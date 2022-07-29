Too Long, Too Loud Can Cause Hearing Loss from Earbuds, Headphones

Many people who exercise outside or at the gym use headphones or earbuds to eliminate piped-in music or other noise. But hearing experts caution against listening for too long, with the volume too loud.



Hearing loss typically is associated with aging, but a recent study has found almost one in five people ages 19 to 29 already have some degree of hearing loss, due in part to listening to music nonstop through earbuds or headphones.



Audiologist Claire Johnson, UnitedHealthcare's regional manager of clinical services, said there are methods of protection.



"One good recommendation or quick, easy rule that we recommend at UnitedHealthcare Hearing is a 60/60 rule," she said, "so, limiting music to 60 minutes at a time, at 60% of the player's maximum volume."



Johnson said hearing loss is the third most chronic condition, with 48 million Americans experiencing some hearing loss. If you listen to music while getting exercise, Johson recommended investing in noise-cancelling earbuds or headphones.



Because missed or misheard signals such as car horns, alarms and other warnings jeopardize a person's safety, Johnson advised against ignoring hearing difficulties.



"It's really not going to resolve on its own," she said, "and it's going to be best handled with early intervention and early treatment."



Johnson added that post-workout foods that contain potassium, zinc and magnesium are especially healthy for your ears.



"Foods like bananas, spinach and yogurt can provide nutrients that are going to help maintain your hearing health," she said. "It's something we don't often think about, but our inner ear is actually a really delicate organ that needs nourishing fuel as well."



For those reluctant to see a doctor about potential hearing loss, Johnson said there's a home screening test at uhchearing.com.



Caregivers provide critical support to people across Washington state. They also get support of their own.



SEIU 775 Benefits Group has provided training to caregivers since 2010. It is also the state's second-largest educational institution by enrollment, with 46,000 people taking advantage of the program each year. Training is provided in at least a dozen languages.



Katherine Smith, director of learning operations for the group, said the training facility in Vancouver is being dedicated on Wednesday to longtime caregiver Linda Lee.



"She has fought for lots of rights with benefits and with wages, and hours and training," Smith recounted. "She was one of the original caregivers, she was one of the original people to help start the union. And in her honor as she's retiring, we have decided to name the Vancouver classroom the Linda Lee Training Facility."



Lee also helped secure funding from the state legislature to create the SEIU 775 Benefits Group's training partnership. Training provides practical skills for handling situations that might arise for caregivers, such as preventing falls, injuries and hospitalizations. It also offers 70-hour training and support to pass the state exam for becoming a certified home-care aide.



Halima Habib, peer mentor and certified caregiver, said training provides important skills and also helps caregivers deal with the mental pressures of the job.



"The training will help you to manage your stress and burnout, how to know about this health care, and how can you move past the grieving," Habib outlined. "Because not just the client goes through grieving. It's also the caregivers."



Training is important for another reason: Demand for caregivers continues to go up. Smith noted the prediction is an estimated 8.2 million caregiving job openings by 2028.



"This is a field where there is a great need, and there's going to continue to be a great need," Smith stressed. "We want to make sure that we're offering quality and valuable training to our caregivers, so we can continue to recruit caregivers into the field."



