Wednesday, July 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2022
Experts say a SCOTUS gerrymandering case should be on the public's radar, NYC Chipotle workers' efforts to unionize are on hold, and rural America faces a shortage of educators and guidance counselors.

2022Talks - July 27, 2022
The White House tries to get ahead of a dour economic report, new polling suggests Biden's base does not want him to run again, and Trump and Pence give dueling speeches in D.C.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Behind Schedule, Mountain Valley Pipeline Wants Permit Extension

Tuesday, July 26, 2022   

Developers of a more than 300-mile natural gas pipeline which would run through North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia wants a permit extension until fall 2026 to complete its main line. The permit is set to expire this October.

Ridge Graham, North Carolina field coordinator for Appalachian Voices, said the proposal to run additional pipeline into North Carolina poses threats to residents. He explained the compressor stations used to funnel gas leak methane and other toxic chemicals harmful to nearby communities. He also pointed out land use is a major issue.

"There's threats to private property, as far as trying to take away land that's owned by people in North Carolina, in order to try and build these pipelines," Graham asserted.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is accepting public comments on the proposed extension of the Mountain Valley Pipeline until Friday. Developers say the project is more than 90% complete, but critics dispute the claim.

Graham argued instead of greenlighting natural gas projects, the state should be working toward its goal of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by investing in renewable energy, in order to combat the effects of climate change.

"We should be looking at more solar and more wind capacity that are actually renewable," Graham contended. "The whole project is really facing uncertainty both for the extension and for the main line itself."

Since construction on the pipeline began four years ago, the project has racked up hundreds of water quality violations in multiple states, and faces numerous outstanding permits needed for completion of the project.


