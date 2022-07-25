Some Incarcerated People to Become College Grads at Miami Dade College

Eighteen incarcerated students will become college graduates Tuesday at Everglades Correctional Institution in South Florida.



Imagine taking an Intro to Constitutional Law class while serving a sentence. A group of 20 students joined the first class of the Second Chance Pell Experiment program in 2021. It offers federal Pell grants to imprisoned individuals, so they can earn a postsecondary education.



Samantha Carlo, co-director of the Institute of Educational Empowerment at Miami Dade College, which facilitates the program, said the success rate for the first class is pretty remarkable considering the many constraints of teaching in prison. The group of 18 out of 20 are set to receive associate degrees.



"Students in Cohort One who will still be incarcerated, all of them are matriculating into our bachelor's degree in business, specifically in Supervision and Management," Carlo explained. "The students will continue on while incarcerated to get their bachelor's degree."



Carlo noted two students have been released, and both are employed in the nonprofit sector. She credits their experience, college credits and their abilities for securing jobs before graduation, which is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Everglades Correctional Institution. The second class of students selected in January is already underway.



Carlo emphasized many of the participants, who are now in their 40s and 50s, said they regret not realizing the benefit of an education when they were younger and are grateful for the opportunity to rebound from their mistakes. Carlo added it is why the program is currently focused on issuing degrees in business.



"We selected the business degree because it is most open and most forgiving with people who have felony convictions on their records," Carlo acknowledged. "So it will ultimately prepare them to work in an industry that requires some business training."



Carlo stressed the program helps reduce recidivism and anyone with a high school diploma or GED at Everglades can apply for enrollment, but showing proof of Florida residency to obtain funding is the biggest challenge since being incarcerated doesn't count.



Carlo stated the program tries to work with interested individuals to find the required proof of residency one year prior to them being locked up.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



A shortage of nurses and medical technicians has left communities across the Commonwealth struggling to meet health care demands. In response, the state's education board has launched a new initiative aimed at increasing the number of students entering health care fields.



State lawmakers have pledged $10 million dollars to participating colleges and universities.



Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, said the money will be distributed through grants at technical and community schools and four-year colleges, and said institutions must have a degree-to-work pipeline in place for students.



"They have to have a partnership with these employers who are willing to put their skin in the game," Thompson explained. "Many of our health care agencies are putting forth faculty that have to come to campuses, they're putting their money in scholarships."



According to state data, Kentucky's health care facilities are operating 12% to 20% under needed nursing staff. The state is expected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024.



Thompson pointed out rural areas in particular need innovative ways to attract faculty and improve academic support, resources and clinical experiences for students.



"It is though a process of building good clinical opportunities," Thompson noted. "We have to expand our ways of thinking about clinical opportunities, and just the traditional way of doing it."



He added electronic records, mental health and therapeutic and rehabilitation services are also seeing staff shortages, while at the same time, the state is seeing the number of high school seniors entering college dwindling.



He argued community colleges are especially suited to step in and fill the gap.



"The other part, too, is that they provide most of the dual credit here in Kentucky, so we can start that pipeline early for dual credit courses," Thompson emphasized. "We can do it all around the state."



The shortage of health care professionals also is affecting neighboring regions. According to a survey released last year by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, more than 90% of nurses said the pandemic has depleted nurses at their hospitals and, as a result, their careers will be shorter than they intended.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



