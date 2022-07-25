Tuesday, July 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 26, 2022
Advocates say electrifying USPS vehicles will benefit workers, unemployment reform in Ohio would make benefits more inclusive, and environmental concerns slow proposed helium mining in the Navajo Nation.

2022Talks - July 26, 2022
Vice President Harris visits Indiana to campaign against a state abortion ban, President Biden drums up support for the CHIPS+ Act, the State Department condemns executions in Myanmar, and gas prices are falling.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

With Pandemic Numbers Decreasing, Docs Urge Colon Cancer Screening

Monday, July 25, 2022   

Cancer screenings are important tools for health professionals, but some worry the pandemic could dampen numbers.

In particular, screenings for colorectal cancers are key for people starting at age 45 - or younger for people with a family history of these cancers. Dr. Maggie Chin is a family physician with Kaiser Permanente in Lynnwood.

"Early detection is really key to treatment of colon cancer," said Chin. "So, there's a big urgency to get people started again on regular screenings, so that we can avoid a future pandemic-related uptick in cancer diagnosis."

There will be 150,000 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in 2022, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society. It is among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the United States.

One screening tool for colorectal cancers is a colonoscopy. However, Chin said it can be invasive and time consuming.

Another, less invasive option is a test known as a fecal immunochemical test, or FIT test, which can be done at home. Chin said with a FIT test, medical professionals examine a person's stool for microscopic amounts of blood.

"This is a really unique test, in that it can be completed in the privacy of your own home and bathroom," said Chin. "It doesn't require a medical visit or any sedation, or any colon preparation, and definitely doesn't require you to take any time off of work."

Chin said the FIT test is as reliable as a colonoscopy for average-risk patients, but has to be done every year. About nine in ten people whose colorectal cancers are found early and treated are still alive five years later, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


