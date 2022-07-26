Wednesday, July 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2022
Experts say a SCOTUS gerrymandering case should be on the public's radar, NYC Chipotle workers' efforts to unionize are on hold, and rural America faces a shortage of educators and guidance counselors.

2022Talks - July 27, 2022
The White House tries to get ahead of a dour economic report, new polling suggests Biden's base does not want him to run again, and Trump and Pence give dueling speeches in D.C.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

NH Committee on Voter Confidence Meets Today

Tuesday, July 26, 2022   

The Special Committee on Voter Confidence holds a meeting today to hear from voters and educate people on how the state's elections work.

Nearly 60% of voters across the political spectrum do not feel confident that the outcome of elections reflects the will of the people, according to a recent SSRS poll for CNN.

That's why Acting Secretary of State David Scanlan launched the committee on voter confidence - he said while some national leaders have been throwing doubt on the validity of elections, American elections are safe and secure.

He said many checks and balances take place before, on and after Election Day.

"The best way that we can deal with that is to educate the voting population on how the election processes actually work," said Scanlan, "and be as transparent as possible because there really are no secrets. All elections should be observable from start to finish."

Today's meeting is in Laconia at 1 p.m. Past meetings have occurred in Concord, Derry and Portsmouth.

Members of the committee range from former elected officials to voting-rights advocates, and include folks from across the political spectrum.

Scanlan added that sometimes voters aren't aware of all the steps New Hampshire takes to keep elections secure. For instance, he noted that election officials have been elected locally by their community, meaning Granite Staters get to choose the people they trust to carry out that work.

"Because they're local, and they are from the community, they would recognize unusual activity taking place in and around the polling place," said Scanlan. "And to me, that is a really important aspect of our elections - they're conducted by citizens. And they're just out there to do their civic duty."

Groups that advocate for improving access to voting in New Hampshire recommend policies from online voter registration and automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles, to an independent redistricting commission and transparency of election funds.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


