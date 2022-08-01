Monday, August 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 1, 2022
Play

Emergency loans are made available to Kentucky small businesses as flooding deaths rise, outside spending in Michigan's primary sounds alarms, and NYC's public restrooms need better disability access.

2022Talks - August 1, 2022
Play

Death toll rises in eastern KY floods, Manchin defends support of Inflation Reduction Act, Pelosi heads to Asia, and report reveals Prince Charles' charity accepted money from Bin Laden family.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Habitat Loss, Climate Change Threaten Iconic Monarch Butterfly

Play

Monday, August 1, 2022   

An insect species which can evoke childhood memories is in trouble, and has just been added to the Red List of Threatened Species compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

The orange and black migratory monarch butterfly population has dropped 95% from the 1980s to 2020.

Rebecca Quiñonez-Piñón, chief monarch recovery strategist for the National Wildlife Federation, explained effects from climate change meant milkweed was not blooming during the monarch's migration last spring, preventing the butterflies from laying eggs.

She said milkweed is not as common as it used to be across the U.S.

"The main issue is the fact that we continue to lose native habitat," Quiñonez-Piñón emphasized. "So, the monarch struggles to survive and maintain a really good population size."

Pesticides sprayed on crops also can inadvertently kill milkweed growing in nearby ditches. Advocates are urging lawmakers to pass the Monarch Action, Recovery and Conservation of Habitat Act to establish a rescue fund and create a conservation strategy.

Quiñonez-Piñón pointed out people can help the imperiled species by buying plants from nurseries following best practices for pollinators and turn their yards and gardens into monarch habitat.

"We can provide the native milkweed," Quiñonez-Piñón stressed. "We can provide native nectar plants that can help the monarchs also to have a source of food while they are migrating."

She believes many people have an emotional connection to the iconic butterfly, citing reverence for the insect In Mexico, where their migratory arrival in winter coincides with the country's "Day of the Dead" festival.

"It's a great ambassador; it's in so many different places," Quiñonez-Piñón noted. "That also creates that connection between different communities and cultures."

Advocates say the Recovering America's Wildlife Act, passed by the House of Representatives but awaiting a vote in the Senate, would dedicate almost $1.4 billion dollars to help save multiple wildlife species at risk.

Disclosure: The National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


State officials say more than 1,000 eastern Kentucky residents were rescued from their homes after catastrophic flooding last Wednesday. (Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)

Social Issues

Emergency Loans Available to Eastern KY Small Businesses

Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at lea…

Health and Wellness

Coloradans Call Dental Health Important, But Cite Barriers

Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and …

Social Issues

MT Redistricting Has Impacts for Native Communities

With new voting maps for Montana's Legislature to be revealed soon, Native American communities are being encouraged to watch the process closely…

At least 70% of all public park restrooms in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens are not ADA compliant. In Staten Island, 45% are not ADA compliant. (Sascha Burkard/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NYC Public Restrooms Need Better Disability Access

The New York City Council is considering asking the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to develop a report outlin…

Social Issues

Complaint Alleges Voter-Signup Obstacles in Tippecanoe County

Young people often see registering to vote as a rite of passage, but voting advocates discovered one Indiana county has created new obstacles for …

Federal statistics show that Latinos are expected to comprise a majority of net new workers this decade. (Kablonk Micro/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Too Many Latinos Stuck in Low-Wage Jobs

Too many Latinos are stuck in low-wage occupations, according to a new report, and some with darker skin face discrimination and an even steeper …

Social Issues

Ahead of Aug. 4 TN Primary, Studies Link Good Health to Voting

More than 30,000 people have chosen to vote early for the Tennessee primary election this Thursday, and research finds what happens at the ballot box …

Health and Wellness

Florida Nonprofit Helps Children Cope with Prolonged Grief

Losing a loved one can be traumatic, but when it happens to children, it can leave them at risk of anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress …

 

