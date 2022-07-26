Wednesday, July 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2022
Play

Experts say a SCOTUS gerrymandering case should be on the public's radar, NYC Chipotle workers' efforts to unionize are on hold, and rural America faces a shortage of educators and guidance counselors.

2022Talks - July 27, 2022
Play

The White House tries to get ahead of a dour economic report, new polling suggests Biden's base does not want him to run again, and Trump and Pence give dueling speeches in D.C.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

USDA Greenlights Online Infant Formula Shopping for WIC

Play

Tuesday, July 26, 2022   

Households receiving benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children could be able to start shopping for baby formula online, perhaps within months.

The federal government said states can apply for grants to improve their programs for people with WIC benefits. WIC participants purchase nearly half the nation's baby formula, but until now have not been able to use their benefits to get it from online retailers.

Geri Henchy, director of nutrition policy and early childhood programs at the Food Research and Action Center, said the government began testing online programs for WIC recipients last year.

"And this year, just now, they're saying that they're going to fund states to move forward with online ordering," Henchy noted. "They're inviting them to apply for this funding, and it's part of a larger effort to improve the shopping options for WIC clients."

With the ongoing formula shortage, she argued better access is especially important for new parents in rural areas. WIC monthly benefits go to people who are low-income and pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding or have children up to age five, to help ensure these families have access to nutritious foods.

More than 100,000 Kentucky households receive WIC benefits.

Henchy explained before the nationwide shortage, WIC participants could purchase only one brand of formula. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture has lifted purchasing restrictions, and Henchy pointed out the change will remain in effect.

"Now, all the states in the Southeast have expanded the types of formulas that WIC parents can purchase, in essence, with their benefits," Henchy observed.

Henchy added WIC has been a lifeline for families during a time of unprecedented food inflation.

"Families have a guarantee of the amount of formula, they have a guarantee of the amount of cereal and juice and eggs," Henchy stressed. "They're guaranteed to get that as part of their benefits. And I think that's really important, and people are relying on it."

The Biden administration also said it will work with states to implement disaster plans to ensure households have access to formula, and improve distribution of specialty formula for infants with health conditions, in the event of a future supply-chain disruption or emergency declaration.


get more stories like this via email
Chronic wasting disease has been detected among cervids; deer, elk and moose. So far, there is no cure or treatment. (Drake Fleege/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MO Conservation Dept. Updates Plan to Combat Fatal Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public input on changes to its plan to manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), among white-tailed deer…

Social Issues

SOAR Fund Keeps FL Small Businesses Going Strong

Florida small businesses looking for financial help often have limited options, but there is a new opportunity for assistance. A group of community …

Environment

Community Farm Could Be Model for Economic Sustainability

As Virginia's farms continue to cope with unstable economic markets, one operation is blazing a new trail for a more equitable and economically …

According to the Illinois Nursing Workforce center, there were nearly 200,000 registered nurses in Illinois in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Award Aims to Honor Work of Illinois Nurses

Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state's residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is …

Social Issues

NYC Chipotle Workers' Efforts to Unionize on Hold

It has been about three years since workers at Chipotle restaurants in New York City started their effort to unionize, and it hasn't happened yet…

The number of workers ages 55 and older has grown steadily in recent decades. (Panumas/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Older Oregonians Re-entering Workforce Get Training, Job Support

Older Oregonians looking to reenter the workforce face a number of barriers. An organization in the state is helping them with training and a network …

Social Issues

New England Nonprofit Trains Educators, School Staff in College Advising

By Nick Fouriezos for the Mile Markers newsletter via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Commonweath News Service for the Publ…

Social Issues

Ohio Unemployment Reform Bill Would Make Benefits More Inclusive

There is a new effort to reform Ohio's unemployment compensation system to become more inclusive of low-paid workers. Currently, a person paid …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021