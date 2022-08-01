Monday, August 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 1, 2022
Play

Emergency loans are made available to Kentucky small businesses as flooding deaths rise, outside spending in Michigan's primary sounds alarms, and NYC's public restrooms need better disability access.

2022Talks - August 1, 2022
Play

Death toll rises in eastern KY floods, Manchin defends support of Inflation Reduction Act, Pelosi heads to Asia, and report reveals Prince Charles' charity accepted money from Bin Laden family.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Social Issues  |  Native American    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MT Redistricting Has Impacts for Native Communities

Play

Monday, August 1, 2022   

With new voting maps for Montana's Legislature to be revealed soon, Native American communities are being encouraged to watch the process closely.

Billings-based Western Native Voice wants the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission to respect tribal sovereignty in the process. One of the commission's goals is to keep communities of interest, such as tribes, intact.

Ta'jin Perez, deputy director of Western Native Voice, said keeping communities whole is important, as is ensuring representation in the Legislature.

"Candidates of choice are from your community and that these communities should be able to have the opportunity to elect someone that shares their values and shares who they are and the unique history and the unique cultures of these tribal areas," Perez outlined.

The commission has scheduled nine public meetings in August and September, so Montanans can comment on the maps, including three meetings online: Aug. 30 for the western region, Sep. 9 for the central region, and Sep. 19 for the eastern region.

Perez pointed out Montana has an independent redistricting commission, and contended it has done a good job of ensuring the Legislature is proportionally representative of the population of Native Americans in the state. He noted the independent setup of the commission has many upsides, including it is not beholden to the governor or lawmakers.

"An entire Legislature, their voice is intended to be just as loud as that of the public because of this independent commission that we have," Perez explained. "Other states don't enjoy this kind of thing."

Perez added voters should be engaged in the process.

"Representation that reflects communities as they are is important, and the only way that a body like the redistricting commission can do that is through public comment," Perez concluded.

The deadline for the redistricting plan is the 10th day of the 2023 legislative session.


get more stories like this via email
State officials say more than 1,000 eastern Kentucky residents were rescued from their homes after catastrophic flooding last Wednesday. (Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)

Social Issues

Emergency Loans Available to Eastern KY Small Businesses

Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at lea…

Environment

Habitat Loss, Climate Change Threaten Iconic Monarch Butterfly

An insect species which can evoke childhood memories is in trouble, and has just been added to the Red List of Threatened Species compiled by the …

Health and Wellness

Coloradans Call Dental Health Important, But Cite Barriers

Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and …

At least 70% of all public park restrooms in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens are not ADA compliant. In Staten Island, 45% are not ADA compliant. (Sascha Burkard/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NYC Public Restrooms Need Better Disability Access

The New York City Council is considering asking the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to develop a report outlin…

Social Issues

Complaint Alleges Voter-Signup Obstacles in Tippecanoe County

Young people often see registering to vote as a rite of passage, but voting advocates discovered one Indiana county has created new obstacles for …

Federal statistics show that Latinos are expected to comprise a majority of net new workers this decade. (Kablonk Micro/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Too Many Latinos Stuck in Low-Wage Jobs

Too many Latinos are stuck in low-wage occupations, according to a new report, and some with darker skin face discrimination and an even steeper …

Social Issues

Ahead of Aug. 4 TN Primary, Studies Link Good Health to Voting

More than 30,000 people have chosen to vote early for the Tennessee primary election this Thursday, and research finds what happens at the ballot box …

Health and Wellness

Florida Nonprofit Helps Children Cope with Prolonged Grief

Losing a loved one can be traumatic, but when it happens to children, it can leave them at risk of anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021