Tuesday, July 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 26, 2022
Advocates say electrifying USPS vehicles will benefit workers, unemployment reform in Ohio would make benefits more inclusive, and environmental concerns slow proposed helium mining in the Navajo Nation.

2022Talks - July 26, 2022
Vice President Harris visits Indiana to campaign against a state abortion ban, President Biden drums up support for the CHIPS+ Act, the State Department condemns executions in Myanmar, and gas prices are falling.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Exercise Delivers Big Returns for Brain Health

Monday, July 25, 2022   

Cognitive decline is a fear as people age, but experts say daily exercise can boost brain health and even improve quality of life for those diagnosed with dementia.

Walking, water aerobics, chair yoga - even gardening can increase a person's heart rate - causing more blood and oxygen to reach the brain. This in turn releases hormones that help brain cells grow and regenerate.

Lisa Dedden Cooper - interim senior policy and research advisor for Policy & Brain Health at AARP - said the popular phrase "use it or lose it" applies to both physical and brain health.

"The research suggests that being physically active helps repair and protect chemicals in the brain," said Cooper. "It increases your circulation, reduces anxiety."

Cooper said the risks of diabetes, heart disease, depression and stroke can all be reduced by exercise. Experts say between 30 and 60 minutes of exercise daily is the key to a long, sharp life.

AARP offers yoga, meditation and free Zumba classes at 'aarp.org/houstonevents.'

Yuri Amor Pérez has been teaching fitness classes for seniors for 15 years - and is a bilingual yoga, Zumba & High-Intensity Interval Training instructor, and the founder of Fitmix Communities.

Perez said she has seen regular stretching and breathing exercises improve stamina and memory, especially in her dance classes.

"They learn steps, they learn the movements - because just a little bit of balance also is great for brain health," said Perez. "So, they keep memorizing all those steps, all those ideas. Those little things they keep thinking and remembering, and it's some new information that is exciting and really good for them."

Cooper noted that physical inactivity also can be a significant risk factor in developing dementia, and those living with a diagnosis often report improved health overall from daily exercise.

"Reduced physical activity in people with dementia leads to this decrease in muscle mass and strength," said Cooper. "And it increases their weakness and their risk for falls, and falls are the leading cause of hospitalization for people with dementia."

Cooper reminded older adults who exercise to hydrate, because aging causes the sensation of thirst to decrease and dehydration is another common reason for hospitalization.

More information about brain health and AARP's "Staying Sharp" program is online at 'stayingsharp.aarp.org.'



Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


