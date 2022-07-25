Mainers Can Now Register to Vote at the BMV

Maine now has what is known as automatic voter registration at Bureaus of Motor Vehicles.



When someone goes to get a driver's license or update one, they will also be given the option to update their voting information, and it will be automatically transmitted to their municipal clerk.



Angela Holmes, assistant city administrator, city clerk and registrar of voters for the City of Westbrook, said since people verify their residency information when they update their ID, there is no reason not to streamline the process and allow them to register to vote at the same time.



"It's going to ensure accuracy," Holmes contended. "It makes things easy for voters. One of the things that we really pride ourselves on here in Maine is how accessible and secure things are for our voters. We want everyone who is eligible qualified to vote, without a lot of hassle."



Holmes pointed out before the implementation of automatic voter registration, eligible voters could fill out a registration card at the bureau, but it would then go to the Secretary of State's office, where they would then sort them out to the various municipalities. She said automatic registration will be faster and far easier for election officials.



Holmes added 16- and 17-year-olds getting their driver's licenses for the first time also will get the opportunity to preregister to vote. You need to be 18 to vote, but 17-year-olds can vote in primaries if their 18th birthday will occur before the general election.



"As soon as they are eligible to vote, their voter registration file will become active," Holmes explained. "We're really hoping that this process will also encourage young voters to participate in the process as well, and to help foster civic engagement."



She said for folks who won't be going to a motor vehicles office between now and the election, you can register or update your registration at your municipal clerk's office, or at the polls on Election Day.



A bill establishing automatic was signed into law in 2019 to go into effect this year, and last week, the Secretary of State's office held ribbon-cuttings to celebrate the official launch.



With November's elections just over the horizon, voter-rights groups are working to get Nebraskans up to speed on recent changes in voting districts based on 2020 census numbers.



New districts can mean changes in official polling locations, and Rachel Gibson - vice president for action with the League of Women Voters of Nebraska - said they also determine which candidates will appear on your ballot.



Gibson said she sees a perfect storm aligning that should make for an interesting and impactful election.



"The districts have changed. State Legislature term limits are in full swing," said Gibson, "meaning there is a significant number of state Senate seats that are on the ballot. And we are shifting more toward a mail-in ballot."



Gibson pointed voters to the Secretary of State's website to find out how to register and sign up for mail-in ballots, where to vote, and how to track your ballot once it's been cast: 'sos.nebraska.gov.'



The League plans to offer nonpartisan info on key issues and candidates at 'vote411.org'



Even after court cases and claims of voter irregularities produced zero evidence, roughly 70% of Republicans still believe fraud played a major role in the 2020 election, according to recent analysis by the Poynter Institute.



Gibson said she felt reassured after an official review showed that Nebraska's elections are both efficient and secure.



"I can follow my ballot online, I can see where it is in the process," said Gibson. "Our elections are run very, very locally. These are our friends, our neighbors, fellow church-goers, community members. Those are the people who are running our elections, they're folks we know and trust."



Voter turnout tends to drop in non-presidential elections, but Gibson said local races can have significant impacts on Nebraskan's daily lives.



Policy decisions on abortion law, tax cuts, K-12 curriculum standards, and housing assistance were all in play in this year's legislative session, and Gibson said the votes of just one or two senators frequently made the difference.



"The margin of victory in the past decade for some of those exact offices have been under 50 votes," said Gibson. "That's a pretty small margin. So the concept of 'eh, my vote doesn't really count,' it absolutely does."









A lawsuit challenging Washington state's new legislative map is underway, but it will not affect this year's primary or midterm elections.



The suit alleges the Washington State Redistricting Commission's state map in the Yakima Valley dilutes votes for the region's growing population of Washingtonians of Latin heritage.



Ernest Herrera, western regional counsel for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which is part of the lawsuit, explained the group's concern.



"This map was drawn in a manner that creates what we call a facade district, meaning it is a district that is meant to appear to give Latinos an opportunity to elect but does not actually give them an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice," Herrera pointed out.



District 15, the district in question, has a Latino voting population of 50.02% and, the suit alleges, cuts out heavily Latino populations in cities such as Yakima and Toppenish. The commission said it did not want to split up the Yakama Reservation, which is in the 14th District.



But Herrera argued the map resulted in a racial gerrymandering. He said even if it wasn't intentional, it is a violation of the federal Voting Rights Act, which laid out what is required in redistricting.



"Minorities are entitled to a district where they are sufficiently numerous, meaning eligible voters; where there is racially polarized voting, meaning the majority group, usually white people, votes in opposition to whoever the minority group wants; and where there is a history of discrimination," Herrera outlined.



Herrera added it also has an effect on the people who live in the region.



"Beyond the law, beyond the federal law, here you have Latinos in the Yakima Valley region and Pasco who are trying to elect representatives who are going to improve their lives and represent them in state government and in local government," Herrera emphasized.



Herrera noted the trial is scheduled to begin next January, although the state of Washington has filed a motion to push the date back at least six months.



