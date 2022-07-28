Thursday, July 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 28, 2022
Play

Inaction on climate change is called an "unprecedented failure," Senators strike a deal to salvage parts of Build Back Better, and hunger advocates celebrate progress while vowing to continue the fight.

2022Talks - July 28, 2022
Play

Senators reach a deal to salvage parts of the Build Back Better Act, the Fed announces another interest rate hike to curb inflation, and protestors are urged to avoid the Congressional Baseball Game.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Inaction on Climate Change Called an 'Unprecedented Failure'

Play

Thursday, July 28, 2022   

Calling it a "clear and present danger," President Joe Biden announced new measures last week to make communities more resilient against climate change.

Environmental groups want the administration to declare a National Climate Emergency.

Tracy Sabetta, Ohio state field coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force, said the emergency declaration would allow Biden to use executive powers to combat climate change.

"It's an unprecedented failure to not invest in a safe and healthy Future for our kids," Sabetta asserted. "The Biden administration must use every tool at their disposal to reduce climate pollution that is directly threatening our children's health."

Actions could include halting crude oil exports to reduce emissions and directing federal investments toward renewable energy projects. Opponents of such measures have cited economic concerns.

However, here in Ohio, a new report found the impacts of climate change will cost communities between $2 billion and $6 billion each year by 2050, a 26% to 82% increase from 2019.

A new survey found about half of registered voters favor a climate-change emergency declaration. Sabetta contended this summer's record-breaking heat is just the latest evidence the writing is on the wall.

"Last year alone, there were 20 extreme weather- and climate-related disasters in the U.S. with losses that exceeded $1 billion for each of those," Sabetta recounted. "Those in lower-income and underserved communities were hit the hardest."

She added air quality monitoring, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring disproportionately impacted communities are protected against climate impacts are all measures which need to be addressed at the local, state and federal level.


get more stories like this via email
The Food4All Campaign began two years ago with the goal of eliminating hunger in California. (California Immigrant Policy Center)

Social Issues

Hunger Advocates Celebrate Progress; Vow to Continue Fight

California's new budget expands CalFresh benefits to low-income undocumented people age 55 and older, and now advocates are looking to build on their …

Social Issues

NC Health Center Aims to Reduce Mental-Health Stigma Among Latinos

Stigma around mental health and a lack of resources available in Spanish means many individuals in North Carolina's Latino community are going without…

Social Issues

Report: University Faculty See Biggest Pay Decrease in 50 Years

College faculty across the country saw the biggest decrease in their wages in nearly a half century, according to an annual report. The American …

In April 2021, the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and
Secondary launched an Academy to Address Critical Teacher Shortages in Special Education. (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Arkansas Teachers Spend Their Summer Asking for Pay Raises

When the new school year starts mid-August, many Arkansas teachers will have spent the summer in a frustrating bid to convince legislators they …

Social Issues

Big Oil Keeping Prices High as Crude Prices Drop

A new analysis shows big oil companies are much more reluctant to lower gasoline prices when crude prices drop than they are to raise prices when crud…

Studies show Utah has some of the best public schools in the country, but poor funding and a high student-to-teacher ratio keep them from being top-notch. (Grorodenkoff/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Study: UT Public Schools, Students High Achievers Despite Low State Funding

A new survey of public school systems around the country found Utah continues to rank among the top tier of states for its education system, but many …

Social Issues

'Girls on the Run' Looks to Build Life Skills for SD Youths

In early August, fall registration opens at several South Dakota locations offering a national program geared for grade-school-age girls. It combines …

Social Issues

MI Voting Rights Group: Make a Plan to Vote Next Week

Next Tuesday is the primary election in Michigan, and groups such as the Voting Access for All Coalition are encouraging people to make a plan to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021