Ahead of Aug. 4 TN Primary, Studies Link Good Health to Voting

Emergency loans are made available to Kentucky small businesses as flooding deaths rise, outside spending in Michigan's primary sounds alarms, and NYC's public restrooms need better disability access.

Death toll rises in eastern KY floods, Manchin defends support of Inflation Reduction Act, Pelosi heads to Asia, and report reveals Prince Charles' charity accepted money from Bin Laden family.

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

More than 30,000 people have chosen to vote early for the Tennessee primary election this Thursday, and research finds what happens at the ballot box is closely tied to health outcomes in communities.

A report from the Tennessee Justice Center found that the nation's least healthy states also have significantly lower voter participation rates. Kinika Young, the center's senior director of health policy and equity, said the pandemic has highlighted how public health and voting are intertwined, as the state adjusted mail-in voting and staggered hours at polling sites for the 2020 presidential election.

"The channels that were created to convey public-health messages during the pandemic," she said, "those same channels can be utilized to use as 'get out the vote' platforms as well."

Tennessee's Aug. 4 primary will determine which candidates appear on November's General Election ballot for governor, the U.S. House and the state Legislature. Polling hours vary by county, but all locations close at 7 p.m. Thursday Central Time. Tennesseans voting on Election Day must bring a valid form of photo ID. More information is online at govotetn.org.

Young said health-care providers can play a critical role in helping to educate residents about voter registration, polling locations, and how redistricting may have changed which candidates appear on their ballot.

"They are in a unique role to help the patients they see understand why voting matters," she said, "and do things like voter registration drives to get more people involved and active."

A 2021 survey found nearly half of Tennesseans said lawmakers should work to address high health-care costs, including prescription drug prices.


Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.


