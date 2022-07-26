Wednesday, July 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2022
Play

Experts say a SCOTUS gerrymandering case should be on the public's radar, NYC Chipotle workers' efforts to unionize are on hold, and rural America faces a shortage of educators and guidance counselors.

2022Talks - July 27, 2022
Play

The White House tries to get ahead of a dour economic report, new polling suggests Biden's base does not want him to run again, and Trump and Pence give dueling speeches in D.C.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Tool Offers Legal Resources for Common Issue: Debt Collection

Play

Tuesday, July 26, 2022   

A new website is helping Montanans answer tricky legal questions about debt.

The Montana Legal Services Association has launched MontanaDebtOptions.org to offer resources for those dealing with consumer debt.

Alex Clark, community legal education coordinator for the Association, said the website is designed for any Montanan with a debt question who is afraid of losing income or property due to debt collection.

"We created some custom answers based on people's individual experiences with debt collectors that are pretty common to give them an idea of what might be crossing the line and what is actually legal," Clark explained.

Nationwide, about 64 million Americans have debt in collections, according to the Urban Institute.

The Montana Legal Services Association helped more than 350 clients with consumer debt issues last year. The website also includes a garnishment calculator to verify if a debt collector is taking the right amount from a person's wages.

Clark pointed out many people struggle when they are served with a lawsuit. He noted to participate in a lawsuit, people have to file a written response to the court by the deadline outlined in the serving papers, but it can be hard to identify.

"As we all know, court papers are really scary," Clark stated. "They're hard to understand. It's not really clear-cut what to do, and if you can't afford an attorney, you don't know where to go. So we're trying to change that."

Debt lawsuits are among the most common civil court cases in the country. But less than 10% of people have legal representation in such cases, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Many simply don't show up to court, with about 70% of cases ending in default in favor of the debt collector. The website emphasized it shouldn't take the place of advice from a lawyer.

Disclosure: The Montana Legal Services Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Chronic wasting disease has been detected among cervids; deer, elk and moose. So far, there is no cure or treatment. (Drake Fleege/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MO Conservation Dept. Updates Plan to Combat Fatal Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public input on changes to its plan to manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), among white-tailed deer…

Environment

Community Farm Could Be Model for Economic Sustainability

As Virginia's farms continue to cope with unstable economic markets, one operation is blazing a new trail for a more equitable and economically …

Health and Wellness

Award Aims to Honor Work of Illinois Nurses

Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state's residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is …

Washington state is the country's leading producer of apples. (Bernt Rostad/Flickr)

Social Issues

Groups Fill Food-Access Gaps in WA School District

When school districts are not able to provide summer-school classes, it can have a big effect on how children get meals. Case in point: the Mount …

Social Issues

NYC Chipotle Workers' Efforts to Unionize on Hold

It has been about three years since workers at Chipotle restaurants in New York City started their effort to unionize, and it hasn't happened yet…

The number of workers ages 55 and older has grown steadily in recent decades. (Panumas/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Older Oregonians Re-entering Workforce Get Training, Job Support

Older Oregonians looking to reenter the workforce face a number of barriers. An organization in the state is helping them with training and a network …

Social Issues

New England Nonprofit Trains Educators, School Staff in College Advising

By Nick Fouriezos for the Mile Markers newsletter via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Commonweath News Service for the Publ…

Social Issues

Ohio Unemployment Reform Bill Would Make Benefits More Inclusive

There is a new effort to reform Ohio's unemployment compensation system to become more inclusive of low-paid workers. Currently, a person paid …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021