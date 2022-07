Older Oregonians Re-entering Workforce Get Training, Job Support

Older Oregonians looking to reenter the workforce face a number of barriers. An organization in the state is helping them with training and a network of partnerships.



At Easterseals Oregon, the Senior Community Service Employment Program trains people age 55 and over who need a job.



Michelle Bowers, assistant director of the program, said older folks need services for reasons including homelessness, a medical crisis and losing a spouse who may have earned the bulk of their income.



"Folks come to us to get retrained and learn new skills, and boost their confidence and build a network," Bowers observed. "And we retrain them, and we send them out into the community and internships to do that."



Easterseals Oregon partners with nonprofits and state and federal government agencies in 30 counties across the state. The pandemic has affected older people in the workforce, but a survey found there was an 8% increase in Oregon workers over 55 between August 2020 and 2021.



Patricia Robinson, a Eugene resident in her 70s who received training through Easterseals Oregon, said she was struggling to pay her bills and, after working temporary gigs, wanted to find a lasting job.



"I started with not even knowing how to turn on and off a computer," Robinson acknowledged. "I can now do, into the computer, any type of programming, any type of demand that is required from the company or the training process I'm in."



Robinson now works as a job coach at Lane Community College. She added there are supports out there for older people, but understands it can be hard to reach out.



"Going alone is the scariest part, but you're not," Robinson stressed. "And just take one step, that's all you need. Go one step forward, and you will see there is someone there to help you and to get what you need."



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates one in four workers will be 55 or older by 2030.



As Connecticut's primary election nears, voters will have to navigate new absentee-voting laws, which could benefit seniors.



People ages 45 to 64 make up the largest contingent of voters in Connecticut, followed by those 65 and older.



The voting-law updates include absentee drop boxes for anyone with a chronic illness or temporary disability. And voters who have visual impairments can receive their ballots electronically.



Nora Duncan, state director for AARP Connecticut, said seniors seeking transportation to the polls can inquire with local community organizations.



"Seniors are often provided free transportation to the polls by volunteers, by their senior centers," Duncan pointed out. "They should talk to their local communities about what those options are, if they're concerned about not getting there or the high cost of transportation."



Absentee ballots are being distributed by mail this month. The last day for mail-in voter registration is August 4, and the last day for in-person registration is August 8. Connecticut's primary election is on August 9.



A question about allowing an amendment in the state constitution will be on the ballot in the General Election to ensure early voting is an option.



But as the primary date nears, Duncan noted several issues are weighing on older voters' minds. They include protecting and strengthening Social Security, improving Medicare benefits and keeping drug costs affordable.



Duncan thinks candidates should make an effort to engage with their constituents.



"I also would encourage candidates to propose solutions and talk to voters about what challenges they are facing," Duncan urged. "Such as higher inflation, prices rising higher than wages, and a retirement savings crisis that is really plaguing this country."



Connecticut made headlines last year for having the highest average retirement savings in the nation, but about 15% of seniors in the state live at or near the federal poverty level.



