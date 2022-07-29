Texas Schools Warn of Teacher Shortage

A teacher shortage is expected in many parts of the country this fall, and Texasis no exception.



The Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers announced it expects hundreds of classrooms to be without teachers when school starts next month. To ease the crisis, the chapter said one strategy is to find certified long-term substitutes for vacancies not filled by the first day of school.



Nicola Soares, president of Kelly Education, a service that provides substitute teachers, said the shortage is a complex problem.



"Much of the demand that we see around substitute teachers is really systemic to another issue," she said, "and that issue being our full-time teaching workforce leaving the profession, and a younger generation that is just simply not entering into the profession at all."



Certification is not required to be a substitute teacher in Texas, but those who are certified typically earn more money. Soares noted that 20 years ago, about 10% of incoming college freshmen were pursuing teaching degrees - a number that now is closer to 3%.



Soares said many people who secure loans to pay for college may fear a teacher's salary won't cover the required payments after graduation, along with housing and other expenses. She said teachers also express fear about working in classrooms because of school shooting incidents. Still others have options that didn't exist in past decades.



"And then of course, they're being recruited to go into other industries where they're being paid really well," she said, "so those are some of the things that we do see that we're experiencing. I characterize it as a national crisis."



If vacancies cannot be filled, the Houston Independent School District said more than 1,300 substitutes already have committed to supporting those positions this fall. Soares believes for people looking for supplemental income or more work-life balance and schedule flexibility, substitute teaching may be a good choice.



College faculty across the country saw the biggest decrease in their wages in nearly a half century, according to an annual report.



The American Association of University Professors finds average pay for full-time faculty increased 2% in fall 2021, compared with 2020. However, when inflation is factored in, real wages actually decreased 5%.



Glenn Colby, senior researcher for the American Association of University Professors who compiled the research, said it is the biggest decrease since his organization began collecting salary data in 1972.



"It's not just the wallet that hurts," Colby explained. "Actually, working conditions have been a problem as well, and ultimately we worry about the morale of faculty who have, for the last couple of years, been in constant crisis mode putting out one fire after another."



Colby pointed out numbers were similar to the national average for the University of Washington and Washington State University. He noted the only fortunate news to come from the data is layoffs in the wake of the pandemic have seemed to slow.



The report does not include information from community and technical colleges in Washington state, although they account for nearly half of the state's instructional staff and enrolled students. Colby explained the institutions often lack the staff to compile the data.



He also stressed community and technical colleges often rely on adjunct professors, who have been even more likely to see their hours cut in the pandemic.



"It just added an air of uncertainty to the profession," Colby observed. "And makes it more difficult for the colleges to attract and retain the talent that we want in the classrooms."



Colby recommended one step faculty can take is bargaining for improved working conditions, especially contracts lasting longer than one year.



"Or, even better, negotiate for the opportunity to get tenure at some point," Colby urged.



When the new school year starts mid-August, many Arkansas teachers will have spent the summer in a frustrating bid to convince legislators they deserve a raise.



The state has a budget surplus of $1.6 billion, and in early June, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said a pay increase for educators would be on the agenda for the special legislative session.



Carol Fleming, president of the Arkansas Education Association, said it would have raised the starting pay from $36,000 a year to $46,000. But she acknowledged it is off the table now, as the governor said he does not have enough legislative support to move it forward.



"So, what we have been doing is reaching out to our legislators, trying to garner support for a pay increase for our educators," Fleming explained. "Not just for certified teachers, but for all educators."



Fleming added they will continue to rally and protest, with the next event on August 7 at 4 p.m. in front of the State Capitol. The special session is set to start the week of August 8.



A National Education Association survey said the average teacher pay in Arkansas is almost $52,000 a year, but compared to other states, Arkansas ranks 46th, and the low starting pay makes it hard to recruit new teachers.



Fleming emphasized increasing it is a practical matter, which will also allow school districts to retain their best educators.



"Right now, we are seeing educators leaving the profession," Fleming observed. "We are at a critical shortage for our educators, and that's not just certified, but all educators."



She added it has been discouraging seeing people leave the field of teaching or move to surrounding states for higher pay. The survey, based on last year's salaries, also found teachers are making less than they did a decade ago, taking inflation into account.



