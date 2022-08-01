Report: Too Many Latinos Stuck in Low-Wage Jobs

There is a new effort to reform Ohio's unemployment compensation system to become more inclusive of low-paid workers.



Currently, a person paid minimum wage can work 31 hours a week and never qualify for benefits, because the earnings threshold for unemployment compensation is $298 a week over at least 20 weeks of work.



Michael Shields, researcher for Policy Matters Ohio, explains the cap is shutting out roughly 750,000 workers who are less likely to have the savings needed to weather a period of unemployment.



"Unemployment (compensation) is designed in part to help people to navigate a time of unemployment," Shields explained. "So that they can find a new job that's a really good match for their skill set, and it's going to help cover basic needs for their families."



Under Senate Bill 355, which was introduced last week, an Ohio worker would need to work 20 weeks and earn $1,500 in the year, including $1,000 dollars in one quarter to qualify.



Shields explained Ohio's earnings test for unemployment benefits is more stringent than all but three other states, and he noted it is inequitable.



"Since women are paid less than men, women actually have to work two and a half hours more per week to ever qualify for benefits than their male counterparts," Shields pointed out. "Likewise, Black working Ohioans would have to work four hours more per week than their typically white counterpart to ever be qualifying for unemployment benefits if they were to lose their job."



He added research found 460,000 Ohioans who are currently not eligible for benefits would qualify under the bill.



Thousands of leaked documents shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have revealed questionable tactics deployed across the globe by ride-sharing company Uber from 2013 to 2017.



Critics of Uber say the company has deployed similar tactics at home, which ultimately have left more West Virginians without reliable transportation.



Mike Pushkin, D-Charleston, state Democratic Party chair and a cabdriver, has worked in the past to help regulate ride-sharing services in the Mountain State. He said Uber flooded the market initially when it began operating services in 2017, bringing in many new drivers from other states.



"And it's great for the customer at that point, because a ride is literally five minutes away at any time," Pushkin acknowledged. "But once they are settled into an area, the drivers disappear."



The tactics in the leaks include cozy relationships with politicians, encouraging violence with cabdrivers, and drumming up fake academic research about its economic model. Uber countered in an online statement it has hired a new CEO who was tasked with transforming how the company operates, and Uber is a different company today.



Pushkin noted he is not surprised the leaked documents revealed a company that allegedly disregarded the law.



"The news that's come out recently about Uber shouldn't be a big surprise to anyone who has followed that company for any amount of time," Pushkin asserted. "They've always been involved in those sorts of business practices."



He believes residents are now worse off when it comes to choices for transportation.



"And if you ask people in West Virginia now, they have less options now since Uber's been here," Pushkin contended.



According to the Pew Research Center, in 2021, 16% of Americans reported earning money through an online gig platform, including driving for ride-hailing apps such as Uber. According to Pew, people younger than 30 and Hispanic adults are most likely to rely on gig work.



