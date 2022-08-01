Monday, August 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 1, 2022
Play

Emergency loans are made available to Kentucky small businesses as flooding deaths rise, outside spending in Michigan's primary sounds alarms, and NYC's public restrooms need better disability access.

2022Talks - August 1, 2022
Play

Death toll rises in eastern KY floods, Manchin defends support of Inflation Reduction Act, Pelosi heads to Asia, and report reveals Prince Charles' charity accepted money from Bin Laden family.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Too Many Latinos Stuck in Low-Wage Jobs

Play

Monday, August 1, 2022   

Too many Latinos are stuck in low-wage occupations, according to a new report, and some with darker skin face discrimination and an even steeper climb to the middle class.

Statistics show that about one-third of Nevada's population is Latino.

Jessica Vela, research assistant in tax and budget policy at the Center for American Progress, said many Latino workers, particularly those of Mexican, Guatemalan, Honduran, and Salvadoran descent, toil in low-paying industries such as hospitality or caregiving that are rife with labor violations.

"Hispanic and Latino workers make up a large part of the tipped worker population," she said. "Latinos are 17% of the overall workforce, but represent 24% of tipped employees."

The report noted that tipped workers often make sub-minimum wages, are at the mercy of the economy and were laid off by the millions during the pandemic. It also found that Hispanic men had the highest unemployment rate during COVID, followed by Hispanic women.

Vela noted that home care is one of the most common occupations for Mexican, Guatemalan, Honduran, Salvadoran and Dominican women. She contended that all states should step in to require better working conditions.

"California signed a statewide agreement with Childcare Providers United to increase wage rates," she said. "They subsidized child-care slots, which can be incredibly helpful with many families needing to work."

Advocates are calling for a higher federal minimum wage and more grants to help people afford to go to college or a trade school. A report from Georgetown University found that Latinos make up about 37% of Nevada's college-age population but only about 29% of students at four-year colleges and 36% at community colleges.


Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
State officials say more than 1,000 eastern Kentucky residents were rescued from their homes after catastrophic flooding last Wednesday. (Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)

Social Issues

Emergency Loans Available to Eastern KY Small Businesses

Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at lea…

Environment

Habitat Loss, Climate Change Threaten Iconic Monarch Butterfly

An insect species which can evoke childhood memories is in trouble, and has just been added to the Red List of Threatened Species compiled by the …

Health and Wellness

Coloradans Call Dental Health Important, But Cite Barriers

Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and …

A public meeting on redistricting is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Salish Kootenai College. (Salish Kootenai College/U.S. Department of Education)

Social Issues

MT Redistricting Has Impacts for Native Communities

With new voting maps for Montana's Legislature to be revealed soon, Native American communities are being encouraged to watch the process closely…

Health and Wellness

NYC Public Restrooms Need Better Disability Access

The New York City Council is considering asking the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to develop a report outlin…

Indiana voting advocates are attempting to ensure first-time voters have access to the ballot box. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Complaint Alleges Voter-Signup Obstacles in Tippecanoe County

Young people often see registering to vote as a rite of passage, but voting advocates discovered one Indiana county has created new obstacles for …

Social Issues

Ahead of Aug. 4 TN Primary, Studies Link Good Health to Voting

More than 30,000 people have chosen to vote early for the Tennessee primary election this Thursday, and research finds what happens at the ballot box …

Health and Wellness

Florida Nonprofit Helps Children Cope with Prolonged Grief

Losing a loved one can be traumatic, but when it happens to children, it can leave them at risk of anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021