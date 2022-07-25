Tuesday, July 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 26, 2022
Advocates say electrifying USPS vehicles will benefit workers, unemployment reform in Ohio would make benefits more inclusive, and environmental concerns slow proposed helium mining in the Navajo Nation.

2022Talks - July 26, 2022
Vice President Harris visits Indiana to campaign against a state abortion ban, President Biden drums up support for the CHIPS+ Act, the State Department condemns executions in Myanmar, and gas prices are falling.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Nebraska’s Onramp for Good-Paying EV Tech and Clean-Energy Jobs

Monday, July 25, 2022   

Central Community College of Nebraska is putting students of all ages on a path to good-paying jobs in the state's growing clean-energy sector.

Taylor Schneider is the energy technology instructor at the school's Hastings campus. He said students receive valuable hands on experience in the latest solar, wind and battery-storage technologies.

They also get to climb a wind turbine tower that generates the school's electricity.

"Instead of instructor, you know, just 'death by PowerPoint,' so to speak, my students are getting that full experience." said Schneider. "Everybody that's graduated so far has all been placed in jobs, whether it be in the wind field or in the solar-energy field."

Schneider said wind sits at number two, with solar coming in at number five, on a list of the nation's fastest growing occupations projected for this decade.

In 2021, wind technicians brought home a median annual income of just over $52,000 per year. CCC offers one-year certificate programs, and a two-year associate's degree in energy technology.

Schneider said people with certificates or degrees have a big hand up compared with other applicants for jobs ranging from public policy to field technicians and engineers. Schneider explained that engineers get to be a part of the design process from the ground up.

"They can sit right next to that project manager and be like, 'Hey, this is how we're going to lay down our entire project,'" said Schneider. "'If we have 80 towers, this is where all these towers are going to be placed, and how components are going to be laid down, so we can get these erected in a timely fashion.'"

Six in ten Nebraskans are worried about climate change, according to a Yale University analysis, and 50% say they want their governor, local officials and Congress to do more to mitigate the impacts of a warming planet.

Kevin Taylor - the leader of the U.S. Climate Action program at the World Wildlife Fund - said the work being done at CCC reminds him of the old adage, "Out of crisis comes opportunity."

"In the transition we make away from fossil fuel to renewable energy," said Taylor, "away from internal-combustion engines to electric vehicles, and the electrification of everything, it's just an amazing time for young people to get involved in this space."



Disclosure: World Wildlife Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


With 96% of all incarcerated persons returning to their communities, the Institute for Educational Empowerment wants to ensure individuals are prepared to take on the challenges of re-entering society. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

Some Incarcerated People to Become College Grads at Miami Dade College

Eighteen incarcerated students will become college graduates Tuesday at Everglades Correctional Institution in South Florida. Imagine taking an …

Environment

Coffers Refilled for Additional Private Land Conservation

Keep it Colorado has received $3 million in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado. According to Melissa Daruna, the group's executive director…

Social Issues

New Summer Food Benefits Surface for MN Children

In the coming days, many Minnesota families with young children - dealing with food insecurity - should see some financial aid to help get them …

Community Peace Builders and their mentor are beginning to carry out de-escalation and relationship building efforts in North Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy of EMERGE)

Social Issues

Community Peace Builders Instill Hope in Minneapolis

The summer season and violent crime can fuel narratives by the public and the media about safety in urban settings. But in Minnesota's largest city…

Health and Wellness

WV Research Uncovers Barriers Affecting Health of Rural LGBTQ People

By Yasmeen Saadi for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Coll…

Around 58% of waterways were rated poor for conditions related to chemical stressors such as phosphorus, nitrogen, salinity and acidification, according to the latest assessment of the nation's rivers and streams by the Environmental Protection Agency. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Experts to Gather in TN at First National Stream-Restoration Conference

Water experts will gather next week in Nashville to talk about the state of stream restoration, at the first national stream restoration conference…

Environment

Report: Joining Regional Initiative Could Help NC Meet Climate Goals

North Carolina wants to reduce carbon emissions from its power plants by 70% by 2030, but experts say the state is currently not on track to meet its …

Social Issues

Grants to KY Colleges Aimed at Boosting Health-Care Workforce

A shortage of nurses and medical technicians has left communities across the Commonwealth struggling to meet health care demands. In response…

 

