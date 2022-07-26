New Tool Offers Legal Resources for Common Issue: Debt Collection

A new website is helping Montanans answer tricky legal questions about debt.
The Montana Legal Services Association has launched MontanaDebtOptions.org to offer resources for those dealing with consumer debt.
Alex Clark, community legal education coordinator for the Association, said the website is designed for any Montanan with a debt question who is afraid of losing income or property due to debt collection.
"We created some custom answers based on people's individual experiences with debt collectors that are pretty common to give them an idea of what might be crossing the line and what is actually legal," Clark explained.
Nationwide, about 64 million Americans have debt in collections, according to the Urban Institute.
The Montana Legal Services Association helped more than 350 clients with consumer debt issues last year. The website also includes a garnishment calculator to verify if a debt collector is taking the right amount from a person's wages.
Clark pointed out many people struggle when they are served with a lawsuit. He noted to participate in a lawsuit, people have to file a written response to the court by the deadline outlined in the serving papers, but it can be hard to identify.
"As we all know, court papers are really scary," Clark stated. "They're hard to understand. It's not really clear-cut what to do, and if you can't afford an attorney, you don't know where to go. So we're trying to change that."
Debt lawsuits are among the most common civil court cases in the country. But less than 10% of people have legal representation in such cases, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Many simply don't show up to court, with about 70% of cases ending in default in favor of the debt collector. The website emphasized it shouldn't take the place of advice from a lawyer.
Florida small businesses looking for financial help often have limited options, but there is a new opportunity for assistance.
A group of community lenders created the Southern Opportunity and Resilience Fund (SOAR), to help small companies and nonprofits recover from the impacts of the pandemic. SOAR loans are available up to $100,000, with an interest rate fixed at 4%, much lower than traditional loans. They're available through lenders known as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).
Fabiana Estrada, Southeast region director of lending for Ascendus, explained the program's goal.
"Our mission as a CDFI is to provide capital for those small business owners that they are not bankable, that they are not ready to be having a conversation with a traditional lender," Estrada outlined.
Businesses must have fewer than 50 employees to qualify for a SOAR loan, and must also have been in operation prior to September 2019. The fund has $30 million available, and because demand is high, Estrada predicts the money will likely be used up by year's end.
David Stackhouse, owner of Positive Energy Battery Company in Jacksonville, which has benefited from a SOAR loan, said working with a Community Development Financial Institution has its advantages.
"They actually want to do business with me," Stackhouse emphasized. "I'm a small company and so, qualifying for financing and lending, even through my local, trusted banking partners, it wasn't going to happen."
SOAR loans can be used for a variety of purposes including marketing, supplies, and payment of property taxes, utilities and rent.
"With supply chain issues being what they were -- I sell all kinds of batteries all over the United States -- I could not experience a shortage in supply," Stackhouse stressed. "So, the first thing I used the funds for was to carry my own inventory."
Financing is available in 15 southern states, and 80% of past SOAR Fund loan recipients identify as women or persons of color.
In the near future, Minnesota regulators will decide whether companies such as CenterPoint Energy can keep customer surcharges in place related to a 2021 winter storm. Watchdogs worry utilities are leaning too much on ratepayers for higher natural-gas prices.
In February of 2021, Winter Storm Uri sent prices soaring, and utilities serving Minnesota incurred significant costs as a result. But the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota contends CenterPoint still made more than $1 billion in profits last year.
CUB's Senior Regulatory Advocate Brian Edstrom noted that the company benefited financially from a merger involving one of its affiliates, creating a tale of two economies.
"CenterPoint's shareholders did well," said Edstrom. "And their ratepayers did not do well."
He said there's nothing to suggest price gouging is happening. But CUB says as some customers fall behind on payments, state regulators should force the utilities to pick up at least some of the tab.
The company argues it did not receive windfall profits from the affiliate deal. And two administrative law judges have sided with the utilities, ahead of a final decision on the bill surcharge question.
Karlee Weinmann - research and communications manager for the Energy and Policy Institute - said while these companies did encounter sizable price costs, state findings show they didn't do enough to prepare for the situation.
She said it's worth noting CenterPoint's CEO took home $38 million in compensation last year.
"What we're seeing," said Weinmann, "is a real mismatch in what the experience is for the utility and its executives, and the customers it's supposed to serve."
She said she feels the pending outcome of the regulatory review is something the public should be watching closely.
"Especially at a time when we're seeing a lot of struggles among households, among business owners," said Weinmann. "This is just a pivitol place to be placing our attention."
Customers also are encouraged to offer feedback to the Public Utilities Commission before it makes its decision.
Consumer advocates are out to stop cars with unrepaired recall defects from winding up with new owners.
Federal law bans car dealers from selling unrepaired new cars and rental agencies from selling or renting them. Now consumer activists want the feds to forbid car dealers to sell at retail used cars with unrepaired safety recall defects.
The Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act would allow the feds to fine dealers that sell unrepaired recalled used cars, even if no one has suffered damages or been harmed.
Rosemary Shahan, president of the California based nonprofit Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety, said these cars are ticking time bombs.
"In the case of the Takata airbags, they've killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more," said Shahan. "And as time goes on, and the vehicles get older, they're much more prone to having this problem."
Shahan singled out CarMax, the largest retailer of used vehicles in the nation, because they sell cars with unrepaired recalled safety defects, once they pass a 125-point safety inspection.
CarMax, in a statement, say they share "vehicle-specific open recall information in-store and online to ensure our customers know about open recalls prior to purchase" and say the current recall repair system requires manufacturers to pay for repairs at their dealerships, not via independent retailers who are their competitors.
Years ago, Shahan said, her group filed a complaint against CarMax with the Federal Trade Commission, but the FTC ruled they can keep advertising the cars as "safe" as long as they make the disclosure.
"It's very deceptive, especially when they're advertising that the vehicles have passed an inspection," said Shahan. "How could it possibly pass inspection, when it has unrepaired safety recall defects?"
Shahan encouraged all prospective car buyers to check the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration website to find out whether the car is under recall, and if so, walk away.
The Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act was introduced last year but has not received a hearing or a vote.
