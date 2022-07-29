Friday, July 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 29, 2022
Play

A new report confirms rents are skyrocketing across the nation; offshore wind backers say long-term benefits outweigh costs; multiple sources say the DOJ is mulling options regarding Trump.

2022Talks - July 29, 2022
Play

Biden pushes Congress to pass Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Yellen rebukes claims of a recession, Democratic senators introduce net neutrality bill, and Biden administration issues warning on health-insurance companies and employers limiting birth control coverage.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Touts Success of Children’s Health Insurance Program

Play

Friday, July 29, 2022   

The Children's Health Insurance Program, covering low-income kids across the country, turns 25 in August, but Pennsylvania has had its own "CHIP" even longer - and it was used as a model for the federal program.

CHIP was launched in Pennsylvania five years earlier than the national program. CHIP allows states to cover children when parents can't afford private health insurance.

Today, said Antoinette Kraus, executive director of the nonprofit Pennsylvania Health Access Network, about 136,000 children in the Commonwealth are enrolled in CHIP, which is a slight decrease from previous years.

"We think that's because right now, we're still under a Public Health Emergency," she said, "so a lot of kids are enrolled in Medicaid with their families and they can't be cut off from coverage during this period. So, we expect when the public health emergency ends, a lot of kids will transition from Medicaid to CHIP."

That's because in Pennsylvania, CHIP can cover any uninsured child who is not eligible for the state Medical Assistance or Medicaid program. The current end date for the Public Health Emergency is Oct. 13, although there's a chance it could be extended.

The Pennsylvania Health Access Network helps families find health services that fit their budget. Kraus said one persistent barrier they see is that parents don't always know the income eligibility requirements for CHIP and assume they can't afford it.

"But really," she said, "for parents with very low incomes - if you're making between $21,000 and $28,000, and you have a kid under five, or you're making between $18,000 or $28,000 and your kid is between six and 18 - CHIP is free for them."

Kraus added that Pennsylvania is seeing one of the lowest rates of uninsured residents in its history, both for adults and children. She credited a combination of the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and CHIP. However, a report from 2019 showed that 4.6% of children in the state still were uninsured.


get more stories like this via email
As many states work to achieve their own climate goals, the United States is working toward its goal of having 30 gigawatts of electricity generated from offshore wind by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes. (Fokke Baarssen/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Offshore Wind Backers: Long-Term Benefits Outweigh Costs

As part of New York state's climate goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the third competitive solicitation of offshore wind projects, with the …

Social Issues

Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio

A new study shows there is no place in Ohio - or the United States, for that matter - where a person who's working at minimum wage full-time can …

Social Issues

Grants Awarded to MI Groups to Make Communities More Age-Friendly

Five projects in Michigan have been awarded grants from AARP to make communities more livable, especially for older residents. Types of projects …

Experts say noise-induced hearing loss due to earbud use is almost 100% preventable if you don't use them too long or blast the volume. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Too Long, Too Loud Can Cause Hearing Loss from Earbuds, Headphones

Many people who exercise outside or at the gym use headphones or earbuds to eliminate piped-in music or other noise. But hearing experts caution …

Social Issues

Texas Schools Warn of Teacher Shortage

A teacher shortage is expected in many parts of the country this fall, and Texasis no exception. The Texas chapter of the American Federation of …

A survey found 70% of voters who are concerned about climate change support a national climate emergency declaration. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Inaction on Climate Change Called an 'Unprecedented Failure'

Calling it a "clear and present danger," President Joe Biden announced new measures last week to make communities more resilient against climate chang…

Social Issues

Hunger Advocates Celebrate Progress; Vow to Continue Fight

California's new budget expands CalFresh benefits to low-income undocumented people age 55 and older, and now advocates are looking to build on their …

Environment

CO Clean-Air Advocates Push for Better Ozone Protections

Kate Merlin's two children could not play outside for nearly half of last summer at camp because ground-level ozone reached levels considered dangerou…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021