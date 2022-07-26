Wednesday, July 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2022
Experts say a SCOTUS gerrymandering case should be on the public's radar, NYC Chipotle workers' efforts to unionize are on hold, and rural America faces a shortage of educators and guidance counselors.

2022Talks - July 27, 2022
The White House tries to get ahead of a dour economic report, new polling suggests Biden's base does not want him to run again, and Trump and Pence give dueling speeches in D.C.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
Midwest Power Grid Capacity Opens Up, Boosting Renewable Projects

Tuesday, July 26, 2022   

States such as Minnesota have made progress in renewable-energy output, but a lack of grid capacity has created a logjam, preventing some projects from moving forward.

A decision issued Monday bodes well for such efforts in the Midwest. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, approved a $10 billion investment for 18 long-term transmission projects for its Midwest Subregion.

Natalie McIntire, technical consultant for the Clean Grid Alliance, called the action monumental amid the push for a carbon-free future under goals set out by state governments and utilities themselves.

"We're trying to meet the needs of utilities as they're planning for shifting towards clean energy resources," McIntire explained. "Clean energy resources that both benefit the environment but also have low cost to consumers."

The operator estimated the investments will provide a minimum of $37 billion in benefits to ratepayers over the life of the projects. While the news is seen as a boon for further advancing resources such as wind and solar, McIntire cautioned it will take a handful of years for new transmission lines to be operational.

Following the recent spike in energy prices, supporters of fossil fuels want to slow the closing of coal plants to meet current demands. But those backing renewables argue it is still more cost-effective to stay on the clean-energy path, and McIntire said the new transmission projects will allow for flexibility as innovation evolves.

"Our generation mix and the technologies are changing so rapidly that it's hard to know exactly where we're going," McIntire acknowledged.

In the meantime, McIntire stressed building more capacity for a variety of clean-energy resources paves the way for a more reliable grid.

"The transmission grid that we're building for the future is one that we expect to be much more reliable," McIntire pointed out. "In terms of being able to continue to meet consumer electricity demand during winter storms and during the summer when we have high heat indexes."

In all, officials say the new lines should add as much as 53 gigawatts of renewables and battery storage, enough to power about 12 million homes and create about 200,000 jobs.

Chronic wasting disease has been detected among cervids; deer, elk and moose. So far, there is no cure or treatment. (Drake Fleege/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MO Conservation Dept. Updates Plan to Combat Fatal Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public input on changes to its plan to manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), among white-tailed deer…

Social Issues

SOAR Fund Keeps FL Small Businesses Going Strong

Florida small businesses looking for financial help often have limited options, but there is a new opportunity for assistance. A group of community …

Environment

Community Farm Could Be Model for Economic Sustainability

As Virginia's farms continue to cope with unstable economic markets, one operation is blazing a new trail for a more equitable and economically …

According to the Illinois Nursing Workforce center, there were nearly 200,000 registered nurses in Illinois in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Award Aims to Honor Work of Illinois Nurses

Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state's residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is …

Social Issues

Groups Fill Food-Access Gaps in WA School District

When school districts are not able to provide summer-school classes, it can have a big effect on how children get meals. Case in point: the Mount …

New York City's Fair Workweek Laws have been challenged by employers, but they're seen as a means to ensure that workers in high-turnover industries are treated fairly in scheduling. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NYC Chipotle Workers' Efforts to Unionize on Hold

It has been about three years since workers at Chipotle restaurants in New York City started their effort to unionize, and it hasn't happened yet…

Social Issues

Older Oregonians Re-entering Workforce Get Training, Job Support

Older Oregonians looking to reenter the workforce face a number of barriers. An organization in the state is helping them with training and a network …

Social Issues

New England Nonprofit Trains Educators, School Staff in College Advising

By Nick Fouriezos for the Mile Markers newsletter via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Commonweath News Service for the Publ…

 

