvia Santana, D-Detroit, said the goal is to keep young people in the juvenile-justice system from entering the adult system when they are old enough.

"I think whatever we can do as a legislative body to make sure that we are putting in the necessary tools and supports to redirect that behavior," she said, "but also redirect them towards a path forward, versus a proverbial cycle of being part of the criminal-justice system."

She said investing in youths while they are young will save Michigan money in the long run. One study shows keeping just one child from dropping out of school, using drugs and entering the system can save more than $2.5 million.


get more stories like this via email
The Pennsylvania Department of Education's figures for 2020-21 show a statewide average expenditure for public schools at $19,667 per pupil. (Wavebreak3/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

PSEA Reacts to Gubernatorial Candidate’s Plan to Cut Public-School Funding

Pennsylvania spends an average of almost $20,000 per student per year on education statewide, but one candidate for governor has said he thinks …

Health and Wellness

Advocates: New 988 Suicide Prevention Line Will Save Utahns' Lives

Mental-health advocates say the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline could save the lives of many Utahns and others facing mental-health crises…

Social Issues

Ohio Film Industry Leaders Call for More Investment

By Andrew Kuder / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann Reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration According to data from the Ohi…

Conservation experts say the monarch butterfly's western population is at greatest risk of extinction, having declined by an estimated 99.9%. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Monarch Butterfly Moves Into Endangered Status

An insect commonly seen flying through gardens is now closer to extinction. The migratory monarch butterfly has landed on an endangered species list…

Social Issues

Unions Warn of Potential Effect on Jobs from WA Timber, Schools Proposal

Washington state's top education official is proposing a change to how timber revenue is used for schools. Unions are urging caution so the policy …

In 2018, undocumented immigrants in Arizona paid an estimated $228.5 million in state and local taxes, not including federal taxes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

AZ Groups Push for In-State Tuition for Undocumented, DACA Graduates

A measure to provide in-state tuition to all Arizona high school graduates regardless of immigration status will be on the ballot this November…

Social Issues

NM Community College Creates Path to Bachelor's Degree

When it opened in 1973, Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces, New Mexico, focused on relatively short-term training. It's since branched out …

Health and Wellness

NYC Subway Aims for Accessibility for Riders with Disabilities

New York City's subway system has often been a thorn in the side of the disabled community, because only 114 of the system's 472 stations, or 24%…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021