Study: UT Public Schools, Students High Achievers Despite Low State Funding

A new survey of public school systems around the country found Utah continues to rank among the top tier of states for its education system, but many Utah educators believe the state's schools could be among the country's elite if the state would increase funding. A recent WalletHub study ranked Utah schools 13th overall, with high marks for education quality, campus safety and SAT scores, but dead last in per-pupil funding. Brad Asay, president of the American Federation of Teachers-Utah, said while educators take pride in how well Utah students are performing, they need more money. "We could definitely be doing a lot more," Asay contended. "If we spent more per pupil spending like other states do that are in the top percentile, we would be one of the top leaders in the nation." According to the Education Data Initiative, in 2021, Utah spent just $7,951 a year for K-12 students, while the national average was just over $13,000 per pupil. The top spending state, New York, allotted almost $25,000 per student. Asay recounted in the 1990s, Utah school funding ranked among the top 10 in the country, but in recent decades the state's Republican-majority Legislature has concentrated on cutting taxes over funding services. Asay noted Utah also ranks near the bottom in terms of class size, with a 23-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio. He said while poor funding is part of the equation, there are other reasons why Utah classrooms are bursting at the seams. "In the state of Utah, we have large families," Asay pointed out. "There are a lot of children, which is fantastic. We think that's great, but that can also contribute to class size, and there hasn't been enough funding to lower that class size." Asay said about 90% of all students in Utah are enrolled in the public school system. In addition to state funds, Utah schools receive $675 per pupil in federal funds and $3,655 per pupil in local taxes each year.

College faculty across the country saw the biggest decrease in their wages in nearly a half century, according to an annual report . The American Association of University Professors finds average pay for full-time faculty increased 2% in fall 2021, compared with 2020. However, when inflation is factored in, real wages actually decreased 5%. Glenn Colby, senior researcher for the American Association of University Professors who compiled the research, said it is the biggest decrease since his organization began collecting salary data in 1972. "It's not just the wallet that hurts," Colby explained. "Actually, working conditions have been a problem as well, and ultimately we worry about the morale of faculty who have, for the last couple of years, been in constant crisis mode putting out one fire after another." Colby pointed out numbers were similar to the national average for the University of Washington and Washington State University. He noted the only fortunate news to come from the data is layoffs in the wake of the pandemic have seemed to slow. The report does not include information from community and technical colleges in Washington state, although they account for nearly half of the state's instructional staff and enrolled students. Colby explained the institutions often lack the staff to compile the data. He also stressed community and technical colleges often rely on adjunct professors, who have been even more likely to see their hours cut in the pandemic. "It just added an air of uncertainty to the profession," Colby observed. "And makes it more difficult for the colleges to attract and retain the talent that we want in the classrooms." Colby recommended one step faculty can take is bargaining for improved working conditions, especially contracts lasting longer than one year. "Or, even better, negotiate for the opportunity to get tenure at some point," Colby urged.

When the new school year starts mid-August, many Arkansas teachers will have spent the summer in a frustrating bid to convince legislators they deserve a raise. The state has a budget surplus of $1.6 billion, and in early June, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said a pay increase for educators would be on the agenda for the special legislative session. Carol Fleming, president of the Arkansas Education Association, said it would have raised the starting pay from $36,000 a year to $46,000. But she acknowledged it is off the table now, as the governor said he does not have enough legislative support to move it forward. "So, what we have been doing is reaching out to our legislators, trying to garner support for a pay increase for our educators," Fleming explained. "Not just for certified teachers, but for all educators." Fleming added they will continue to rally and protest, with the next event on August 7 at 4 p.m. in front of the State Capitol. The special session is set to start the week of August 8. A National Education Association survey said the average teacher pay in Arkansas is almost $52,000 a year, but compared to other states, Arkansas ranks 46th , and the low starting pay makes it hard to recruit new teachers. Fleming emphasized increasing it is a practical matter, which will also allow school districts to retain their best educators. "Right now, we are seeing educators leaving the profession," Fleming observed. "We are at a critical shortage for our educators, and that's not just certified, but all educators." She added it has been discouraging seeing people leave the field of teaching or move to surrounding states for higher pay. The survey, based on last year's salaries, also found teachers are making less than they did a decade ago, taking inflation into account.

