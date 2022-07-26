Behind Schedule, Mountain Valley Pipeline Wants Permit Extension

Developers of a more than 300-mile natural gas pipeline which would run through North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia wants a permit extension until fall 2026 to complete its main line. The permit is set to expire this October.



Ridge Graham, North Carolina field coordinator for Appalachian Voices, said the proposal to run additional pipeline into North Carolina poses threats to residents. He explained the compressor stations used to funnel gas leak methane and other toxic chemicals harmful to nearby communities. He also pointed out land use is a major issue.



"There's threats to private property, as far as trying to take away land that's owned by people in North Carolina, in order to try and build these pipelines," Graham asserted.



The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is accepting public comments on the proposed extension of the Mountain Valley Pipeline until Friday. Developers say the project is more than 90% complete, but critics dispute the claim.



Graham argued instead of greenlighting natural gas projects, the state should be working toward its goal of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by investing in renewable energy, in order to combat the effects of climate change.



"We should be looking at more solar and more wind capacity that are actually renewable," Graham contended. "The whole project is really facing uncertainty both for the extension and for the main line itself."



Since construction on the pipeline began four years ago, the project has racked up hundreds of water quality violations in multiple states, and faces numerous outstanding permits needed for completion of the project.



People on the Navajo Nation have lived through decades of oil, gas, uranium and coal extraction, and helium could be next.



The Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company wants to explore for helium on Navajo land in New Mexico, a proposal pitting reservation agencies against some residents and environmentalists.



Helium is highly concentrated on tribal lands. It is extracted along with natural gas, and requires drilling deep into the earth's crust. But New Mexico is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years.



Elouise Brown, Dooda Helium Desert Rock community organizer and an environmental activist, said water needed for such operations is already in short supply.



"Coal, uranium, all those extractions, they have damaged Mother Earth, and the entities never clean up their mess," Brown asserted. "The main thing is they contaminate the water."



Proceeds from oil and gas drilling drive New Mexico's economy, but health experts have noted living near wells can result in more cases of asthma, birth defects and cancer. Navajo Nation Oil and Gas said helium extraction could provide profits for the tribe while helping ease a worldwide shortage.



Christina Morris, Dooda Helium TiisNazBas community organizer, said the proposal has not included adequate participation from many residents who are opposed.



"These forms of environmentally destructive policies only accentuate racialized capitalism," Morris contended. "Especially Navajo Nation, who were forced from all of the homelands of the Southwest since the 1930s."



Joseph Hernandez, with Naeva, said too many extraction companies have made false promises to native peoples about the economic benefits of extraction, which often result in a "get rich quick scheme" for a handful of people. He believes the reservation should invest elsewhere.



"If we can make Navajo Nation more business-friendly and keep our money here to create an economy on Navajo (land), that alone will replace the need to depend on helium extraction," Hernandez argued.



The area slated to be explored for helium includes homes and farms, along with cultural, religious and ceremonial sites.



Disclosure: The Sierra Club contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Keep it Colorado has received $3 million in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado.



According to Melissa Daruna, the group's executive director, some of that money will help fund a new round of conservation projects to protect more critical watersheds and wildlife habitat and support local food systems.



She pointed to a recent easement at Edgerton Creek Ranch, part of a larger wildlife corridor in the Roaring Fork Valley. Daruna said the voluntary agreement allows family ranchers to continue working the land.



"And then provide perpetual habitat protection for the wildlife that live there as well," said Daruna, "including bald eagles, cutthroat trout, and a lot of big game species including elk and moose, black bear, mule deer."



Last year, the group's Transaction Cost Assistance Program helped eight Colorado land trusts complete 14 conservation projects protecting more than 5,600 acres. The projects also helped landowners leverage more than $8 million in state tax credits.



Landowners interested in exploring conservation are encouraged to contact their local land trust. More information is available at 'keepitco.org.'



Conservation of the Weaselskin Institute, located near Durango and overlooking the Animas River, is expected to close this summer in partnership with La Plata Open Space Conservancy.



The site features irrigated agricultural land, a small equestrian center, and pinon-juniper uplands that are home to wildlife and undisturbed archaeological sites.



"The conservation of this area is going to protect not only those agricultural resources and wildlife resources," said Daruna, "but the cultural resources as well. It's preserving the past culture from that community."



Mount Harris is a former coal-production site along the Yampa River. It's now an important wetland and riparian habitat corridor.



Conservation of the highly sought-after real estate completed this year removes all subdivision rights, and limits the total number of permitted residences and residential square footage.



"There is immense pressure in that area for development for anything from housing to commercial," said Daruna. "So with this easement, now this beautiful landscape that has been restored from coal production will be protected forever."







Disclosure: Keep It Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.



