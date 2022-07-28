Thursday, July 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 28, 2022
Play

Inaction on climate change is called an "unprecedented failure," Senators strike a deal to salvage parts of Build Back Better, and hunger advocates celebrate progress while vowing to continue the fight.

2022Talks - July 28, 2022
Play

Senators reach a deal to salvage parts of the Build Back Better Act, the Fed announces another interest rate hike to curb inflation, and protestors are urged to avoid the Congressional Baseball Game.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Study: UT Public Schools, Students High Achievers Despite Low State Funding

Play

Thursday, July 28, 2022   

A new survey of public school systems around the country found Utah continues to rank among the top tier of states for its education system, but many Utah educators believe the state's schools could be among the country's elite if the state would increase funding.

A recent WalletHub study ranked Utah schools 13th overall, with high marks for education quality, campus safety and SAT scores, but dead last in per-pupil funding.

Brad Asay, president of the American Federation of Teachers-Utah, said while educators take pride in how well Utah students are performing, they need more money.

"We could definitely be doing a lot more," Asay contended. "If we spent more per pupil spending like other states do that are in the top percentile, we would be one of the top leaders in the nation."

According to the Education Data Initiative, in 2021, Utah spent just $7,951 a year for K-12 students, while the national average was just over $13,000 per pupil. The top spending state, New York, allotted almost $25,000 per student.

Asay recounted in the 1990s, Utah school funding ranked among the top 10 in the country, but in recent decades the state's Republican-majority Legislature has concentrated on cutting taxes over funding services.

Asay noted Utah also ranks near the bottom in terms of class size, with a 23-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio. He said while poor funding is part of the equation, there are other reasons why Utah classrooms are bursting at the seams.

"In the state of Utah, we have large families," Asay pointed out. "There are a lot of children, which is fantastic. We think that's great, but that can also contribute to class size, and there hasn't been enough funding to lower that class size."

Asay said about 90% of all students in Utah are enrolled in the public school system. In addition to state funds, Utah schools receive $675 per pupil in federal funds and $3,655 per pupil in local taxes each year.


get more stories like this via email
A survey found 70% of voters who are concerned about climate change support a national climate emergency declaration. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Inaction on Climate Change Called an 'Unprecedented Failure'

Calling it a "clear and present danger," President Joe Biden announced new measures last week to make communities more resilient against climate chang…

Social Issues

Hunger Advocates Celebrate Progress; Vow to Continue Fight

California's new budget expands CalFresh benefits to low-income undocumented people age 55 and older, and now advocates are looking to build on their …

Environment

CO Clean-Air Advocates Push for Better Ozone Protections

Kate Merlin's two children could not play outside for nearly half of last summer at camp because ground-level ozone reached levels considered dangerou…

Only 20% of Latinos with mental-health issues talk with a primary-care physician, according to a U.S. Surgeon General's report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NC Health Center Aims to Reduce Mental-Health Stigma Among Latinos

Stigma around mental health and a lack of resources available in Spanish means many individuals in North Carolina's Latino community are going without…

Social Issues

Big Oil Keeping Prices High as Crude Prices Drop

A new analysis shows big oil companies are much more reluctant to lower gasoline prices when crude prices drop than they are to raise prices when crud…

The national Girls on the Run Program has been available in South Dakota since 2006. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

'Girls on the Run' Looks to Build Life Skills for SD Youths

In early August, fall registration opens at several South Dakota locations offering a national program geared for grade-school-age girls. It combines …

Social Issues

MI Voting Rights Group: Make a Plan to Vote Next Week

Next Tuesday is the primary election in Michigan, and groups such as the Voting Access for All Coalition are encouraging people to make a plan to …

Environment

MO Conservation Dept. Updates Plan to Combat Fatal Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public input on changes to its plan to manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), among white-tailed deer…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021