Rural students are the least likely to attend college or earn a degree - a problem exacerbated in recent years by persistent shortages of both rural educators and rural guidance counselors.



"The pandemic has pushed college and career readiness to the back burner, if it's even on the stove at all anymore," says Rick Dalton, the CEO and President of CFES Brilliant Pathways.



Short for "College for Every Student," his New England-based nonprofit trained more than 2,500 College and Career readiness advisors in 2021, including teachers and parents, secretaries and coaches, school bus drivers and cafeteria workers.



The concept: If rural areas can't staff up to address counselor shortages, they can at least equip their current educators with the knowledge they need to offer counsel.



"It takes a village," Dalton says. "Let's make sure the village has the knowledge it needs."



These "quasi-counselors," as Dalton calls them, attend four 30-minute virtual courses, learning about everything from FAFSA completion to nontraditional careers within growing fields like health care.



They graduate with a professional certificate from Middlebury College and have continued access to online resources with the latest information about college and financial aid.



That education is especially valuable when you consider that only about 25% of the counselors at high schools have received any professional development around college advising.



"Everybody who has contact with our kids needs to be delivering that message," Dalton says. "You can do it: Here's how."



Dalton has ambitious goals to expand the program, hoping to train 50,000 advisers in the next five years - a goal that's been made more attainable by the widespread adoption of virtual instruction during the pandemic.



When Dalton first began his work, a lot of the national focus was on the needs of students in urban areas, where 65% of the students that CFES Brilliant Pathways come from.



As of late, though, his organization has increased need with rural students who are getting "the short end of the stick," as Dalton says.



Rural students graduate from high school at slightly higher rates than their urban or suburban peers, but it remains challenging to get the resources needed to help them take that next step.



"People want to spend money where there is a significant density of students, and where they think they can have better bang for your buck," says Dalton, who knows a few things about rural challenges himself.



The Essex, New York native's regular commute includes a 20-minute ferry ride across Lake Champlain and then a half hour drive - hardly abnormal for him or other upstate New Yorkers whose work often centers around Middlebury or Burlington in Vermont.



"Just to let you know how rural life is here," Dalton quips, while taking our Zoom meeting from the front seat of his pickup truck.



Students Earn Degrees with College Coaching



Counseling is taking on new forms in other ways, and not just for high schoolers.



A number of organizations have formed in recent years to provide college coaching to nontraditional students.



One such company is ReUp, which specializes in helping people who have dropped out of college to finish their degrees.



Most of these students are adult learners over 25, now working full-time jobs.



Working with its own 500,000-person database and information provided by partner schools and states, ReUp reaches out and provides free coaching to those still interested in earning their degrees.



There are 110 million Americans that could have access to greater economic opportunity right in the areas they live with more education, says Terah Crews, the CEO of ReUp.



The need is particularly great in rural areas.



"Anecdotally, we see rural working adults have some of the greatest opportunity for financial security growth - and they are being left behind the most in that journey," Crews says.



I've been surprised in my rural reporting to discover that there are vast resources available to rural students, particularly low-income students, to help them earn degrees ... if they know about them.



That's the gap programs like ReUp can fill, a challenge colleges are struggling to address with limited marketing, recruitment, and advising budgets.



In four years, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has been able to re-enroll 133 students through ReUp, says Thomas Fletcher, vice president for enrollment management.



ReUp doesn't charge the students it coaches. Instead, it charges the school, and each contract is different: for Bloomsburg, it charges 28% of the student's tuition each semester, then 37% their graduating semester.



"The decision, in my mind, was pretty simple," Fletcher says. "Do we want 72% of tuition and revenue, or zero of it?"



ReUp has roughly 50 partners, a number of which are rural serving, including places like Arkansas Technical University and Texas State University.



Most schools work with ReUp to increase enrollment across majors, but some focus on just one area. And in some cases, states will contract with ReUp to try to fill a specific workforce need.



That raises the question of whether ReUp might steer students into the degrees or professions that their partner institutions are paying for, regardless of whether it's in that student's best interests.



However, Crews says they work to match students with programs for which they have already completed some credits.



That means the student has already shown interest in that profession - and that it would be more affordable for the student to try to finish that degree, rather than completely restart on a different track.



"These are populations that most institutions won't even touch, because they say it's way too hard," Crews says.



Nick Fouriezos wrote this article for the Mile Markers newsletter via The Daily Yonder.





