New Tool Offers Legal Resources for Common Issue: Debt Collection

A new website is helping Montanans answer tricky legal questions about debt.



The Montana Legal Services Association has launched MontanaDebtOptions.org to offer resources for those dealing with consumer debt.



Alex Clark, community legal education coordinator for the Association, said the website is designed for any Montanan with a debt question who is afraid of losing income or property due to debt collection.



"We created some custom answers based on people's individual experiences with debt collectors that are pretty common to give them an idea of what might be crossing the line and what is actually legal," Clark explained.



Nationwide, about 64 million Americans have debt in collections, according to the Urban Institute.



The Montana Legal Services Association helped more than 350 clients with consumer debt issues last year. The website also includes a garnishment calculator to verify if a debt collector is taking the right amount from a person's wages.



Clark pointed out many people struggle when they are served with a lawsuit. He noted to participate in a lawsuit, people have to file a written response to the court by the deadline outlined in the serving papers, but it can be hard to identify.



"As we all know, court papers are really scary," Clark stated. "They're hard to understand. It's not really clear-cut what to do, and if you can't afford an attorney, you don't know where to go. So we're trying to change that."



Debt lawsuits are among the most common civil court cases in the country. But less than 10% of people have legal representation in such cases, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.



Many simply don't show up to court, with about 70% of cases ending in default in favor of the debt collector. The website emphasized it shouldn't take the place of advice from a lawyer.



Disclosure: The Montana Legal Services Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Debt Options Tool Mont. Legal Services Assn. 2022

Debt data Urban Institute 03/21/2022

Debt collector data Pew Charitable Trusts 05/06/2020



get more stories like this via email



Florida small businesses looking for financial help often have limited options, but there is a new opportunity for assistance.



A group of community lenders created the Southern Opportunity and Resilience Fund (SOAR), to help small companies and nonprofits recover from the impacts of the pandemic. SOAR loans are available up to $100,000, with an interest rate fixed at 4%, much lower than traditional loans. They're available through lenders known as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).



Fabiana Estrada, Southeast region director of lending for Ascendus, explained the program's goal.



"Our mission as a CDFI is to provide capital for those small business owners that they are not bankable, that they are not ready to be having a conversation with a traditional lender," Estrada outlined.



Businesses must have fewer than 50 employees to qualify for a SOAR loan, and must also have been in operation prior to September 2019. The fund has $30 million available, and because demand is high, Estrada predicts the money will likely be used up by year's end.



David Stackhouse, owner of Positive Energy Battery Company in Jacksonville, which has benefited from a SOAR loan, said working with a Community Development Financial Institution has its advantages.



"They actually want to do business with me," Stackhouse emphasized. "I'm a small company and so, qualifying for financing and lending, even through my local, trusted banking partners, it wasn't going to happen."



SOAR loans can be used for a variety of purposes including marketing, supplies, and payment of property taxes, utilities and rent.



"With supply chain issues being what they were -- I sell all kinds of batteries all over the United States -- I could not experience a shortage in supply," Stackhouse stressed. "So, the first thing I used the funds for was to carry my own inventory."



Financing is available in 15 southern states, and 80% of past SOAR Fund loan recipients identify as women or persons of color.



References: SOAR Fund 2022



get more stories like this via email

