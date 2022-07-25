Coffers Refilled for Additional Private Land Conservation

Keep it Colorado has received $3 million in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado.



According to Melissa Daruna, the group's executive director, some of that money will help fund a new round of conservation projects to protect more critical watersheds and wildlife habitat and support local food systems.



She pointed to a recent easement at Edgerton Creek Ranch, part of a larger wildlife corridor in the Roaring Fork Valley. Daruna said the voluntary agreement allows family ranchers to continue working the land.



"And then provide perpetual habitat protection for the wildlife that live there as well," said Daruna, "including bald eagles, cutthroat trout, and a lot of big game species including elk and moose, black bear, mule deer."



Last year, the group's Transaction Cost Assistance Program helped eight Colorado land trusts complete 14 conservation projects protecting more than 5,600 acres. The projects also helped landowners leverage more than $8 million in state tax credits.



Landowners interested in exploring conservation are encouraged to contact their local land trust. More information is available at 'keepitco.org.'



Conservation of the Weaselskin Institute, located near Durango and overlooking the Animas River, is expected to close this summer in partnership with La Plata Open Space Conservancy.



The site features irrigated agricultural land, a small equestrian center, and pinon-juniper uplands that are home to wildlife and undisturbed archaeological sites.



"The conservation of this area is going to protect not only those agricultural resources and wildlife resources," said Daruna, "but the cultural resources as well. It's preserving the past culture from that community."



Mount Harris is a former coal-production site along the Yampa River. It's now an important wetland and riparian habitat corridor.



Conservation of the highly sought-after real estate completed this year removes all subdivision rights, and limits the total number of permitted residences and residential square footage.



"There is immense pressure in that area for development for anything from housing to commercial," said Daruna. "So with this easement, now this beautiful landscape that has been restored from coal production will be protected forever."







A U.S. Supreme Court case before justices next session could determine what bodies of water are protected under the Clean Water Act.



The case, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, involves an Idaho couple that was informed some of the wetlands on their property could be protected under the Clean Water Act.



Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Riverkeeper, said keeping the current protections in place is important in Montana. He noted that headwaters for three transcontinental river systems, including the Columbia and Missouri, are located in the state.



"If we see the court narrow the scope of federal law protections, a lot more pollution and degradation can enter into our ecosystems," said Alsentzer. "And we know, scientifically, that protecting headwaters and all hydrologically connected river systems, including their upper reaches, is vitally important to protecting downstream water quality."



Nearly 50 waterkeeper organizations across the country, including Upper Missouri Riverkeeper, have signed a friends of the court brief in support of the EPA in this case.



The Clean Water Act was enacted in 1972 to protect the health of the waters of the U.S, promote healthy aquatic ecosystems and regulate the discharge of pollutants into waterways.



Alsentzer said threats to Montana's waterways come from many sources.



"We don't have a single oil refinery or a single toxic waste site or a single particular issue that is subsuming all others," said Alsentzer. "What we see is a general fragmentation of the health of our ecosystems, and it truly is death by a thousand cuts."



In June, the Supreme Court ruled in West Virginia v. EPA that the agency did not have authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate emissions from power plants, with the majority arguing that Congress must approve powers of this magnitude.



Alsentzer said that decision will hang over this case.



"In the West Virginia case, the court went beyond what the narrow question presented in many respects and they signaled that they are open to reversing some of their earlier precedents," said Alsentzer. "That has implications, of course, for whether or not the court will narrowly or broadly read into the Sackett case."



Clean-water advocates are asking the Supreme Court to uphold the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling about the scope of wetlands protected under the Clean Water Act.







The western United States is facing extreme weather, including long-lasting droughts, heat and an above-average wildfire season. For Montanans, the wildfire season has yet to kick into full gear, but is expected to in the coming month.



According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the year-to-date acres burned in the U.S. is about 220% above the 10-year average.



Rocky Infanger, a board member of FireSafe Montana, said the season may be off to a slow start, but Montana communities saw devastating fires at the end of last year.



"We're not generally used to fires in that time of the year, the winter-type months," Infanger observed. "But we're not getting the snow that we normally would, so we're just starting to see fires longer and longer."



Last December, a wildfire burned down dozens of homes in the town of Denton, which is east of Great Falls. The town of Browning, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, also experienced fire devastation at the end of last year.



Infanger pointed out there are a few things people should keep in mind during fire season. He advised it is important to have addressing on your home, so firefighters can find you. He added people should know how to escape an encroaching fire.



"When it's time to evacuate, you need to be prepared, you need to have a plan," Infanger recommended. "Where are you going? What are you going to take with you? If you're given 15 minutes, are you prepared to go?"



Infanger emphasized people should remember to bring things like water, medications and a first aid kit.



Kevin Moran, associate vice president of regional affairs for the Environmental Defense Fund, said the more intense wildfire seasons, along with a brewing water crisis in the Colorado River and years of drought, are signs climate change is barging down the door in the western U.S.



"It's not enough just to fight the fire, if you will," Moran stressed. "We have to do that. But we also have to address the underlying causes of extreme heat, megadrought and wildfires, and that cause is climate pollution and the increasing temperatures which is creating those crises."



Moran argued Congress should ensure the country is investing in resilience and strategies to accelerate the transition to a clean-energy economy.



