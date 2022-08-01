'ARKids First' Coverage Helps Arkansas Children Thrive

A program that ensures that thousands of Arkansas children have health coverage turns 25 this week.
get more stories like this via email
The Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is a federal-state partnership that covers children when parents can't afford private health insurance. It's known in Arkansas as ARKids First and covers more than 70,000 children.
However, not everyone who is eligible is enrolled. An estimated 43,000 Arkansas kids were uninsured in 2019, up from 30,000 in 2016.
For families who qualify, said Loretta Alexander, health policy director at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, CHIP has been a lifesaver.
"It means that a lot of children that would not be covered - and their parents wouldn't have the opportunity to have insurance for their children to live healthy lives and thrive as they would - they would not have the coverage that they have now," she said.
The uninsured rate for children in Arkansas decreased between 2008 and 2016 to 4%, Alexander said, but a more recent report shows the number of uninsured children in the state has been on the rise again.
Alexander credited the Public Health Emergency, declared by the federal government, for keeping people insured during the pandemic. The extra money provided to states, and a requirement that no one be dropped from Medicaid, means more Arkansans have been covered. She said poverty plays a big role in kids lacking insurance, but CHIP has established itself as a successful piece of legislation that consistently has provided coverage for many in Arkansas.
"It reduces the uninsured rate for children," she said. "It helps families to maintain their economic stability, because we know that medical emergencies are very expensive. And its continuous coverage keeps kids enrolled."
The Public Health Emergency is set to expire Oct. 13, but Alexander said going into fall, it could be extended if there's an increase in flu and COVID cases.
Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and regular visits to the dentist are seen as essential for keeping bacteria under control.
A new Colorado Consumer Health Initiative survey showed while many Coloradans want to maintain good oral health, they face numerous barriers.
Priya Telang, communications manager for the group, said cost is the biggest obstacle.
"The people who are impacted most by lack of access to affordable dental care are Black or Indigenous people of color, folks with low income and people in rural areas, compared to white, affluent Coloradans," Telang outlined.
Despite their desire for dental care, Coloradans report high rates of poor or below-average oral health, including mouth pain, self-consciousness about mouth appearance, and changes to their day-to-day lives caused by their dental-health challenges. Three in four Coloradans said going to the dentist is just too expensive. Other top concerns include lack of child care, lack of insurance and difficulty finding a provider.
Nearly half of Coloradans surveyed said when they needed immediate care, they were told they had to wait more than a month for an appointment. Others report wait times for routine cleanings were at least two months. One common assumption among oral health providers and insurers is people do not want to prioritize their oral health. But Telang said the survey results differed.
"Approximately 74% of those surveyed said that oral health care is very important," Telang reported. "And a lot of the times, those that were surveyed cited not being able to get time off work to go, or their lack of insurance or income."
Telang hopes the survey will be helpful to educate state lawmakers, and find policy solutions to remove barriers to care for those most at risk. Telang added dental providers also can play a role. Many Coloradans seeking care report facing stigma and judgment by dental staff.
"About a fourth of those surveyed cited fear or anxiety related to their dental provider because they either have poor dental health, or they were treated differently because of their race, ethnicity or language," Telang explained.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Colorado Consumer Health Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Human Rights/Racial Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Many people who exercise outside or at the gym use headphones or earbuds to eliminate piped-in music or other noise. But hearing experts caution against listening for too long, with the volume too loud.
Hearing loss typically is associated with aging, but a recent study has found almost one in five people ages 19 to 29 already have some degree of hearing loss, due in part to listening to music nonstop through earbuds or headphones.
Audiologist Claire Johnson, UnitedHealthcare's regional manager of clinical services, said there are methods of protection.
"One good recommendation or quick, easy rule that we recommend at UnitedHealthcare Hearing is a 60/60 rule," she said, "so, limiting music to 60 minutes at a time, at 60% of the player's maximum volume."
Johnson said hearing loss is the third most chronic condition, with 48 million Americans experiencing some hearing loss. If you listen to music while getting exercise, Johson recommended investing in noise-cancelling earbuds or headphones.
Because missed or misheard signals such as car horns, alarms and other warnings jeopardize a person's safety, Johnson advised against ignoring hearing difficulties.
"It's really not going to resolve on its own," she said, "and it's going to be best handled with early intervention and early treatment."
Johnson added that post-workout foods that contain potassium, zinc and magnesium are especially healthy for your ears.
"Foods like bananas, spinach and yogurt can provide nutrients that are going to help maintain your hearing health," she said. "It's something we don't often think about, but our inner ear is actually a really delicate organ that needs nourishing fuel as well."
For those reluctant to see a doctor about potential hearing loss, Johnson said there's a home screening test at uhchearing.com.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state's residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is looking to honor their hard work.
The 2022 Compassion in Nursing Awards will be given to up to three licensed nurses or certified nursing assistants who work in Illinois' palliative or hospice care space.
Amy Sherman, Midwest advocacy director for Compassion & Choices, which sponsors the award, said the winners will receive a $500 honorarium for their work.
"We really want to recognize the unsung heroes who are there at life's end for so many people," Sherman explained.
The deadline for nominations is Sep. 1, and people can either self-submit or submit another person's name for consideration.
Sherman noted the winners will be announced in November, and Compassion & Choices encouraged individuals from disadvantaged populations and under-resourced communities to apply.
A 2020 report from the National Institutes of Health found "the gravity of COVID-19 pandemic is triggering further mental health challenges among nurses."
Sherman added nurses are still facing tremendous stress from COVID, staffing shortages and other challenges.
"We want to make sure that their sacrifices are being acknowledged, and that those who work in palliative and hospice care know that we care about them," Sherman stressed.
According to the Illinois Hospice and Palliative Care Institute, the state will have an estimated shortage of more than 14,000 nurses by 2025.
In an effort to address declining staffing levels and burnout, Illinois this month adopted a new policy which ties increased state funding for nursing homes to staffing levels.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.