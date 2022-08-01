Monday, August 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 1, 2022
Play

Emergency loans are made available to Kentucky small businesses as flooding deaths rise, outside spending in Michigan's primary sounds alarms, and NYC's public restrooms need better disability access.

2022Talks - August 1, 2022
Play

Death toll rises in eastern KY floods, Manchin defends support of Inflation Reduction Act, Pelosi heads to Asia, and report reveals Prince Charles' charity accepted money from Bin Laden family.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Florida Nonprofit Helps Children Cope with Prolonged Grief

Play

Monday, August 1, 2022   

Losing a loved one can be traumatic, but when it happens to children, it can leave them at risk of anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress that can derail their educational progress. Experts in grief say it's always a good measure to seek help.

New Hope for Kids in Maitland runs a program designed to bring hope and healing to children and families suffering from grief, for as long as they need.

"Kids are with us typically, very seldom are they here less than a year's period of time," said David Joswick, executive director of the volunteer-based organization that provides group grief support, free of charge. "More typical is two to three years."

The American Psychiatric Association recently added Prolonged Grief Disorder to its list of mental disorders, describing it as intense emotional pain that persists more than a year after a loss. Those at particular risk include people who lose loved ones to violence, parents who lose children and anyone without a support system to help them cope.

Joswick said the cost to run New Hope for Kids is about $600,000 a year, all through charitable donations. He said the program serves, on average, 400 to 425 children and more than 350 adults. As kids work in groups to overcome their grief, he said, the adults meet concurrently, so they can cope as a family.

"They've seen changes in the demeanor of kids in the family," he said, "and it's created questions on their behalf of, 'How do I interact with the kids during this period of time?' And so, we provide guidance to the adults in the family."

Prolonged grief disorder, also known as complicated grief, has sparked debate in the medical community. But clinicians now can bill insurance companies for treating anyone with the condition. Some say the APA designation also opens the door for more research and awareness. Joswick said his group made a decision years ago to stay non-clinical, avoiding insurance reimbursement forms.


get more stories like this via email
State officials say more than 1,000 eastern Kentucky residents were rescued from their homes after catastrophic flooding last Wednesday. (Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)

Social Issues

Emergency Loans Available to Eastern KY Small Businesses

Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at lea…

Environment

Habitat Loss, Climate Change Threaten Iconic Monarch Butterfly

An insect species which can evoke childhood memories is in trouble, and has just been added to the Red List of Threatened Species compiled by the …

Health and Wellness

Coloradans Call Dental Health Important, But Cite Barriers

Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and …

A public meeting on redistricting is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Salish Kootenai College. (Salish Kootenai College/U.S. Department of Education)

Social Issues

MT Redistricting Has Impacts for Native Communities

With new voting maps for Montana's Legislature to be revealed soon, Native American communities are being encouraged to watch the process closely…

Health and Wellness

NYC Public Restrooms Need Better Disability Access

The New York City Council is considering asking the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to develop a report outlin…

Indiana voting advocates are attempting to ensure first-time voters have access to the ballot box. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Complaint Alleges Voter-Signup Obstacles in Tippecanoe County

Young people often see registering to vote as a rite of passage, but voting advocates discovered one Indiana county has created new obstacles for …

Social Issues

Report: Too Many Latinos Stuck in Low-Wage Jobs

Too many Latinos are stuck in low-wage occupations, according to a new report, and some with darker skin face discrimination and an even steeper …

Social Issues

Ahead of Aug. 4 TN Primary, Studies Link Good Health to Voting

More than 30,000 people have chosen to vote early for the Tennessee primary election this Thursday, and research finds what happens at the ballot box …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021