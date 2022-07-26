Ohio Unemployment Reform Bill Would Make Benefits More Inclusive

There is a new effort to reform Ohio's unemployment compensation system to become more inclusive of low-paid workers.
Currently, a person paid minimum wage can work 31 hours a week and never qualify for benefits, because the earnings threshold for unemployment compensation is $298 a week over at least 20 weeks of work.
Michael Shields, researcher for Policy Matters Ohio, explains the cap is shutting out roughly 750,000 workers who are less likely to have the savings needed to weather a period of unemployment.
"Unemployment (compensation) is designed in part to help people to navigate a time of unemployment," Shields explained. "So that they can find a new job that's a really good match for their skill set, and it's going to help cover basic needs for their families."
Under Senate Bill 355, which was introduced last week, an Ohio worker would need to work 20 weeks and earn $1,500 in the year, including $1,000 dollars in one quarter to qualify.
Shields explained Ohio's earnings test for unemployment benefits is more stringent than all but three other states, and he noted it is inequitable.
"Since women are paid less than men, women actually have to work two and a half hours more per week to ever qualify for benefits than their male counterparts," Shields pointed out. "Likewise, Black working Ohioans would have to work four hours more per week than their typically white counterpart to ever be qualifying for unemployment benefits if they were to lose their job."
He added research found 460,000 Ohioans who are currently not eligible for benefits would qualify under the bill.
It has been about three years since workers at Chipotle restaurants in New York City started their effort to unionize, and it hasn't happened yet.
Lawsuits were filed by the city against the restaurant chain in 2019 and in 2021, alleging violations of New York's Fair Workweek Law in creating more predictable work schedules.
The company was fined more than $150 million.
Jeremy Espinal, labor organizer for 32BJ SEIU, said the efforts to unionize continue to be hampered by misinformation.
"We've seen workers where we reach out to them, and they have a very negative experience with us; where they try to run away, or they'll yell at us that they're not interested in talking to us," Espinal noted. "And a lot of that comes from fear of not knowing. They don't know who we are, they don't know what we're trying to talk to them about, or they've been scared by the company already."
Espinal, who used to work at Chipotle, said other recent, successful efforts to organize at chains like Starbucks have revived the conversation about the potential benefits of being part of a union. But he acknowledged it is tough when a company pushes back, not only locally, but nationally.
The formal vote on establishing a union may have stalled, but Espinal emphasized he knows what needs to take place in order to move forward.
"Workers coming together, workers showing their strength to the company, workers showing their value to the company," Espinal stressed. "I think definitely, it has to come from the workers, because obviously, a union is made up of workers, and it's as strong as the workers as a whole."
New York is one of a handful of cities with so-called "predictive scheduling" laws, allowing workers to plan their schedules and have some idea of what they will be paid. A few states have passed laws restricting them.
Thousands of leaked documents shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have revealed questionable tactics deployed across the globe by ride-sharing company Uber from 2013 to 2017.
Critics of Uber say the company has deployed similar tactics at home, which ultimately have left more West Virginians without reliable transportation.
Mike Pushkin, D-Charleston, state Democratic Party chair and a cabdriver, has worked in the past to help regulate ride-sharing services in the Mountain State. He said Uber flooded the market initially when it began operating services in 2017, bringing in many new drivers from other states.
"And it's great for the customer at that point, because a ride is literally five minutes away at any time," Pushkin acknowledged. "But once they are settled into an area, the drivers disappear."
The tactics in the leaks include cozy relationships with politicians, encouraging violence with cabdrivers, and drumming up fake academic research about its economic model. Uber countered in an online statement it has hired a new CEO who was tasked with transforming how the company operates, and Uber is a different company today.
Pushkin noted he is not surprised the leaked documents revealed a company that allegedly disregarded the law.
"The news that's come out recently about Uber shouldn't be a big surprise to anyone who has followed that company for any amount of time," Pushkin asserted. "They've always been involved in those sorts of business practices."
He believes residents are now worse off when it comes to choices for transportation.
"And if you ask people in West Virginia now, they have less options now since Uber's been here," Pushkin contended.
According to the Pew Research Center, in 2021, 16% of Americans reported earning money through an online gig platform, including driving for ride-hailing apps such as Uber. According to Pew, people younger than 30 and Hispanic adults are most likely to rely on gig work.
Summer construction season is in full swing, and labor leaders in Iowa worry how seasonal workers will be affected down the road by changes to the state's unemployment rules. And those aren't their only concerns.
Iowa implemented a law on July 1, which cuts jobless benefits from 26 weeks down to 16. And there is now a shorter window for when a recipient must accept a lower-paying job.
Pete Hird, secretary/treasurer of the Iowa Federation of Labor/AFL-CIO, said a person who does road work or other forms of construction will be shortchanged during an early- or late-winter season.
"The worker doesn't have any control of these situations," Hird pointed out. "They spent their whole life learning to do one trade, and then all of a sudden, the weather turns around and kind of messes that all up."
Supporters of the changes, including Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, argued the move is a form of encouragement amid the state's workforce shortage. Despite challenges in filling open positions, Iowa's labor participation rate is near 68%, which is above the national average.
Hird noted his organization also is concerned about how Iowa modified language dealing with employee misconduct. He contended it opens the door to people being denied benefits without much recourse.
"We're really worried it's just gonna lead to further legal fights for people," Hird stressed. "The average person doesn't have an attorney on hand like an employer does. "
Groups opposed to the changes acknowledged there is not much opportunity in the near future to reverse them with Republicans in firm control of state government. In the meantime, Hird added they are doing their best to educate workers.
Democratic leaders have argued other remedies, such as raising Iowa's minimum wage, would move the needle in fixing the workforce shortage problem.