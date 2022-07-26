Wednesday, July 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2022
Play

Experts say a SCOTUS gerrymandering case should be on the public's radar, NYC Chipotle workers' efforts to unionize are on hold, and rural America faces a shortage of educators and guidance counselors.

2022Talks - July 27, 2022
Play

The White House tries to get ahead of a dour economic report, new polling suggests Biden's base does not want him to run again, and Trump and Pence give dueling speeches in D.C.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Ohio Unemployment Reform Bill Would Make Benefits More Inclusive

Play

Tuesday, July 26, 2022   

There is a new effort to reform Ohio's unemployment compensation system to become more inclusive of low-paid workers.

Currently, a person paid minimum wage can work 31 hours a week and never qualify for benefits, because the earnings threshold for unemployment compensation is $298 a week over at least 20 weeks of work.

Michael Shields, researcher for Policy Matters Ohio, explains the cap is shutting out roughly 750,000 workers who are less likely to have the savings needed to weather a period of unemployment.

"Unemployment (compensation) is designed in part to help people to navigate a time of unemployment," Shields explained. "So that they can find a new job that's a really good match for their skill set, and it's going to help cover basic needs for their families."

Under Senate Bill 355, which was introduced last week, an Ohio worker would need to work 20 weeks and earn $1,500 in the year, including $1,000 dollars in one quarter to qualify.

Shields explained Ohio's earnings test for unemployment benefits is more stringent than all but three other states, and he noted it is inequitable.

"Since women are paid less than men, women actually have to work two and a half hours more per week to ever qualify for benefits than their male counterparts," Shields pointed out. "Likewise, Black working Ohioans would have to work four hours more per week than their typically white counterpart to ever be qualifying for unemployment benefits if they were to lose their job."

He added research found 460,000 Ohioans who are currently not eligible for benefits would qualify under the bill.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
Chronic wasting disease has been detected among cervids; deer, elk and moose. So far, there is no cure or treatment. (Drake Fleege/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MO Conservation Dept. Updates Plan to Combat Fatal Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public input on changes to its plan to manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), among white-tailed deer…

Social Issues

SOAR Fund Keeps FL Small Businesses Going Strong

Florida small businesses looking for financial help often have limited options, but there is a new opportunity for assistance. A group of community …

Environment

Community Farm Could Be Model for Economic Sustainability

As Virginia's farms continue to cope with unstable economic markets, one operation is blazing a new trail for a more equitable and economically …

According to the Illinois Nursing Workforce center, there were nearly 200,000 registered nurses in Illinois in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Award Aims to Honor Work of Illinois Nurses

Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state's residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is …

Social Issues

Groups Fill Food-Access Gaps in WA School District

When school districts are not able to provide summer-school classes, it can have a big effect on how children get meals. Case in point: the Mount …

The number of workers ages 55 and older has grown steadily in recent decades. (Panumas/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Older Oregonians Re-entering Workforce Get Training, Job Support

Older Oregonians looking to reenter the workforce face a number of barriers. An organization in the state is helping them with training and a network …

Social Issues

New England Nonprofit Trains Educators, School Staff in College Advising

By Nick Fouriezos for the Mile Markers newsletter via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Commonweath News Service for the Publ…

Social Issues

USDA Greenlights Online Infant Formula Shopping for WIC

Households receiving benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children could be able to start shopping for …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021