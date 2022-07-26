Wednesday, July 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2022
Play

Experts say a SCOTUS gerrymandering case should be on the public's radar, NYC Chipotle workers' efforts to unionize are on hold, and rural America faces a shortage of educators and guidance counselors.

2022Talks - July 27, 2022
Play

The White House tries to get ahead of a dour economic report, new polling suggests Biden's base does not want him to run again, and Trump and Pence give dueling speeches in D.C.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    Supported by/Underwritten
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Training Provides Crucial Role for Thousands of WA Caregivers

Play

Tuesday, July 26, 2022   

Caregivers provide critical support to people across Washington state. They also get support of their own.

SEIU 775 Benefits Group has provided training to caregivers since 2010. It is also the state's second-largest educational institution by enrollment, with 46,000 people taking advantage of the program each year. Training is provided in at least a dozen languages.

Katherine Smith, director of learning operations for the group, said the training facility in Vancouver is being dedicated on Wednesday to longtime caregiver Linda Lee.

"She has fought for lots of rights with benefits and with wages, and hours and training," Smith recounted. "She was one of the original caregivers, she was one of the original people to help start the union. And in her honor as she's retiring, we have decided to name the Vancouver classroom the Linda Lee Training Facility."

Lee also helped secure funding from the state legislature to create the SEIU 775 Benefits Group's training partnership. Training provides practical skills for handling situations that might arise for caregivers, such as preventing falls, injuries and hospitalizations. It also offers 70-hour training and support to pass the state exam for becoming a certified home-care aide.

Halima Habib, peer mentor and certified caregiver, said training provides important skills and also helps caregivers deal with the mental pressures of the job.

"The training will help you to manage your stress and burnout, how to know about this health care, and how can you move past the grieving," Habib outlined. "Because not just the client goes through grieving. It's also the caregivers."

Training is important for another reason: Demand for caregivers continues to go up. Smith noted the prediction is an estimated 8.2 million caregiving job openings by 2028.

"This is a field where there is a great need, and there's going to continue to be a great need," Smith stressed. "We want to make sure that we're offering quality and valuable training to our caregivers, so we can continue to recruit caregivers into the field."

Disclosure: SEIU 775 Benefits Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Chronic wasting disease has been detected among cervids; deer, elk and moose. So far, there is no cure or treatment. (Drake Fleege/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MO Conservation Dept. Updates Plan to Combat Fatal Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public input on changes to its plan to manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), among white-tailed deer…

Social Issues

SOAR Fund Keeps FL Small Businesses Going Strong

Florida small businesses looking for financial help often have limited options, but there is a new opportunity for assistance. A group of community …

Environment

Community Farm Could Be Model for Economic Sustainability

As Virginia's farms continue to cope with unstable economic markets, one operation is blazing a new trail for a more equitable and economically …

Washington state is the country's leading producer of apples. (Bernt Rostad/Flickr)

Social Issues

Groups Fill Food-Access Gaps in WA School District

When school districts are not able to provide summer-school classes, it can have a big effect on how children get meals. Case in point: the Mount …

Social Issues

NYC Chipotle Workers' Efforts to Unionize on Hold

It has been about three years since workers at Chipotle restaurants in New York City started their effort to unionize, and it hasn't happened yet…

The number of workers ages 55 and older has grown steadily in recent decades. (Panumas/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Older Oregonians Re-entering Workforce Get Training, Job Support

Older Oregonians looking to reenter the workforce face a number of barriers. An organization in the state is helping them with training and a network …

Social Issues

New England Nonprofit Trains Educators, School Staff in College Advising

By Nick Fouriezos for the Mile Markers newsletter via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Commonweath News Service for the Publ…

Social Issues

Ohio Unemployment Reform Bill Would Make Benefits More Inclusive

There is a new effort to reform Ohio's unemployment compensation system to become more inclusive of low-paid workers. Currently, a person paid …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021