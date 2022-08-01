'ARKids First' Coverage Helps Arkansas Children Thrive

Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and regular visits to the dentist are seen as essential for keeping bacteria under control.



A new Colorado Consumer Health Initiative survey showed while many Coloradans want to maintain good oral health, they face numerous barriers.



Priya Telang, communications manager for the group, said cost is the biggest obstacle.



"The people who are impacted most by lack of access to affordable dental care are Black or Indigenous people of color, folks with low income and people in rural areas, compared to white, affluent Coloradans," Telang outlined.



Despite their desire for dental care, Coloradans report high rates of poor or below-average oral health, including mouth pain, self-consciousness about mouth appearance, and changes to their day-to-day lives caused by their dental-health challenges. Three in four Coloradans said going to the dentist is just too expensive. Other top concerns include lack of child care, lack of insurance and difficulty finding a provider.



Nearly half of Coloradans surveyed said when they needed immediate care, they were told they had to wait more than a month for an appointment. Others report wait times for routine cleanings were at least two months. One common assumption among oral health providers and insurers is people do not want to prioritize their oral health. But Telang said the survey results differed.



"Approximately 74% of those surveyed said that oral health care is very important," Telang reported. "And a lot of the times, those that were surveyed cited not being able to get time off work to go, or their lack of insurance or income."



Telang hopes the survey will be helpful to educate state lawmakers, and find policy solutions to remove barriers to care for those most at risk. Telang added dental providers also can play a role. Many Coloradans seeking care report facing stigma and judgment by dental staff.



"About a fourth of those surveyed cited fear or anxiety related to their dental provider because they either have poor dental health, or they were treated differently because of their race, ethnicity or language," Telang explained.



Many people who exercise outside or at the gym use headphones or earbuds to eliminate piped-in music or other noise. But hearing experts caution against listening for too long, with the volume too loud.



Hearing loss typically is associated with aging, but a recent study has found almost one in five people ages 19 to 29 already have some degree of hearing loss, due in part to listening to music nonstop through earbuds or headphones.



Audiologist Claire Johnson, UnitedHealthcare's regional manager of clinical services, said there are methods of protection.



"One good recommendation or quick, easy rule that we recommend at UnitedHealthcare Hearing is a 60/60 rule," she said, "so, limiting music to 60 minutes at a time, at 60% of the player's maximum volume."



Johnson said hearing loss is the third most chronic condition, with 48 million Americans experiencing some hearing loss. If you listen to music while getting exercise, Johson recommended investing in noise-cancelling earbuds or headphones.



Because missed or misheard signals such as car horns, alarms and other warnings jeopardize a person's safety, Johnson advised against ignoring hearing difficulties.



"It's really not going to resolve on its own," she said, "and it's going to be best handled with early intervention and early treatment."



Johnson added that post-workout foods that contain potassium, zinc and magnesium are especially healthy for your ears.



"Foods like bananas, spinach and yogurt can provide nutrients that are going to help maintain your hearing health," she said. "It's something we don't often think about, but our inner ear is actually a really delicate organ that needs nourishing fuel as well."



For those reluctant to see a doctor about potential hearing loss, Johnson said there's a home screening test at uhchearing.com.



