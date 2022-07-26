NH Committee on Voter Confidence Meets Today

The Special Committee on Voter Confidence holds a meeting today to hear from voters and educate people on how the state's elections work.



Nearly 60% of voters across the political spectrum do not feel confident that the outcome of elections reflects the will of the people, according to a recent SSRS poll for CNN.



That's why Acting Secretary of State David Scanlan launched the committee on voter confidence - he said while some national leaders have been throwing doubt on the validity of elections, American elections are safe and secure.



He said many checks and balances take place before, on and after Election Day.



"The best way that we can deal with that is to educate the voting population on how the election processes actually work," said Scanlan, "and be as transparent as possible because there really are no secrets. All elections should be observable from start to finish."



Today's meeting is in Laconia at 1 p.m. Past meetings have occurred in Concord, Derry and Portsmouth.



Members of the committee range from former elected officials to voting-rights advocates, and include folks from across the political spectrum.



Scanlan added that sometimes voters aren't aware of all the steps New Hampshire takes to keep elections secure. For instance, he noted that election officials have been elected locally by their community, meaning Granite Staters get to choose the people they trust to carry out that work.



"Because they're local, and they are from the community, they would recognize unusual activity taking place in and around the polling place," said Scanlan. "And to me, that is a really important aspect of our elections - they're conducted by citizens. And they're just out there to do their civic duty."



Groups that advocate for improving access to voting in New Hampshire recommend policies from online voter registration and automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles, to an independent redistricting commission and transparency of election funds.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



In the next few months, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will roll out a new public information campaign aimed at teaching voters more about how elections work.



Among other goals, the initiative will show people how to register to vote, how elections are secured, how to become a poll worker and what happens at polling places on election days.



Riley Vetterkind, public information officer for the Commission, told commissioners last week the project is in response to a "steady influx of questions and concerns about the elections process."



"A lot of the questions that we've received have been based in misunderstandings about the fundamentals of how elections work," Vetterkind explained. "In order to address this, we wanted to come up with a project that would help educate the public in a fun and engaging way."



Misinformation has spread like wildfire in recent years, including by former President Donald Trump during and after the November 2020 election. Citing such misinformation, several prominent Wisconsin Republican lawmakers, including the chair of the state Assembly's Election Committee, have called for "decertifying" the election results, which experts say is impossible.



Vetterkind noted the first prong of the campaign aims to reach high school students through social studies and civics classes, with the second half aimed at adults through print and broadcast public service announcements. Vetterkind added the initiative is strictly nonpartisan, and not a "get out the vote" campaign.



"To the extent that it talks about voter registration, it's simply in a mechanical way," Vetterkind emphasized. "It's just one important part of the election process. I just can't emphasize enough that this is not meant to be a voter registration campaign in any way."



Wisconsin's partisan primary election is August 9, and the General Election is Nov. 8. While the deadline to register online for the primary has passed, residents can still register to vote at their clerk's office until August 5 at 5 p.m., or they can register in-person on Election Day.



Maine now has what is known as automatic voter registration at Bureaus of Motor Vehicles.



When someone goes to get a driver's license or update one, they will also be given the option to update their voting information, and it will be automatically transmitted to their municipal clerk.



Angela Holmes, assistant city administrator, city clerk and registrar of voters for the City of Westbrook, said since people verify their residency information when they update their ID, there is no reason not to streamline the process and allow them to register to vote at the same time.



"It's going to ensure accuracy," Holmes contended. "It makes things easy for voters. One of the things that we really pride ourselves on here in Maine is how accessible and secure things are for our voters. We want everyone who is eligible qualified to vote, without a lot of hassle."



Holmes pointed out before the implementation of automatic voter registration, eligible voters could fill out a registration card at the bureau, but it would then go to the Secretary of State's office, where they would then sort them out to the various municipalities. She said automatic registration will be faster and far easier for election officials.



Holmes added 16- and 17-year-olds getting their driver's licenses for the first time also will get the opportunity to preregister to vote. You need to be 18 to vote, but 17-year-olds can vote in primaries if their 18th birthday will occur before the general election.



"As soon as they are eligible to vote, their voter registration file will become active," Holmes explained. "We're really hoping that this process will also encourage young voters to participate in the process as well, and to help foster civic engagement."



She said for folks who won't be going to a motor vehicles office between now and the election, you can register or update your registration at your municipal clerk's office, or at the polls on Election Day.



A bill establishing automatic was signed into law in 2019 to go into effect this year, and last week, the Secretary of State's office held ribbon-cuttings to celebrate the official launch.



