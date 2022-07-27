Older Oregonians Re-entering Workforce Get Training, Job Support

Older Oregonians looking to reenter the workforce face a number of barriers. An organization in the state is helping them with training and a network of partnerships.



At Easterseals Oregon, the Senior Community Service Employment Program trains people age 55 and over who need a job.



Michelle Bowers, assistant director of the program, said older folks need services for reasons including homelessness, a medical crisis and losing a spouse who may have earned the bulk of their income.



"Folks come to us to get retrained and learn new skills, and boost their confidence and build a network," Bowers observed. "And we retrain them, and we send them out into the community and internships to do that."



Easterseals Oregon partners with nonprofits and state and federal government agencies in 30 counties across the state. The pandemic has affected older people in the workforce, but a survey found there was an 8% increase in Oregon workers over 55 between August 2020 and 2021.



Patricia Robinson, a Eugene resident in her 70s who received training through Easterseals Oregon, said she was struggling to pay her bills and, after working temporary gigs, wanted to find a lasting job.



"I started with not even knowing how to turn on and off a computer," Robinson acknowledged. "I can now do, into the computer, any type of programming, any type of demand that is required from the company or the training process I'm in."



Robinson now works as a job coach at Lane Community College. She added there are supports out there for older people, but understands it can be hard to reach out.



"Going alone is the scariest part, but you're not," Robinson stressed. "And just take one step, that's all you need. Go one step forward, and you will see there is someone there to help you and to get what you need."



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates one in four workers will be 55 or older by 2030.



Four projects in New Hampshire have been awarded grants from AARP to make communities more livable, especially for older residents.



Types of projects considered for the Community Challenge grants are those that improve public spaces, transportation, housing, digital access and civic engagement, to name a few - and they must be completed by Nov. 30.



Ashley Davis, associate state director for outreach and advocacy at AARP New Hampshire, said older people or folks with mobility issues often struggle to access those community services - and it sometimes takes a long time to change that.



"But quick actions can really be the spark for sort of long-term progress," she said, "as well as attracting other funding, helping communities to overcome barriers, and especially increasing awareness of age friendly and livability."



The New Hampshire projects include a covered pavilion with benches to provide a shaded gathering place in Center Ossipee; a covered bench with raised-bed gardens and an information kiosk in Hillsborough; an electric "trishaw" for rides on the Northern Rail Trail in Lebanon; and a fully accessible dog park and community garden in Newport.



The Hillsborough Community Center Project aims to serve as a place where residents of all ages can find resources for health, education and well-being. However, Becky Johnson, its executive director, noted that it's still in the fundraising stage.



"For Hillsborough, I think the seniors are struggling to find a place to unite and come together and socialize," she said. "That was one of the reasons we're building the center; we want to provide a space for them. But this in the interim will provide them a nice, safe place to sit and socialize and rest."



Friends of the Northern Rail Trail, also receiving a grant, has become an affiliate chapter of Cycling Without Age, which connects volunteer cyclists with seniors and people with mobility issues, according to board member Amy Chan. They've been working with Lebanon Recreation and Parks on the initiative. Chan said there are so many lakes, rivers, bridges and more to see on the trail.



"Many of the seniors that we will be serving actually remember the railroad going through this land," she said, "and so, what better way to preserve railroad history than to give the seniors a chance to share their stories and their memories with a younger generation, while enjoying the trail together?"



