Wednesday, July 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2022
Play

Experts say a SCOTUS gerrymandering case should be on the public's radar, NYC Chipotle workers' efforts to unionize are on hold, and rural America faces a shortage of educators and guidance counselors.

2022Talks - July 27, 2022
Play

The White House tries to get ahead of a dour economic report, new polling suggests Biden's base does not want him to run again, and Trump and Pence give dueling speeches in D.C.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NYC Chipotle Workers' Efforts to Unionize on Hold

Play

Wednesday, July 27, 2022   

It has been about three years since workers at Chipotle restaurants in New York City started their effort to unionize, and it hasn't happened yet.

Lawsuits were filed by the city against the restaurant chain in 2019 and in 2021, alleging violations of New York's Fair Workweek Law in creating more predictable work schedules.

The company was fined more than $150 million.

Jeremy Espinal, labor organizer for 32BJ SEIU, said the efforts to unionize continue to be hampered by misinformation.

"We've seen workers where we reach out to them, and they have a very negative experience with us; where they try to run away, or they'll yell at us that they're not interested in talking to us," Espinal noted. "And a lot of that comes from fear of not knowing. They don't know who we are, they don't know what we're trying to talk to them about, or they've been scared by the company already."

Espinal, who used to work at Chipotle, said other recent, successful efforts to organize at chains like Starbucks have revived the conversation about the potential benefits of being part of a union. But he acknowledged it is tough when a company pushes back, not only locally, but nationally.

The formal vote on establishing a union may have stalled, but Espinal emphasized he knows what needs to take place in order to move forward.

"Workers coming together, workers showing their strength to the company, workers showing their value to the company," Espinal stressed. "I think definitely, it has to come from the workers, because obviously, a union is made up of workers, and it's as strong as the workers as a whole."

New York is one of a handful of cities with so-called "predictive scheduling" laws, allowing workers to plan their schedules and have some idea of what they will be paid. A few states have passed laws restricting them.

Disclosure: 32BJ SEIU contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Immigrant Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Chronic wasting disease has been detected among cervids; deer, elk and moose. So far, there is no cure or treatment. (Drake Fleege/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MO Conservation Dept. Updates Plan to Combat Fatal Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public input on changes to its plan to manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), among white-tailed deer…

Social Issues

SOAR Fund Keeps FL Small Businesses Going Strong

Florida small businesses looking for financial help often have limited options, but there is a new opportunity for assistance. A group of community …

Environment

Community Farm Could Be Model for Economic Sustainability

As Virginia's farms continue to cope with unstable economic markets, one operation is blazing a new trail for a more equitable and economically …

According to the Illinois Nursing Workforce center, there were nearly 200,000 registered nurses in Illinois in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Award Aims to Honor Work of Illinois Nurses

Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state's residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is …

Social Issues

Groups Fill Food-Access Gaps in WA School District

When school districts are not able to provide summer-school classes, it can have a big effect on how children get meals. Case in point: the Mount …

The number of workers ages 55 and older has grown steadily in recent decades. (Panumas/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Older Oregonians Re-entering Workforce Get Training, Job Support

Older Oregonians looking to reenter the workforce face a number of barriers. An organization in the state is helping them with training and a network …

Social Issues

New England Nonprofit Trains Educators, School Staff in College Advising

By Nick Fouriezos for the Mile Markers newsletter via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Commonweath News Service for the Publ…

Social Issues

USDA Greenlights Online Infant Formula Shopping for WIC

Households receiving benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children could be able to start shopping for …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021