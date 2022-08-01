Monday, August 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 1, 2022
Emergency loans are made available to Kentucky small businesses as flooding deaths rise, outside spending in Michigan's primary sounds alarms, and NYC's public restrooms need better disability access.

2022Talks - August 1, 2022
Death toll rises in eastern KY floods, Manchin defends support of Inflation Reduction Act, Pelosi heads to Asia, and report reveals Prince Charles' charity accepted money from Bin Laden family.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
'ARKids First' Coverage Helps Arkansas Children Thrive

Monday, August 1, 2022   

A program that ensures that thousands of Arkansas children have health coverage turns 25 this week.

The Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is a federal-state partnership that covers children when parents can't afford private health insurance. It's known in Arkansas as ARKids First and covers more than 70,000 children.

However, not everyone who is eligible is enrolled. An estimated 43,000 Arkansas kids were uninsured in 2019, up from 30,000 in 2016.

For families who qualify, said Loretta Alexander, health policy director at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, CHIP has been a lifesaver.

"It means that a lot of children that would not be covered - and their parents wouldn't have the opportunity to have insurance for their children to live healthy lives and thrive as they would - they would not have the coverage that they have now," she said.

The uninsured rate for children in Arkansas decreased between 2008 and 2016 to 4%, Alexander said, but a more recent report shows the number of uninsured children in the state has been on the rise again.

Alexander credited the Public Health Emergency, declared by the federal government, for keeping people insured during the pandemic. The extra money provided to states, and a requirement that no one be dropped from Medicaid, means more Arkansans have been covered. She said poverty plays a big role in kids lacking insurance, but CHIP has established itself as a successful piece of legislation that consistently has provided coverage for many in Arkansas.

"It reduces the uninsured rate for children," she said. "It helps families to maintain their economic stability, because we know that medical emergencies are very expensive. And its continuous coverage keeps kids enrolled."

The Public Health Emergency is set to expire Oct. 13, but Alexander said going into fall, it could be extended if there's an increase in flu and COVID cases.


State officials say more than 1,000 eastern Kentucky residents were rescued from their homes after catastrophic flooding last Wednesday. (Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)

Social Issues

Emergency Loans Available to Eastern KY Small Businesses

Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at lea…

Environment

Habitat Loss, Climate Change Threaten Iconic Monarch Butterfly

An insect species which can evoke childhood memories is in trouble, and has just been added to the Red List of Threatened Species compiled by the …

Social Issues

MT Redistricting Has Impacts for Native Communities

With new voting maps for Montana's Legislature to be revealed soon, Native American communities are being encouraged to watch the process closely…

At least 70% of all public park restrooms in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens are not ADA compliant. In Staten Island, 45% are not ADA compliant. (Sascha Burkard/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NYC Public Restrooms Need Better Disability Access

The New York City Council is considering asking the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to develop a report outlin…

Social Issues

Complaint Alleges Voter-Signup Obstacles in Tippecanoe County

Young people often see registering to vote as a rite of passage, but voting advocates discovered one Indiana county has created new obstacles for …

Federal statistics show that Latinos are expected to comprise a majority of net new workers this decade. (Kablonk Micro/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Too Many Latinos Stuck in Low-Wage Jobs

Too many Latinos are stuck in low-wage occupations, according to a new report, and some with darker skin face discrimination and an even steeper …

Social Issues

Ahead of Aug. 4 TN Primary, Studies Link Good Health to Voting

More than 30,000 people have chosen to vote early for the Tennessee primary election this Thursday, and research finds what happens at the ballot box …

Health and Wellness

Florida Nonprofit Helps Children Cope with Prolonged Grief

Losing a loved one can be traumatic, but when it happens to children, it can leave them at risk of anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress …

 

